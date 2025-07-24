The Blue Jays Should be MLB’s Most Active Deadline Buyers

The Royals are said to be looking for young and controllable outfield help in exchange for some of their pitching assets at this year’s deadline. Roden, Loperifdo, RJ Schreck or Yohendrick Pinango all fit the bill beautifully.

Players to Avoid

Zac Gallen

There are always teams who see struggling trade chips and think they’re the ones that can fix said players. The Blue Jays should try and avoid this with Gallen, simply because he’s a rental who won’t come cheap and the team needs him to be at this best down the stretch.

This year, Gallen hasn’t looked like himself. The Blue Jays would be taking a significant risk just by trading for him, and I’m not positive it’d be worth it.

Through 21 starts, the right-hander has a 5.58 ERA and 4.86 FIP while continuing to see a downward trend on his strikeout rates and a slight uptick in his walk rates. He’s up to 3.42 BB/9 after being down to 2.01 as recently as 2023. Similarly, his HR/9 is at 1.71 after being under 1.00 in each of the previous three years.

If you squint hard enough, you can see that there’s still some value in Gallen’s arm this year, but the fact is that he hasn’t had an ERA below 4.88 in a single month this season. For a Blue Jays team with serious aspirations for a deep playoff run, there’s not really time for a pricey lottery ticket like this one.

Mitch Keller

Rumor has it the Blue Jays are one of the teams showing interest in Keller, so there’s at least a tiny bit of smoke here. However, I’m far from convinced he’s going to be the answer to the Blue Jays’ questions this year.

Over the years, Keller has been durable, having made no less than 30 appearances in a single season since 2021, but he’s decidedly average. Since he’s under control through the 2028 season, the Pirates can (and will) ask for a hefty return for Keller’s services.

A look at his career numbers and even what he’s done this year will show you that Keller’s a decent starting pitcher. He doesn’t possess many traits that will blow you away, but he’s been right around league-average for years and was even an All-Star back in 2023.

A look just a little bit deeper, though, will show you that Keller is and always has been dreadful in the second half. In fact, he’s got a career 5.02 ERA in 58 second-half starts. His best months have historically been May through July, but he’s got a 5.75 ERA in 25 career starts in the month of August and he’s at 4.30 in 29 career starts in September/October.

On a year-by-year basis, Keller had a 5.41 second-half ERA in 2021, a surprising 3.09 in 2022, 5.59 in 2023 and 5.65 in 2024. He’s only made one start in this year’s second half so it’s still way too early to tell which way it’ll go, but history shows that he’s not an arm that holds up very well as the season marches on.

Similarly to Gallen, why would the Blue Jays want to target an expensive pitcher who will probably fall apart when the games start to matter the most? Pass.

Ryan McMahon

The Blue Jays could use some more thump in their lineup, and McMahon has been a name that’s been connected to Toronto a few times over the years, but they need to steer clear. Entering the day, he leads the NL in strikeouts (127) and is hitting just .217 with a .717 OPS.

McMahon has been one of the Rockies’ more well-known hitters since he debuted nine years ago, but he hasn’t had an above-average season in his career while calling Coors Field home. There are some red flags for sure.

If the Blue Jays were to acquire McMahon, he wouldn’t be a pure rental. In fact, he’s under control through the 2027 season. The power boost would be nice, but Blue Jays fans would grow sick of the constant strikeouts in a heartbeat. He’s a slick fielding defender who can play multiple positions around the infield, but it’s hard to justify him taking at-bats away from Barger, Clement, or even Andres Gimenez over the next few years.

Closing Thoughts

In case you couldn’t tell from the gigantic wall of text above that this year’s deadline is a pivotal one for the Blue Jays, it really, really is.

The club elected to lock up Kirk and Guerrero for the foreseeable future, and they’re not going to be content with sitting on their hands while the primes of their best players are wasted. Not to mention the fact that Bichette is nearing free agency himself, so there’s some added pressure there to put a deep postseason run together while the band is still intact.

The Blue Jays’ most glaring needs are on the pitching staff, especially in the bullpen. However, there’s still room for another bat to upgrade some of the weaker spots in their current lineup that are occupied by the likes of Lukes and Straw.

Of all the targets listed above, I lean most towards a deal where the Blue Jays can acquire both a pitcher and a position player in a single deal. Landing a Duran and Castro from the Twins would be great, but the cost will be high. Landing a Soto and Laureano would be great as well, and it’ll be cheaper than the other deal, but you’re also going to be getting a bit less value.

The time for Atkins and his fellow decision makers to go out and make their splash is right now. With a farm system full of budding talent that could easily be used to land a big name or two, they’ve got to make their push.