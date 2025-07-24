What Does Selling Look Like for the Minnesota Twins

These are troubling times in the land of 10,000 rakes. The Twins have dropped four of six games coming out of the break. Already five games back of a wild card spot, it looks like the smart thing for the Twins to do is sell at the trade deadline.

This season has, without a doubt, been disappointing to watch as a fan. Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis are playing some of the worst baseball of their careers. The pitching staff has been solid but received very little support from the offense. It is a lot of the same things that Twins fans have grown accustomed to these last three seasons.

The lack of investment that this front office and ownership group have provided in the offseason should be a huge indicator to the fan base. After cutting payroll in the off-season, it is hard to see this team being willing to add at the deadline.

As of today, the Twins are now seriously listening on their rental players, including Coulombe, Bader and Castro. While they will listen on All-Star starter Joe Ryan and star closer Jhoan Duran they’d have to be blown away, especially for Ryan. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 22, 2025

This deadline should be seen as an opportunity for the Twins to retool and add pieces that can help them compete next season. This roster really is not that far away from being a contender. Selling some expiring pieces with plans of competing next year should be the plan. Here are some players that could be on the move at the deadline and what they could return.