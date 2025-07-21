Is This the Year the Angels Finally Give in and Sell?

This stroke of arguable brilliance didn’t motivate them to follow the same path come 2023, though, as they actually assumed the role of buyers at the deadline with a 45-46 record at the All-Star break.

They acquired pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox as well as hitters in C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk from the Colorado Rockies. Things wouldn’t end up going to plan after the deadline, though, and they ended up waiving — and subsequently losing — both Giolito and López, along with another arm in Matt Moore, all to the Cleveland Guardians for nothing.

Then came 2024, where the Angels were 41-55 by the end of All-Star festivities but still managed to keep the likes of infielder Luis Rengifo (.300 AVG and .763 OPS) and veteran starter and All-Star Tyler Anderson (3.81 ERA) past the deadline.

At least that time around they did do something, dealing closer Carlos Estévez to the Phillies for Just Baseball’s No. 70 overall prospect in George Klassen. After the O’Hoppe deal two years prior, this proved once again that when the Angels do choose to sell off assets, it’s worked out well for them in recent years. They just don’t do it enough.

And what all those years of modest deadline seasons had in common was the trio of their upper echelon talent that remained put throughout it all in Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Taylor Ward.

Ward still has an opportunity to be dealt (and we’ll elaborate on that soon), but Shohei Ohtani is creating history with their inner-city rivals in the the Dodgers after walking for nothing in free agency after 2023.