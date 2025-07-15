Detroit Tigers Trade Deadline Guide 2025
As the deadline approaches, here's what the Tigers need and which available trade targets they should consider.
For the first time in many years, the Detroit Tigers are approaching the deadline as a buyer instead of a seller. A 11.5-game cushion as the first-place team in the AL Central goes to show just how good the Tigers have been and how disappointing their divisional foes are.
Although the Tigers are in the midst of their best season in roughly a decade, reinforcements are needed. No team is perfect, and, luckily for the Tigers, they have one of the best farm systems to use as ammunition to facilitate trades.
Today, I want to highlight the Tigers’ needs and targets to outline all the possible angles to consider as the deadline approaches.
Where Do the Tigers Currently Stand?
A team’s needs can change overnight. A major injury can shift the deadline focus at any moment, but for now, we’ll focus on who’s healthy and who’s not.
There has been discussion about the Tigers’ needs and if it is even worth taking any of the current players off the roster, most of whom have been performing well.
As of July 12, the Tigers have only five players with a wRC+ under 100, which is league average. Those players include Dillon Dingler (99), Trey Sweeney (69), and three players who are working back from injury: Parker Meadows (62), Matt Vierling (60), and Jake Rogers (71). I’d say it is fair to expect better from Meadows and Vierling as they continue to settle back in.
A major reason why the Tigers are where they are is due to players performing at much higher-than-expected levels. Breakouts, bouncebacks, and unsung heroes have made for an awesome story around this team, but they also leave me crossing my fingers.
Although development and mechanical changes can result in sustainable play compared to previous years, how much do you trust this many players outplaying their past? How much do you trust Riley Greene staying healthy all season? With so many players outperforming and so few underperforming, the improbability of this trend continuing makes me nervous.
|Player
|2023 wRC+/OPS
|2024 wRC+/OPS
|2025 wRC+/OPS
|Spencer Torkelson
|108/.758
|92/.669
|127/.830
|Zach McKinstry
|82/.654
|75/.614
|132/.831
|Javier Báez
|63/.593
|43/.516
|109/.749
|Wenceel Pérez
|N/A
|95/.683
|132/.843
|Jahmai Jones
|11 PA
|97/.685 (47 PA)
|180/1.003 (46 PA)
I want to be clear. Laying this out is not to take anything away from these players but rather to emphasize their massive jumps compared to recent years. All of these players continuing at this level is statistically very unlikely, which is exactly why I think the Tigers need to add.
Offensive Needs
The beauty of this roster is its versatility. Zach McKinstry, Javier Báez, and, to a lesser extent, Colt Keith and Vierling, the Tigers could target an upgrade at just about any position and still make the lineup work, even when Kerry Carpenter returns from the injured list.
In my opinion, the biggest offensive need is on the left side of the infield. Third base has been a need since last season and still remains a need today. Acquiring a third baseman would provide insurance for Vierling, Baez, and McKinstry while also allowing them to shift to shortstop and outfield as needed.
If a shortstop becomes available, the above names remain at third, where Keith is also an option. Defensively, the current players are perfectly fine to above average. A move would simply be to improve the offense and lengthen the lineup while protecting against any regression to the mean from the players who have outperformed their norms.
Acquiring this hypothetical player would essentially take the roster spot that has been held by Jahmai Jones and Andy Ibáñez this season. Yes, Jones has been excellent against lefties, but how much can you rely on a career Quad-A 28-year-old when you have World Series aspirations? No disrespect to Jones, but he should not keep the Tigers from adding a more proven player.
The problem is that there aren’t many bats available. A number of players that might make sense are also in the AL Central, which makes deals with the Tigers even more complicated or unlikely. More on that later.
Pitching Needs
The Tigers’ rotation has gone from having too many arms in the spring to potentially needing a starter a few months later. Alex Cobb is unlikely to ever put on a Tigers jersey, Jackson Jobe is out for the year, and Sawyer Gipson-Long is back on the injured list after missing over a year.
