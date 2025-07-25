2025 Trade Deadline Preview for The San Francisco Giants

Where Do The Giants Stand?

While the Giants have been one of the better teams in baseball throughout the year, they’re still in an interesting spot. After one of the hottest starts across the entire league, the team has faced some serious regression, which was to be expected.

However, they just went through their worst skid of the year after losing 6 consecutive games, including getting swept by the Blue Jays. The pitching carried this team for the entirety of the first half, with the offense being in the bottom third of the league.

However, across these last few series’, when the offense has looked to have finally put it together, the pitching has had some serious duds. This has caused slight speculation across fans that the team might look to sell. However, with Buster Posey at the helm and not having any above average big league talent on expiring contracts, that doesn’t seem like a real possibility.

As of now, the real expectation should be that the San Francisco Giants will add. We will just have to see at what level the organization is willing to spend. Even with a slightly improved system, the overall talent throughout the farm doesn’t allow you to be heavy hitters at the top of the market.

Offensive Needs

While there are several positions in which the Giants could look to improve, the most glaring hole looks to be a bat in the outfield. Heliot Ramos has had a solid season with the bat, holding a 117 wRC+ while Jung Hoo Lee has held down center playing fine defense and hitting to a 101 wRC+.

Right field seems like the spot where you can find an upgrade. Mike Yastrzemski is on an expiring deal and does not seem like part of the organization’s plans going forward. Luis Matos has been the other player splitting time there and, outside of promising power in limited at-bats, he has struggled.