Yankees 2025 Trade Deadline Targets

The team’s biggest need is a lefty reliever. Tim Hill is the Yankees’ only southpaw reliever, and while he’s been solid, if this team is going to get big outs in October, they are going to need another lefty who can take some of the weight off Hill’s shoulders.

Maybe one of the clearest holes, though, is the one on the hot corner. Though Jazz was impressive in how he was able to fill in at third base when needed, it is not where he is strongest, and he was beginning to fatigue. Oswald Peraza has also not been the answer. Even though his glove has been fantastic, he has been abysmal with the stick, hitting just .149/.213/.243 with wRC+ of 28.

Some of the available deals could come with a starter as part of the package. Although this is not a glaring need with the hopeful addition of Luis Gil after the All-Star break, if there is one thing this season has proven, it’s that you can never have enough starter depth.

Any starter who can be a solid, end-of-the-rotation arm who can eat innings would only boost the potential for a deep postseason run.

The Yankees are still a top threat to come out of the AL, even with their recent struggles. But to make serious noise, moves must be made to this roster. Below are names that the Yankees should look into to bolster the roster for a postseason push.

Potential Third Base Options

PHOENIX, AZ – MARCH 27: Eugenio Suárez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning during the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Suárez is the best possible fit for the Yankees. Adding a big-time rental bat with power that can extend an already scary lineup is ideal. Suárez is having an amazing year so far, where he is hitting .250/.320/.569 with a wRC+ of 142 and 31 home runs, which is fourth in the MLB.