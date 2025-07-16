Ramón Laureano Is a Sneaky Trade Chip for the Orioles

The 2025 season has not been kind to the Baltimore Orioles.

After winning at least 90 games in each of the past two seasons, many thought that their young core would elevate them to World Series contention. Instead, they head into the All-Star break at 43-52, last in the American League East by a wide margin.

In this past offseason, most moves for the Orioles consisted of one-year deals. This was likely to give them financial flexibility, in case a season like this were to arise. New majority owner David Rubenstein funded a $62 million increase to the team’s payroll this season, but many of those players are now likely to be shopped at the end of the month.

When predicting what an Orioles sell-off could consist of, rentals like All-Star Ryan O’Hearn and Cedric Mullins come to mind first. The O’s also have starters Zach Eflin, Tomoyuki Sugano, and Charlie Morton on expiring contracts, as well as hard-throwing former closers Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto. There are sure to be many suitors for relatively cheap, rental players all over the diamond.