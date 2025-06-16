EARLY BLOCKBUSTER: Boston Red Sox Trade Rafael Devers

We have our first blockbuster trade of the 2025 regular season, and we are still over six weeks away from the MLB Trade Deadline. Ever since spring training, there has been a level of contention between the Boston Red Sox and their All-Star slugger Rafael Devers.

Devers took issue with the Red Sox decision to move him off of third base for Gold Glover Alex Bregman, and then refused to learn first base when Triston Casas went down midseason. Despite all the talk about his position, in his first year as a full-time DH, Devers has thrived again with the bat.

The now-DH is leading the Red Sox in home runs (15), RBIs (58), runs scored (47), and has the second-best OPS (.905) to Alex Bregman (who is currently on the IL). With that said, Devers was clearly the best hitter on this team by a wide margin, and yet here is getting traded on June 15th.

Robert Murray of Fansided was the first to report that Devers was getting dealt, as the Red Sox are sending him to the San Francisco Giants.