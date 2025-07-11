Ke’Bryan Hayes Comes With Complicated Trade Value

This year’s trade deadline is set to be one of the heaviest seller’s markets in years, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are set to be at the forefront of this market.

With the team currently at just 38-56 and possessing a lot of movable contracts, they’re potentially in for a wild deadline day.

If they do decide to sell, the Pirates will have more pitching options available than anything else. However, they’ve made it clear that they’re looking to free up some money from the books, following a trend that has been seen nearly every year in the Bob Nutting era.

One way to do this may be by trading third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes. While Hayes has had moments where he’s looked very good, he’s certainly been a mixed bag for the team at best. He’s in a complicated situation, as he’s struggled at the dish, struggled to stay on the field, and overall hasn’t lived up to his expectations.