How the Mets Should Approach the 2025 Trade Deadline

While the Mets have put up the sixth-highest team wRC+ in baseball this season (109), much of that statistic is carried by their top four hitters, Brandon Nimmo (126), Francisco Lindor (111), Juan Soto (149), and Pete Alonso (149). Jeff McNeil (127) and Starling Marte (119) have also chipped in valuable at-bats, but for either health-related reasons or matchups, neither one is necessarily an everyday player.

The Mets’ six and seven hitters this season have posted the third and second-worst wRC+ totals in the sport this season, respectively. It is no secret that New York wins with its stars, especially on offense.

On the pitching side, injuries to Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga, Frankie Montas, Griffin Canning, Tylor Megill, and Paul Blackburn have put the starting rotation in a constant state of flux. David Peterson and Clay Holmes are the only two Mets who have taken the ball every fifth (or sixth) day this season. Manager Carlos Mendoza has fewer innings from his starters than just seven managers in the game.

The lack of sheer innings filled by starters has placed extreme strain on the bullpen, which has seen injuries and cracks at various points this year. Three members of the opening day bullpen, A.J. Minter, Max Kranick, and Danny Young, are all done for the season.

Even with a recent four-game winning streak, the Mets still have holes to fill. The question is where and how they will fill those holes. Here is the case for each, and some potential options for Stearns to explore.

Stats and rankings taken prior to play on July 24.