Ramón Laureano Is a Sneaky Trade Chip for the Orioles
Stuck in last place in the AL East, the Orioles would be foolish not to move Ramon Laureano, who's quietly become a top trade chip.
The 2025 season has not been kind to the Baltimore Orioles.
After winning at least 90 games in each of the past two seasons, many thought that their young core would elevate them to World Series contention. Instead, they head into the All-Star break at 43-52, last in the American League East by a wide margin.
In this past offseason, most moves for the Orioles consisted of one-year deals. This was likely to give them financial flexibility, in case a season like this were to arise. New majority owner David Rubenstein funded a $62 million increase to the team’s payroll this season, but many of those players are now likely to be shopped at the end of the month.
When predicting what an Orioles sell-off could consist of, rentals like All-Star Ryan O’Hearn and Cedric Mullins come to mind first. The O’s also have starters Zach Eflin, Tomoyuki Sugano, and Charlie Morton on expiring contracts, as well as hard-throwing former closers Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto. There are sure to be many suitors for relatively cheap, rental players all over the diamond.
A player who has performed better than all of those guys by fWAR, except for O’Hearn, signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with a $6 million club option this past offseason. He’s an outfielder who seemed like nothing more than a depth addition. Now, he may be one of the Orioles’ most enticing trade options at the deadline.
Of course, that’d be none other than Ramón Laureano. Let’s take a look at Laureano’s valuable season, as well as why he could be an appealing addition to a competing club.
Ramón Laureano: Career Rewind
Laureano, 31, was drafted in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros. After being traded to the Oakland Athletics in November of 2017, he was called up for his debut the following season.
Once Laureano began his major league tenure, he played some of the best baseball that we have ever seen from him. In 657 plate appearances between the 2018-19 seasons, Laureano slashed .288/.345/.508 with 29 home runs, 20 steals, and a 128 wRC+. The young outfielder accumulated 5.7 fWAR over that span and looked to be a future impact player.
Who could forget this outstanding defensive play from Laureano in his rookie year:
Since 2019, Laureano has never played more than 105 games in a season.
In 2021, Laureano tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Nandrolone, resulting in an 80-game suspension. He was amid a 112 wRC+, 1.8 fWAR season in 88 games. When asked about the suspension, Laureano said this:
“I would never knowingly ingest any banned substance and put the game that I’ve loved all my life at risk. When I found out that I tested positive for Nandrolone, I was shocked. I take great care of my body and have an extremely regimented diet. Based on the minuscule amount that was briefly in my body, I’ve learned that it is likely that it was contamination of something I ingested.”
When he returned in 2022, Laureano’s performance regressed. It was the first time in his career that he finished the season as a below-average hitter, by wRC+. After posting a .645 OPS in 64 games with Oakland in 2023, he was placed on waivers.
The Cleveland Guardians claimed Laureano, but his tenure there went poorly. He had just four home runs in 72 games between 2023-24 and was released in May of 2024.
The Atlanta Braves scooped up Laureano days later and suddenly, he looked like the Laureano of old. He slashed .296/.327/.505 with ten home runs, a 129 wRC+, and 1.1 fWAR in 67 games in “The A,” setting himself up for a major league deal in free agency.
An unexpected PED suspension which took Laureano away from major league games for nine months hurt his momentum. He was disillusioned in Oakland, struggled to adjust to his new surroundings in Cleveland, but settled in when he arrived in Atlanta. Entering 2025, Laureano hoped to continue producing at an above-average level.
2025 Season Analysis
In 237 plate appearances this season, Laureano has slashed .284/.350/.517 with 11 home runs, 35 runs scored, 35 RBI, and four steals. He’s on pace for career-bests in wRC+ (140) and xwOBA (.357), accumulating a respectable 1.8 fWAR.
For an Orioles team that was projected to have oodles of talent in the outfield, Laureano was not expected to be much more than a bench option. Mullins and Colton Cowser were penciled in as regulars. Many expected former number-two draft pick Heston Kjerstad to step into an everyday role too. On top of that, O’Hearn could rotate in as a corner outfielder on occasion and the organization also signed Dylan Carlson as depth.
