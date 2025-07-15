Detroit Tigers Trade Deadline Guide 2025

There has been discussion about the Tigers’ needs and if it is even worth taking any of the current players off the roster, most of whom have been performing well.

As of July 12, the Tigers have only five players with a wRC+ under 100, which is league average. Those players include Dillon Dingler (99), Trey Sweeney (69), and three players who are working back from injury: Parker Meadows (62), Matt Vierling (60), and Jake Rogers (71). I’d say it is fair to expect better from Meadows and Vierling as they continue to settle back in.

A major reason why the Tigers are where they are is due to players performing at much higher-than-expected levels. Breakouts, bouncebacks, and unsung heroes have made for an awesome story around this team, but they also leave me crossing my fingers.

Although development and mechanical changes can result in sustainable play compared to previous years, how much do you trust this many players outplaying their past? How much do you trust Riley Greene staying healthy all season? With so many players outperforming and so few underperforming, the improbability of this trend continuing makes me nervous.

Player 2023 wRC+/OPS 2024 wRC+/OPS 2025 wRC+/OPS Spencer Torkelson 108/.758 92/.669 127/.830 Zach McKinstry 82/.654 75/.614 132/.831 Javier Báez 63/.593 43/.516 109/.749 Wenceel Pérez N/A 95/.683 132/.843 Jahmai Jones 11 PA 97/.685 (47 PA) 180/1.003 (46 PA)

I want to be clear. Laying this out is not to take anything away from these players but rather to emphasize their massive jumps compared to recent years. All of these players continuing at this level is statistically very unlikely, which is exactly why I think the Tigers need to add.

Offensive Needs

The beauty of this roster is its versatility. Zach McKinstry, Javier Báez, and, to a lesser extent, Colt Keith and Vierling, the Tigers could target an upgrade at just about any position and still make the lineup work, even when Kerry Carpenter returns from the injured list.