As Marlins Find Answers, Bigger Questions Loom

Marlins owner Bruce Sherman has pushed back on the lack of spending criticism, saying the team has spent money on “things you don’t see,” and while his assertion may have lacked some feel given the historical frugality of the franchise that predates him, he is not necessarily wrong.

The vasty improved player development infrastructure doesn’t come cheaply or easily. Between the development of a $15 million, 35-acre academy in the Dominican Republic and upgrades to the Roger Dean Complex in Jupiter, the Marlins have spent in areas that should help the organization long-term.

Small market teams essentially need to create their own assets to make up for the financial inequality between themselves and the Dodgers and Yankees of the world.

Even if some argue that the spending on player development infrastructure was in lieu of spending on the roster in order to avoid an MLBPA grievance, it was a necessary step for the Marlins to ever have a chance to find themselves in the same conversation as teams like the Brewers and Rays, who create and maximize assets as well as any organization.

They also need to spend more on things fans can see to find themselves in the same ballpark payroll wise as the two historically stingy teams. Only $67 million in total payroll this season is dead last in baseball and roughly $10 million less than the Athletics, who have the next lowest payroll according to Spotrac.

For reference, the Brewers and Rays each sit at $112 million and $87 million respectively. The Marlins are slated to sit at less than half of the Rays total next season and boast more controllable building blocks than the team has had since Sherman purchased the team in 2017 and Jeter hit the reset button on the Stanton, Yelich, Realmuto, Ozuna core.