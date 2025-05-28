What Could an Orioles Sell-Off Look Like?

For a team that has three former number-one prospects all under team control for at least a few more years, Baltimore won’t be selling all of their assets. Instead, it’s most likely that they aim to salvage value on veterans with expiring contracts. Hopefully a re-tooling of the roster will get this team back to its winning ways.

This trade deadline is crucial for Elias. The future success of the franchise, as well as his job security, are riding on him finding new talent that leads to winning in 2026.

With that being said, let’s take a look at who could be on the move within the next couple of months to bring in new talent to the organization.

Most Likely: Veterans on Expiring Contracts

It would be a surprise to see the majority of these players in orange and black, if the season continues down this path. They all will be entering free agency at season’s end.

Mullins, 30, is the longest-tenured Oriole on the roster. A former All-Star in 2021, he would be of interest to any team looking for outfield help.

Slashing .226/.320/.446 with ten home runs and a 121 wRC+, Mullins has been a productive hitter this season. His approach has shifted towards more of a three true outcome hitter as he has the highest walk rate (11.6%), strikeout rate (24.6%), and home run rate (5.6%) of his career.