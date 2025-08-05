Is Eugenio Suarez the Final Piece for Mariners’ AL West Push?

As one of a group of many buyers at this year’s deadline, the Mariners could’ve decided to raise the floor of the pitching staff or further lean into the strength of the offense. They opted with the latter.

Seattle executed one of the first big trades of deadline season when they acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks. He made an immediate impact, tallying hits in his first four games with his new club.

The trade for Naylor was a move that made sense. The first base position has been volatile for the Mariners this year and the team is a middle-of-the-road 18th in MLB with a 100 wRC+ at the position in 2025.

Seattle didn’t have many more weak spots to address on the offensive side of things after that. But there was one, and it was all the way on the opposite side of the diamond over at third base, which was the home position of the top trade option on the market.

So the night before the deadline, the Mariners doubled down and brought in the best player available in Eugenio Suarez. With that bat in tow, it gave Seattle the chance to reach even bigger heights than just a Wild Card berth.

Is Eugenio Suarez the Last Piece the Mariners Needed to Make a Run at the AL West?

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JULY 31: Fans hold signs for Eugenio Suárez #28 of the Seattle Mariners on his reacquisition to the Mariners before the game against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on July 31, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

For teams who didn’t sell the farm at the deadline, they have now shifted focus to their playoff pushes. Division battles will be settled over the next couple months with one of the more competitive races happening in the AL West.