A broken thumb to Cowser during the first series of the season opened the door for Laureano to play. Mullins struggled and got injured. Kjerstad posted a .567 OPS in the majors before getting demoted. Suddenly, in July, Laureano’s .867 OPS indicates that he’s been the team’s most productive outfielder this season.
Laureano’s defense has graded out as below average by outs above average (OAA) at -4, but he still has a great arm. His arm value grades out in the top 10% of major leaguers, as evidenced by this off-balance throw.
Going forward, it appears likely that Laureano will sustain above-average production for the remainder of the season. He has league-average bat speed at 72.3 mph and hits the ball hard at a solid 45.7% clip. He strikes out at a below-average rate (25.7%) but has his walk rate up to league average at 8.4%.
Laureano should be a valuable corner outfield option, regardless of where he finishes this season.
Potential Suitors at the Trade Deadline
Entering the All-Star break, 21 out of the 30 MLB teams are either in the playoffs or within five games of their league’s final wild card spot.
This large quantity of teams dancing around playoff contention means it’s likely that few teams with quality options decide to sell. The Orioles, at 7.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot, appear poised to sell off expiring assets. They also have a collection of young, major league-caliber players that they could attach to a rental to enhance their return.
So, what teams could be interested in acquiring a right-handed hitting outfielder on a team-friendly deal, with a club option for next year?
San Diego Padres
The Padres are one of the most obvious landing spots for Laureano. They could use more talent on offense, but are handicapped financially from all of this big money that they’ve thrown around in previous offseasons.
Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill are two franchise cornerstones playing outfield in San Diego. Gavin Sheets has broken out into a great offensive outfielder but hasn’t been great defensively. Do the Padres feel comfortable rolling him out there in the playoffs?
Even if they answer yes to that question, they could use a quality right-handed bat off the bench. The team’s current bench options consist of lefties Trenton Brooks (36 wRC+) and Tyler Wade (74 wRC+), as well as switch-hitter Bryce Johnson (92 wRC+).
By acquiring Laureano, they give themselves another experienced hitter that can be acquired on the cheap. Not only that, but he’s controllable for next year at a reasonable price and can play a capable corner outfield.
Tampa Bay Rays
Speaking of teams that like to acquire cheap, controllable talent, why wouldn’t the Rays inquire about Laureano?
The Rays and Orioles just swung a trade a week before the All-Star break that saw Bryan Baker head to Tampa. The Orioles called up the Rays at the deadline last year to make a big move for Eflin. These are two divisional rivals that don’t hesitate to do business with one another.
Tampa Bay may not have a glaring need for outfield depth to some. If you feel that way, you’re likely putting a lot of stock in Chandler Simpson (95 wRC+) and Jake Mangum (111 wRC+) being quality everyday players. You may also be anticipating that Christopher Morel (96 wRC+) works out the kinks in his game. None of these guys are bad players, but adding a good, cheap right-handed veteran into the mix could help.
Perhaps the Rays could find a way to get creative to open up a role for Laureano by trading a different righty. Yandy Díaz is on an expiring deal and could generate interest from other contenders. Maybe the Rays find a new landing spot for Morel given his tremendous bat speed. It’s not a perfect fit, but the Rays are known to get creative, and financially, Laureano fits their mold.
Kansas City Royals
Currently sitting at 47-50, it’s unclear whether the Royals will buy or sell at this deadline. One thing that is clear, though, is that their outfield production has been lackluster this season.
Kansas City now has one-third of its outfield mix set in stone by calling up top prospect Jac Caglianone. As for the other two spots, a player of Laureano’s caliber would easily beat out the competition for one.
The Royals currently have lefties John Rave (42 wRC+) and Kyle Isbel (69 wRC+) playing every day. Right-handed outfielders Cam Devanney (who has yet to make an MLB plate appearance) and Tyler Tolbert (3 wRC+) both currently occupy bench roles but rarely start. The team hopes that MJ Melendez will regain his form as a major league outfielder, but even then, Laureano would be of use.
Kansas City has good pitching depth in the majors and upper minors, so perhaps Baltimore could attach a prospect to Laureano and obtain a solid starter in return.