Tarik Skubal is repeating a Cy Young-level season, Casey Mize has stepped up in a huge way, and Reese Olson continues to be underrated. However, Jack Flaherty has been a mixed bag, and Keider Montero flirts with disaster a bit too often.
Do the Tigers absolutely need a starter? No. But, it is a luxury they can afford even if said starter is only used to help get them through the rest of the season with a smaller role in the playoffs. Adding another arm would ensure the Tigers do not have to rely on José Urquidy, who’s coming back from Tommy John, to potentially fill innings.
What Detroit does need is help in the bullpen. Tommy Kahnle and Will Vest have been fantastic, while Brant Hurter has given them valuable, although shaky at times, innings. Tyler Holton has taken a slight step back, while Chase Lee has looked serviceable or better.
Bottom line is some combination of Carlos Hernández, Dietrich Enns, Dylan Smith, Tyler Owens, Beau Briekse, and Bailey Horn is not good enough. That’s too many unproven arms to roll the dice and hope it works. Adding another high-leverage reliever, preferably with strikeout ability, changes this bullpen and shortens games in a way they will need come October.
Possible Targets
To review, the team’s primary needs are a shortstop or third baseman, a relief pitcher, and a starter. An outfielder might make sense, but I’d consider that a secondary need. Without any tangible evidence or track record of how aggressive Scott Harris will be as a buyer, we don’t truly know if bigger fish will be targeted. Because of that, I’ll highlight lesser options as well.
Unfortunately, this year’s trade deadline does not have many options that fit the Tigers. In fact, there don’t seem to be many bats available in general. Unless they find a creative deal, focusing on making their pitching staff to make it the best it can be is the more practical option.
Stats updated prior to games on July 12.
Eugenio Suárez – 3B – Arizona Diamondbacks
2025 Stats: .246/.313/.550, 29 HR, 135 wRC+
The former Tiger is one of the hottest names on the market. Suárez brings a ton of power to an important position of need. Although he is on an expiring deal, the cost to acquire him will be steep. A number of contenders will be interested, especially with so few impact bats available, driving up the cost.
Suárez is a great fit for Detroit, but do you see Scott Harris giving up one of his top prospects to acquire him? I could see the Tigers being willing to give up a couple of players in their top ten, but not one of Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle, or Bryce Rainer. Josue Briceno might be a stretch as well, although his lack of defensive upside makes him more likely.
Yoán Moncada – 3B – Los Angeles Angels
2025 Stats: .232/.326/.491, 7 HR, 125 wRC+ (34 G)
The drop-off from Suárez to Moncada is big, but so is the drop-off in cost. Moncada, a switch-hitter, has had an up-and-down career that has been littered with injuries. He’s always had a good eye for the zone, which the Tigers value, and is on an expiring deal paying him $5 million.
Although acquiring Moncada is not sexy, he would at least bring another veteran bat into the mix at third. I doubt it would take more than a lower-end prospect to acquire him, and he would add to the bottom of the lineup. Is he a better option than what they have? That’s up for debate.
David Bednar – RP – Pittsburgh Pirates
2025 Stats: 30 IP, 2.70 ERA, 2.88 FIP, 12.90 K/9
The Pirates’ closer is going to be another hot commodity at the deadline. He has a great track record and is enjoying a season that is proving his 2024 was a fluke. Bednar would give the Tigers another high-leverage arm with plenty of experience and strikeout stuff.
Bednar also comes with another year of control, which is a plus for the Tigers but will also cost them a little more. If Detroit truly sees the hitters market as a wash compared to what they have, going heavy on pitching and starting with someone of Bednar’s caliber is going to improve the team.
Ryan Helsley – RP – St. Louis Cardinals
2025 Stats: 31 IP, 3.19 ERA, 3.90 FIP, 10.16 K/9
You can copy and paste a lot of what I said for Bednar here. A proven arm, high leverage experience, strikeout stuff, attractive to many other teams, etc. Helsley is on an expiring deal, so the cost might be slightly less. I think the Cardinals will move him regardless of their position in the standings.
