There’s a Lack of Starting Pitching at This Year’s Deadline

Who’s On the Move?

First, let’s focus on the arms that will likely be moved at this year’s deadline. While the best of the best league-wide aren’t going to be shopped this time around, there’s still plenty of talent to be gained and lost through the deadline.

Teams that are out of contention (and have been for a while) will be looking to move on from some arms that are either running out of contract time or underperforming their expectations. These are some starters that will likely be swapped over the next few days.

Sandy Alcántara, Miami Marlins (0.7 fWAR, 6.66 ERA)

Sandy Alcántara of the Miami Marlins is just over two years removed from a Cy Young Award in 2022 but might be beneficial to a team in need of more innings and he could potentially return to form with a change of scenery. Sporting a 5-9 record to back up a 6.66 ERA over 104 innings in 2025, Alcántara has certainly seen his fair share of struggles. However, he’s underperforming his expected stats quite a bit but isn’t helping his cause with control issues.

Alcántara leads all of baseball in 2025 in E-F (ERA – FIP), a statistic measuring a pitcher’s rate of surrendering earned runs (ERA) in context to their rate of doing so without the intervention of potential defensive blunders (FIP). His 2.19 E-F is by far the biggest gap in the league between a pitcher’s ERA and FIP, as his expected stats say Alcántara should be a 4.99 ERA and 4.41 FIP pitcher this season, whereas his 6.66 ERA and 4.47 FIP might give one a different impression.

Sandy Alcantara’s last 4 starts:



23 IP

2.74 ERA

1.00 WHIP

19 K | 5 BB



4-straight quality starts👀 pic.twitter.com/ClzspQcP9V — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 22, 2025

Either way, Alcántara has not been particularly successful in 2025, but there are numerous teams in the hunt for the playoffs who could serve to benefit from his services. His 97.3 MPH fastball still ranks in the top 10% of the league, and Miami fans saw a vintage Sandy outing in what might have been his last outing as a Marlin, as he tossed 7 innings of 1-run ball with no walks against the San Diego Padres on July 23.

He’s got one more season left on his contract, so whatever team is able to land Sandy will have another year to help him turn his fortunes around.