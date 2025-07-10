What Do the Athletics Have to Sell at the Deadline?

SEATTLE, WA – MARCH 27: Luis Severino #40 of the Athletics pitches during the game between the Athletics and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Rod Mar/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Coming off a solid year with the Mets, Severino landed with the Athletics on a three-year, $67 million deal that carries a $22 million player option in the third year. From the beginning, this marriage was strange. The Athletics needed pitching and Severino simply took the best money, which is understandable.

Severino has since complained about pitching in Sacramento and is not getting the same level of production as last season. However, there’s more than meets the eye. Severino’s ERA in Sacramento is 7.04 and his road ERA is 3.04. No wonder why he hates pitching at home.

I’m sure a number of teams would be interested, even the Mets, who he pitched for last season. The money and term will scare away smaller markets as the risk is too high. But, for a bigger market, it’s worth a roll of the dice.

If the Athletics can get out of the money I think they will be willing to trade him although he was just signed. The return would likely be pretty light which may even make him more attractive. I’m not saying a move is likely, but I wouldn’t be shocked. He’s a much better pitcher than his baseline stats.

Mason Miller – RP

2025 Stats: 32.2 IP, 4.41 ERA, 2.99 FIP

Before we get too far along I want to make one thing clear. I don’t think Miller is getting moved. He’s still racking up strikeouts at a 14.60 K/9 rate but he had walked more batters than he did last season. The ERA can be thrown out, as FIP is a better indicator either way.