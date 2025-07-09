Which Top MLB Closers Could Be Traded at the Deadline?

This year, there is no clear-cut candidate that will definitely be moved, but there are a lot of closers on teams who are falling out of the race that teams should be calling about. Whether any of these top closers will be moved is to be seen, but if any of them are, their impact will be felt.

Rentals Who Should Be Moved

Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – MARCH 27: Ryan Helsley #56 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning on Opening Day at Busch Stadium on March 27, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

The question the St. Louis Cardinals are going to have to ask themselves at the deadline is if they want to fight in a crowded NL Wild Card race or lean into a short rebuild by selling some of their pitching. The top name on that list is their closer, Ryan Helsley.

In a contract year, Helsley is not having his best season so far, but that is not going to stop every contender from dreaming about slotting him into the back-end of their bullpen. Stuff plays when trading for relievers, and “Hells Bells” has all the stuff you can want.

Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox

It looks like Netflix picked the wrong year to follow the Red Sox. Boston has been a bit of a dramatic mess, and since trading Devers a number of stories have come out in a negative light about the way the organization is being run.

Chapman immediately becomes the best lefty bullpen option on the market. Although he’s 37, his fastball still averages 99 mph, and he’s striking out 12.48 per nine. Also, his command has improved, walking a career-best 2.61 per nine.

A 1.45 ERA and 2.00 FIP to go along with his experience and track record make him a top priority for some teams. Boston would expect a pretty good return, especially if they are willing to eat any of his $10.75 million contract.