2025 Trade Deadline Preview for The San Francisco Giants
Everything you need to know about the Giants' deadline plans with possible targets.
As we get to the end of July, we are finally nearing the time of year that every baseball fan looks forward to from the first pitch of the season. Whether it’s crazy mock trades or surprising players dealt, it’s the most exciting time of the year outside of the playoffs.
For the first time in several years, it’s looking like San Francisco is going to be a slam-dunk buyer. Buster Posey is at the helm for his first deadline, and his way of operating seems almost completely opposite of the previous POBO, Farhan Zaidi.
Posey has been outspoken about aiming to win now and after making the biggest trade in recent MLB history for Rafael Devers, that seems to be a sure thing.
While it remains to be seen what actually happens when July 31st hits, let’s take a look at some of the areas of need for the team by the bay.
Where Do The Giants Stand?
While the Giants have been one of the better teams in baseball throughout the year, they’re still in an interesting spot. After one of the hottest starts across the entire league, the team has faced some serious regression, which was to be expected.
However, they just went through their worst skid of the year after losing 6 consecutive games, including getting swept by the Blue Jays. The pitching carried this team for the entirety of the first half, with the offense being in the bottom third of the league.
However, across these last few series’, when the offense has looked to have finally put it together, the pitching has had some serious duds. This has caused slight speculation across fans that the team might look to sell. However, with Buster Posey at the helm and not having any above average big league talent on expiring contracts, that doesn’t seem like a real possibility.
As of now, the real expectation should be that the San Francisco Giants will add. We will just have to see at what level the organization is willing to spend. Even with a slightly improved system, the overall talent throughout the farm doesn’t allow you to be heavy hitters at the top of the market.
Offensive Needs
While there are several positions in which the Giants could look to improve, the most glaring hole looks to be a bat in the outfield. Heliot Ramos has had a solid season with the bat, holding a 117 wRC+ while Jung Hoo Lee has held down center playing fine defense and hitting to a 101 wRC+.
Right field seems like the spot where you can find an upgrade. Mike Yastrzemski is on an expiring deal and does not seem like part of the organization’s plans going forward. Luis Matos has been the other player splitting time there and, outside of promising power in limited at-bats, he has struggled.
A perfect fit would be a right fielder who can help against left-handed pitching. As a whole, the Giants are 27th in all of baseball when facing a southpaw. They have an underwhelming .620 OPS in those matchups and any help in those games, especially if they were to face one in the postseason, would be significantly beneficial.
It’s important to mention that you could argue for the Giants needing to upgrade at second base and behind the plate. However, Casey Schmitt has filled in nicely at second base and has exciting upside with an elite glove. On the other side, Patrick Bailey is one of the best defensive catchers in baseball and brings a ton of value in terms of controlling this pitching staff.
Pitching Needs
On the mound, the Giants are in an interesting spot. The bullpen has been the best in baseball for the majority of the first half, and the rotation has been solid overall. However, after trading away Kyle Harrison, the starting group is starting to look a bit thin. The top three are as solid as any, with Logan Webb and Robbie Ray leading the way and Landen Roupp having close to a breakout season.
However, 42-year-old Justin Verlander has had a rough season, and young Hayden Birdsong has gotten hit around quite badly since slotting into the rotation for Jordan Hicks earlier this season. Birdsong was just optioned to Triple-A, and it seems like an external addition to this group almost seems inevitable.
On the bullpen side of things, there’s not as much of a problem. While you can never have enough good relievers, it would most likely be a controllable piece in order for Posey to give up any significant prospects. If it was a rental, I don’t see the organization being comfortable enough giving up anything besides a lower minors flyer.
After the injury to Erik Miller, an ideal fit would be a high leverage left-handed reliever. However, those are pretty hard to come by and teams typically overpay for them.
Targets
Seth Lugo – SP – Kansas City Royals
With starting pitching being an obvious need for the team, Seth Lugo seems like one of the best options. While he may be slightly expensive, he’d immediately step into this rotation and be a difference maker. Currently pitching to a 2.94 ERA in 107 innings, and set to be a free agent in 2026, Lugo will be one of the most desirable arms come July 31st.
Reid Detmers – RP – Los Angeles Angels
While he has seen a bit of regression, Detmers is a controllable arm (2029 Free Agent) who has posted solid numbers in his first season as a reliever. He can come in and get a big strikeout with a K/9 of 10.92 while offering the ability to be a long reliever with the previous experience as a starter.
Folks might be surprised to see the return the Angels could get for a 4.17 ERA arm, but a controllable left-handed reliever is a perfect fit for the Giants.
Merrill Kelly – SP – Arizona Diamondbacks
Merrill Kelly has tortured the Giants in recent memory with a 3.24 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 21 appearances.
While it would be hard to get done with it, being an inner division trade and him being one of the most desirable arms at the deadline, it would immediately give the Giants an edge above the Padres and other teams fighting for a Wild Card spot. Not to mention, Kelly would slide in and surely be the team’s Game 3 starter in a hypothetical playoff series.
Taylor Ward – OF – Los Angeles Angels
Taylor Ward has been one of the most underrated hitters in baseball over the last couple of years. He’s already posted 1.9 fWAR in 2025 and fills the team’s biggest offensive need at the deadline. While it’s unclear what the Angels will be doing, they could get a solid haul for the 31-year-old, who isn’t a free agent until 2027.
Adolis Garcia – OF – Texas Rangers
While Adolis might not help the Giants’ issue of hitting for average, he immediately adds to and lengthens a lineup that lacks pop. With home run totals of 25, 39, 27, and 31 across his last four seasons, he would perfectly slide into an outfield role.
We’ve also seen Garcia show up in playoff situations with Texas, and President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey understands just how important it is to be comfortable in the biggest of moments.
Dylan Lee – RP – Atlanta Braves
Dylan Lee seems like a perfect fit for a bullpen that needs a reliable lefty. With an ERA under 2.70 in three of his last four seasons, he helps out a group that has relied on Erik Miller to be the lone southpaw for the majority of the year. With him not set to be a free agent until 2029, he looks like an ideal, controllable piece that Posey could look to add at his first deadline.
Final Thoughts
While it’s very possible that not a single one of these moves even happens, they would push the Giants even closer to World Series contention. With the acquisition of Rafael Devers earlier this season, don’t be surprised if Buster Posey swings for the fences and tries to bring a World Series back to San Francisco in 2025.
Although the farm system isn’t the strongest, the Giants finally have some young, movable pieces to shop around the league. With just about a week until the clock strikes, only time will tell at what level the front office in San Francisco is going to be willing to spend.