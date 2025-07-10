What Do the Athletics Have to Sell at the Deadline?
Despite changing cities, the Athletics have not changed circumstances. They once again find themselves in familiar territory as deadline sellers. Their better than expected start to the season was quickly flipped and they now sit at 38-56, comfortably in last place in the AL West.
Seller, without a doubt.
What makes the Athletics unique as a seller is their roster is mostly made up of young players with control that they acquired due to selling over the past few seasons. Players the front office viewed as part of the A’s future and unlikely to be moved over the next few weeks.
That’s not to say the Athletics are void of quality pieces. Instead, it’s to warn fans of contenders to not get your hopes up about acquiring the A’s best players simply because they are the As and out of a playoff race.
In fact, when have the A’s moved players with several years of control? Nearing the end of control is typically when they off load but rarely sooner. Keep that in mind when you think up your mock trades.
Stats updated prior to games on Thursday, July 10
Who the A’s Could Move
In the past, the Athletics filled a number of roster spots with second-rate veterans and handed them more playing time than they deserved in hope of eventually flipping them for prospects. Due to the young roster this season there are fewer players that fit that description, but not none.
The A’s did sign a few more established players this past offseason, perhaps to simply satisfy the payroll floor they were given. Moving these players might get a bit more complicated but there is one that could make sense.
Without further ado, let’s dive in.
Luis Severino – SP
2025 Stats: 108.2 IP, 5.30 ERA, 4.45 FIP
Coming off a solid year with the Mets, Severino landed with the Athletics on a three-year, $67 million deal that carries a $22 million player option in the third year. From the beginning, this marriage was strange. The Athletics needed pitching and Severino simply took the best money, which is understandable.
Severino has since complained about pitching in Sacramento and is not getting the same level of production as last season. However, there’s more than meets the eye. Severino’s ERA in Sacramento is 7.04 and his road ERA is 3.04. No wonder why he hates pitching at home.
I’m sure a number of teams would be interested, even the Mets, who he pitched for last season. The money and term will scare away smaller markets as the risk is too high. But, for a bigger market, it’s worth a roll of the dice.
If the Athletics can get out of the money I think they will be willing to trade him although he was just signed. The return would likely be pretty light which may even make him more attractive. I’m not saying a move is likely, but I wouldn’t be shocked. He’s a much better pitcher than his baseline stats.
Mason Miller – RP
2025 Stats: 32.2 IP, 4.41 ERA, 2.99 FIP
Before we get too far along I want to make one thing clear. I don’t think Miller is getting moved. He’s still racking up strikeouts at a 14.60 K/9 rate but he had walked more batters than he did last season. The ERA can be thrown out, as FIP is a better indicator either way.
The only reason I include Miller is because he becomes arbitration eligible this winter. I know I said the Athletics do not trade their best piece with control, but a relief pitcher is different. It would take a huge offer which I don’t see coming. The Athletics could have sold high last year and passed. I lean towards them passing on lesser deals this go around.
Miguel Andujar – OF/3B
2025 Stats: .296/.328/.402, 3 HR, 100 wRC+
Every deadline we see a move that ends up being more of an impact that anyone would have imagined. I think Andujar could be that move this season. He’s an easy option to fill a bench platoon roll and start against lefties while giving you the ability to play a corner outfield spot and (a bad) third base.
Andujar has turned into a legit lefty masher. This year he’s slashing .389/.405/.500 against lefties, although it’s only 37 plate appearance. Last season he posted a .995 OPS across 61 plate appearances and his contact approach gives you some comfort off the bench.
Sure, the power won’t be there and his defense is suspect. However, for a team that uses trade capital on bigger pieces, Andujar might be the perfect secondary piece to round out the roster without giving up top prospects.
Sean Newcomb – RP
2025 Stats: 61.2 IP, 3.64 ERA, 3.38 FIP
Until this season, the veteran lefty had not pitched over 30 innings since 2019. He’s been used in a unique role as a bulk inning relief pitcher, lefty specialist, and even spot starter. His versatility makes him an intriguing option and teams are always looking for a lefty to round out their bullpen.
Newcomb is not a high-leverage arm you bring in hoping to get a strikeout. Think more of the pitcher you rely on for a groundball in hopes of a double play. He won’t miss many bats but his 46% groundball rate keeps him out of danger. A kitchen sink approach, Newcomb offers enough variations of fastballs and breaking balls to be a difficult at bat.
On a one-year, $1 million deal, Newcomb should not be sticking around and the Athletics will be motivated to move him. I doubt he would cost much and can be a nice secondary addition for a contending team. Having a lefty that can go multiple innings is important down the stretch.
Hogan Harris – RP
2025 Stats: 38 IP, 4.26 ERA, 3.95 FIP
Harris might be an unknown name, but the former starter has been a sneaky good pitcher for the A’s. A lefty that relies heavily on a fastball/curveball combo, Harris has seen a significant jump in his strikeout numbers from 7.59 K/9 to 9.95. The problem, like many relief pitches, is control.
Harris walks more batters than you’d like (5.92 BB/9) but could be an interesting piece with upside for a contender. His plus curveball is a weapon that could use some fine tuning but could be a great out pitch. He’s tinkered with a sinker which I think some teams might want to see if they can unlock.
Because Harris will not be arbitration eligible for a few more years an acquiring team would have a long-term option. The Athletics have moved bullpen arms with term much more often than any other type of player so a deal could be pulled off.
Luis Urias – 2B/3B
2025 Stats: .239/.320/.363, 7 HR, 91 wRC+
Urias has bounced around the past couple of seasons but is putting together a pretty decent year with the Athletics. He’s currently on the IL, but it is not a serious injury. Urias would offer infield depth at a low cost (one year, $1 million) and has historically hit lefties well.
He showed to be useful in a small sample last season and has been better, in some ways, this year. There has been a shift to more of a contact hitter which saw his zone contact rate jump by 10%, now to 90%, compared to previous years. This change cut his strikeout rate in half from last year which makes you wonder if there’s something more than what we have come to know about Urias.
Another low-cost option, Urias is the exact type of move a contender makes to help them get through the regular season. He can plug a hole due to injury and you do not have to count of him being part of a playoff roster.
Jose Leclerc – RP
2025 Stats: 9 IP, 6.00 ERA, 7.31 FIP
I wanted to go ahead and mention Leclerc although he’s been out since April due to injury. He comes with an expiring deal that paid him $10 million this season so I doubt he’s moved. Unless we see some indication that he’s healthy, Leclerc and his contract are staying in Sacramento.
The Brent Rooker Situation
No matter how many times we do this song and dance, people will still demand Rooker gets traded to their favorite team. Yes, the same Brent Rooker that just signed a significant contract extension. While that deal might have been to help get the A’s to their “payroll requirement”, I think Rooker is here long term.
Each of the past two deadlines and off seasons the A’s could have traded Rooker when he had a higher value. Did they? No. This team is not going to completely tear down right before they get to a new city. I think they want Rooker, and others, to help sell Vegas on this idea that John Fisher can run a competent club. The people of Vegas have seen enough shows to know that’s just acting.
It might be against the grain, but I think the A’s have a long term piece here. At least long term relative to them, meaning the next couple of years.
Final Thoughts
A’s fans have been through hell and back. I don’t blame them for wanting more from this team because they should. However, I think the waiting is going to have to continue. The offense has taken a huge step forward and there’s a legit young core to be excited about. Now, figure out the pitching.
This deadline might be the least impactful we have seen from the Athletics. Without a clear difference maker available you could be in for a snooze fest.