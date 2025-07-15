Trading Luis Severino Is Not Going To Be an Easy Task

Despite having no permanent home, the Athletics entered the 2025 season with plenty of reason for optimism.

They had a scrappy, up-and-coming roster featuring the likes of some of the most electrifying, yet underrated, talent in Brent Rooker, Lawrence Butler, Tyler Soderstrom and Jacob Wilson — the former two of which were freshly signed to brand new extensions.

They also managed to bolster their rotation by adding Luis Severino and Jeffery Springs in the offseason.

Pair all this with a potential fast-rising prospect in Nick Kurtz — who turned out to be exactly that — and it was easy to be excited about the A’s entering the year. Perhaps it wasn’t crazy to think they’d make more noise than they had in recent years as they build toward meaningful baseball in the near future.