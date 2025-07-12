The Twins Have a Hot Trade Commodity in Willi Castro
With the Twins on the outside of the Wild Card race, Castro could be one of the most sought-after rentals this month.
The trade deadline always comes with a ton of discussion and a fraction of action. You line up your wish list with former All-Stars and impact players, only for your team to add a mid-leverage lefty to the bullpen.
One thing that’s always true is that a few players fall into a category where every team’s fans decide they are the perfect fit.
This year’s “add him to every team’s mock” is Willi Castro.
Castro has had a unique career. He exploded to a 154 wRC+ during the COVID season before back-to-back disappointing years in Detroit led him to getting non-tendered and signed by the divisional rival Twins.
Since joining the Minnesota Twins, Castro has become an incredibly useful Swiss Army knife. Although too many players get labeled “a Ben Zobrist type,” Castro is just that. He’s a starting-caliber player who plays all over, which always becomes more and more valuable the deeper you get into the season.
With Minnesota on the outside of the playoff picture, and Castro on an expiring deal, he immediately becomes one of the more useful pieces at the deadline.
Stats updated prior to games on July 11.
Castro’s Universal Fit
One of the hardest parts about being a buyer at the deadline is finding a good enough piece that fits your needs. Teams might need a shortstop, but the market is bare. Third base? Few options. This is where Castro’s value increases.
Castro is a true utility player. Throughout his career, he has played more than 70 games at every position outside of catcher and pitcher. This year alone, Castro has logged 10 or more games at four different positions, infield and outfield included.
His advanced defensive metrics have ticked down this year, but historically, Castro has been fine defensively. Experience at this many positions carries value in and of itself, even if the defense is average to slightly below average.
He can plug any hole defensively to give someone a day off, fill in for a short injury, or become the answer at any one position. Offensively, he also carries value.
Castro is a true switch-hitter and not one that is obviously overwhelmed by one side. Against righties, he’s posted a .761 OPS, and against lefties an .857. He’s also batted up and down the lineup, helping to balance his team’s batting order, whether a righty or lefty is on the mound.
This season has been his best offensive season outside of the shortened COVID year. He is slashing .266/.359/.432 with eight home runs and eight stolen bases along with a 124 wRC+. Nothing about his game truly jumps off the page, but you are always left thinking, That’s just a damn good baseball player.
With the ability to help an offense and plug any hole, Castro will be desired by just about every contender.
What Will Willi Cost?
As of today, there seem to be more buyers than sellers. A lot can change over the next few weeks, but a seller’s market is going to drive up the cost for Castro. Each season is different, and trade comps are never perfect, but the Tommy Edman trade between the Cardinals and the Dodgers could offer some indication of Castro’s value.
That particular deal was a three-team deal that also landed the Dodgers Michael Koepch, so take that into consideration. The Dodgers gave up Miguel Vargas, a former top-100 prospect, along with their number 17 and 23 prospects (according to MLB Pipeline). Those two players now rank in the top 20 in Chicago, with Jeral Perez at 18 and Alexander Albertus at 14.
Considering how few impact bats are likely to be available, Castro might even go for a slightly higher price. I personally think the Cubs are the perfect fit due to their severe lack of depth. Chicago has the upper-minors prospects to pull the deal off, as well.
San Diego, Philadelphia, Houston, Seattle, and both New York teams could also be in play. I think Houston’s going to struggle to come up with the package due to their weak farm system, but if the other clubs have higher aspirations, the Astros could see Castro as the one piece they can afford.
The Mets and Yankees should both be very interested as well. I personally like what the Mets could put together more than the Yankees, but we’ll see if either can match the Cubs.
I could see the Twins preferring pitching over position players, until a catcher to pair with Ryan Jeffers is available. Pablo López has two more years left after 2025, and there’s a non-zero chance he’s moved before that deal expires. Chris Paddack’s deal is expiring, while Bailey Ober and Joe Ryan each have two years of control left. Zebby Mathews and David Festa are talented arms, but Minnesota would surely like to add more.
I think there will be enough teams interested that the Twins can afford to wait until deadline day. They can see which teams are left without a dance partner after other moves are made and force an overpay. Or, they could package a relief pitcher with Castro to maximize their return.
Regardless, Castro is going to be a key piece for whichever team might acquire him.
Final Thoughts
You play 162 games one way, then change the way you manage in October. Rosters are constructed differently, managers are more aggressive, and every at-bat truly matters. Having a player like Castro makes your team more versatile and allows a manager to pull more strings.
Sure, there are more talented players on the market. But none give you the amount of options that Castro does. He’s a one-size-fits-all puzzle piece that can allow you to use a different roster spot on more of a singular player, like a pinch-runner or power bat, due to his versatility.
Don’t be surprised when a team pays more than you’d expect to get him, and don’t be surprised when he has a big moment in a crucial game.