Merrill Kelly – SP – Arizona Diamondbacks
2025 Stats: 111 IP, 3.41 ERA, 3.49 FIP, 8.68 K/9, 2.35 BB/9
The Tigers have shown a willingness to add older starters, and Kelly, 36, fits that mold. He’s been an underrated pitcher in Arizona and could be a better option than his teammate, Zac Gallen. Kelly can give you innings and provide a veteran you are comfortable with come playoff time, especially if Flaherty doesn’t improve.
Although he will not come cheap, I think the Tigers would be able to avoid giving up a top-tier prospect. This type of deal is where you can use a change of scenery candidate like Jace Jung in a package, who could be interesting to Arizona as an option for replacing Suarez.
Zack Littell – SP – Tampa Bay Rays
2025 Stats: 116.1 IP, 3.56 ERA, 4.96 FIP, 6.19 K/9
You might remember Littell as a reliever, but the Rays have successfully converted him into a starter. I’ll be honest, there’s nothing too exciting about Littell. He’s a back-end option on an expiring deal that could easily move to the bullpen come the playoffs.
The Tigers are going to need some innings, and Littell gives you a floor the team might be more comfortable with than Montero, although Montero’s stuff is better.
More Bullpen Options
Aaron Bummer (L, ATL), Danny Coulombe (L, MIN), Holby Milner (L, TXR), Emilio Pagán (R, CIN), Jake Bird (R, COL)
I group these guys together because I see them more as secondary bullpen options than the names I listed above. Pagán has been closing out games in Cincinnati and does produce a lot of strikeouts and would give the Tigers a sneaky good arm. Same with Bird, minus closing games.
The three lefty veterans would not cost a top prospect but would give the Tigers some insurance in the case that Holton struggles again. The Tigers’ actions keep telling us that having three lefty arms in the bullpen is something they value.
Players To Avoid or Not on the Market
Yandy Díaz – 1B – Tampa Bay Rays – Díaz would be a great bat to add to this lineup. However, I don’t see them rostering him with Torkelson also being a 1B/DH only. The Tigers like to rotate the DH spot too much to make this happen. Also, Díaz is under contract next season, which makes the fit more clunky.
Ryan McMahon – 3B – Colorado Rockies – A great defender, but another lefty bat. McMahon does most of his damage at Coors Field, which is concerning. Two more years at $16 million each is too rich, and he’s simply not enough of a fit.
Kenley Jansen – RP – Los Angeles Angels – Respect to Jansen, but I don’t think there’s much left in the tank. He gives up a lot of hard contact and has been declining the past couple of seasons.
Ke’Bryan Hayes – 3B – Pittsburgh Pirates – An elite defender who can’t hit. Multiple years left at a reasonable price, but not worth taking on as a project. Maybe in other years, but a team this good shouldn’t get too cute.
Nolan Arenado – 3B – St. Louis Cardinals – No interest is paying for his decline. It would need to take him approving the trade and St. Louis eating significant money.
Not seen as available: Félix Bautista, Chris Sale, MacKenzie Gore, Jhoan Duran (specifically, not available to the Tigers)
Final Thoughts
Unless certain teams decide to make more players available, due to the market, this is shaping up to be one of the more quite deadlines in recent years. With a few sellers in the AL Central, those teams are less likely to make deals with the Tigers.
I do not see Scott Harris irresponsibly trading away top prospects that he’s drafted for players who might be in a second tier at a typical deadline. If a bat is not available for a reasonable price, leaning heavily into pitching can still be enough, even if I think the need for a bat is there.
Clark and McGonigle are not going anywhere, in my eyes. I’d be surprised if a player worthy of a Rainer trade becomes available, as well. The easiest way to keep the farm mostly intact while also improving the team is through acquiring bullpen arms, which the Tigers likely will do.
As much as we’d all love to see a splash move, I don’t see it happening. The current crop of seemingly available players just doesn’t line up well enough to justify the cost. Am I worried about potential offensive regression? Absolutely. But overpaying shouldn’t be the answer.