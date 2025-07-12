The Twins Have a Hot Trade Commodity in Willi Castro

He can plug any hole defensively to give someone a day off, fill in for a short injury, or become the answer at any one position. Offensively, he also carries value.

Castro is a true switch-hitter and not one that is obviously overwhelmed by one side. Against righties, he’s posted a .761 OPS, and against lefties an .857. He’s also batted up and down the lineup, helping to balance his team’s batting order, whether a righty or lefty is on the mound.

This season has been his best offensive season outside of the shortened COVID year. He is slashing .266/.359/.432 with eight home runs and eight stolen bases along with a 124 wRC+. Nothing about his game truly jumps off the page, but you are always left thinking, That’s just a damn good baseball player.

With the ability to help an offense and plug any hole, Castro will be desired by just about every contender.

What Will Willi Cost?

As of today, there seem to be more buyers than sellers. A lot can change over the next few weeks, but a seller’s market is going to drive up the cost for Castro. Each season is different, and trade comps are never perfect, but the Tommy Edman trade between the Cardinals and the Dodgers could offer some indication of Castro’s value.

That particular deal was a three-team deal that also landed the Dodgers Michael Koepch, so take that into consideration. The Dodgers gave up Miguel Vargas, a former top-100 prospect, along with their number 17 and 23 prospects (according to MLB Pipeline). Those two players now rank in the top 20 in Chicago, with Jeral Perez at 18 and Alexander Albertus at 14.