San Diego Padres Trade Deadline Guide 2025

The San Diego Padres are walking a familiar tightrope: expensive, top-heavy, and barely clinging to a playoff spot, but all the while still too talented and too close to fold. With just over a week left until the July 31 trade deadline, the Padres sit a couple of games out of first in the NL West and hold the third and final NL Wild Card spot. Their run differential sits at a modest +16.

The reality right now is that this is a flawed team, sustained by elite bullpen performance and top-line star power, and pretty much exposed everywhere else due to a severe lack of depth.

Where the Padres Stand

Team Offense

Batting Average: 17th



17th On-Base %: 19th



19th Slugging %: 27th



27th OPS: 23rd (.698)



Despite big-name bats, San Diego has just three players with double-digit home runs, and none with 20+. Fernando Tatis Jr. (16 HR, .262 AVG, 4.3 bWAR) and Manny Machado (18 HR, .826 OPS) have carried the offense. But overall depth has cratered.