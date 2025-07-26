Injury-Hit Astros Face Crucial Trade Deadline Decisions

Shortstop Jeremy Peña, second baseman Brendan Rodgers, outfielder Jake Meyers, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, and pitchers Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier, and J.P. France are all among those currently sidelined, and most recently, third baseman Isaac Paredes was placed on the IL with a hamstring strain that could rule him out for the rest of the season. In addition, pitchers Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski are both out for the remainder of 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and Luis García still hasn’t returned from the IL after having his own TJS in mid-2023.

Despite Houston’s brutal injury woes this season, the team has managed to stay atop the AL West with an impressive 60-44 record, as of July 26. Still, the Astros have been left with numerous holes in their roster, and retooling at the trade deadline will be crucial if they want to play deep into October.

What Do the Astros Need?

Hitting and Position Player Needs

With Alvarez out with a fractured hand, the Astros’ already-established need for another left-handed hitter has only become more dire. Houston has recorded the fewest plate appearances by lefty hitters in MLB this season, and general manager Dana Brown has been clear that balancing the lineup with another left-hander is a top priority.

“We’re still in the same position,” Brown told MLB.com on July 1. “We want to get a left-handed bat. The urgency is there.”

Adding to the team’s trade deadline shopping list, Paredes’ recent hamstring injury — which manager Joe Espada described as “pretty significant” — means the Astros are also in the market for a third baseman or versatile infielder. Paredes’ will be on the IL for at least a few months, if not the rest of the season, and utility player Mauricio Dubón can’t cover both third base for Paredes and shortstop for Peña.

So who could the Astros target over the next week?