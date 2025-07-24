San Diego Padres Trade Deadline Guide 2025
As the deadline approaches, here’s what the Padres need and which trade targets could push them from fringe contender to postseason threat.
The San Diego Padres are walking a familiar tightrope: expensive, top-heavy, and barely clinging to a playoff spot, but all the while still too talented and too close to fold. With just over a week left until the July 31 trade deadline, the Padres sit a couple of games out of first in the NL West and hold the third and final NL Wild Card spot. Their run differential sits at a modest +16.
The reality right now is that this is a flawed team, sustained by elite bullpen performance and top-line star power, and pretty much exposed everywhere else due to a severe lack of depth.
Where the Padres Stand
Team Offense
- Batting Average: 17th
- On-Base %: 19th
- Slugging %: 27th
- OPS: 23rd (.698)
Despite big-name bats, San Diego has just three players with double-digit home runs, and none with 20+. Fernando Tatis Jr. (16 HR, .262 AVG, 4.3 bWAR) and Manny Machado (18 HR, .826 OPS) have carried the offense. But overall depth has cratered.
Luis Arraez (hitting sub-.300 for the first time since 2021, .713 OPS), Xander Bogaerts (.727 OPS), and Jackson Merrill (.728 OPS) have lacked impact. Merrill, in particular, has seen his OPS hover around .600 since June.
Against right-handed pitching, the Padres rank 28th in slugging percentage, ahead of only the Pirates and White Sox. That makes a left-handed (or righty who mashes righties) outfielder their most glaring need.
Team Pitching + Defense
- Team ERA: 4th, 1st in NL
- Bullpen ERA: 1st (3.15)
- Team WHIP: 10th
- Defensive Runs Saved: 19th
- FanGraphs Team Defense: 18th (-1.8)
The bullpen has saved San Diego’s season to this point, but the rotation, weakened by injuries, remains just average. The defense has been middling overall, despite stellar play from Tatis in right field.
Injuries to Monitor
- Michael King (RHP): Shoulder injury; 2.59 ERA in 10 starts. Expected back August 8. His return effectively works like a deadline addition.
- Yu Darvish (RHP): Recently returned after missing 3+ months.
- Joe Musgrove & Johnny Brito: Both out for the year (Tommy John surgery).
Top Needs
- Left-handed power bat (preferably OF)
- Catcher upgrade with offensive value
- Rotation depth
Potential Trade Targets
Outfield Bats
Jarren Duran (Red Sox)
- .257 AVG / .756 OPS / 9 HR / 16 SB / 25 2B / 10 3B
- Ideal LH fit; 28 years old with 8.4 bWAR in 2024
- Availability tied to Boston’s deadline posture; Padres are a top suitor if he’s moved
Cedric Mullins (Orioles)
- .213 AVG / .689 OPS / 13 HR / 14 SB
- Disappointing season but offers speed + power blend
- -0.5 WAR is concerning, but change of scenery could help
- Cost should be manageable
Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox)
- .830 OPS / 20 HR
- Unclear availability; if on the table, would cost a lot, but would be a huge get
Marcell Ozuna (Braves)
- .235 AVG / .751 OPS / 13 HR in 92 games
- Hit 40 home runs in 2023, 39 home runs in 2024 and had 2x 100-RBI seasons (2023-24); performing better vs righties
- Rental with defensive limitations, but affordable thump
Adolis García (Rangers)
- .675 OPS overall, but .740 since June
- 14 HR / 57 RBI / elite hard-hit metrics
- Under control through 2026; availability depends on Rangers’ direction
Ramon Laureano (Orioles)
- .947 OPS over last 37 games per-All-Star break
- One-year deal; Orioles expected to sell
- Versatile veteran, bounce-back bat
Catcher Options
San Diego’s catching duo (Maldonado and Díaz) has combined for sub-.200 averages and OPS marks below .580. It’s a defensive-first tandem, but the offensive hole is widening.
Danny Jansen (Rays)
- .720 OPS / 11 HR / 2.0 bWAR in 70 games
- On a 1-year deal; could slot into DH when not catching
- Well-rounded catcher with postseason experience
Travis d’Arnaud (Angels)
- .700 OPS / 6 HR in 45 games
- 36 years old but still an offensive upgrade with value behind the plate
Dream Targets (Unlikely)
- Sean Murphy (Braves): .830 OPS, 16 HR – not available
- Ivan Herrera (Cardinals): Hitting .300+ – 25 years old, unlikely to move
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): 17 HR, .800 OPS – high asking price within division
Starting Pitching Depth
Even with King returning, rotation insurance is needed.
Mitch Keller (Pirates)
- 3.48 ERA / 119 IP / 1.96 ERA over last 6 starts
- Under team control through 2028
- Would cost a haul, but a legitimate impact arm
Adrian Houser (White Sox)
- 1.89 ERA in 10 starts since signing
- Low strikeout rate, but elite weak-contact metrics
- Cheap contract and proven durability
Trevor Rogers (Orioles)
- 1.74 ERA in 7 starts since return from injury
- Under control through 2026
- Would slot into middle of rotation and add lefty presence
Outlook
With a shaky offense, thin rotation, and stars underperforming, the Padres don’t look like a powerhouse, but they’re still in the race. And that means A.J. Preller is likely to push in chips once again.
The question is how aggressive Preller will be, and whether the thin trade market will let him fill the many holes on this expensive, enigmatic roster.
If history is any indication, expect San Diego to make noise. And if they hit on the right bat or arm, the Padres could go from barely in… to all the way in.