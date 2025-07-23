How the Brewers Could Use Pitching Depth to Their Advantage

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Trade Deadline Outlook

The Brewers are always a tough team to predict when it comes to the trade deadline, as seemingly anything is on the table no matter their standing in the National League.

But this year feels different. It’s the first time since 1982 that the Brewers have owned the best record in MLB this late into the season. What happened that year? It was the one and only time in franchise history where the Brewers made it to the World Series.

The Brewers have mastered the art of roster construction by making strategic additions while trimming fat off the roster. Just look at the Quinn Priester trade, for example.

Whether or not the Brewers go this route or push all the chips forward and go all in is yet to be seen, but they have a chance to really make some noise across the league in the coming week.

This is a good roster, clearly, but it’s not a flawless one. This team has needs, and they have the capital to pull off the moves necessary to fill those holes. It’s just yet to be seen how far this front office will go in order to improve this roster.

So, What Are the Roster Holes?

When looking at where the Brewers might add at the deadline, it’s not as straightforward of a conversation as some might think. Fortunately for Milwaukee, though, much of their big-league roster is in a good spot heading into the second half.