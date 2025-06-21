Impact Players with Control Who Could Get Dealt at the MLB Trade Deadline

Looking at the deal closer, Keller’s contract is back-loaded, where he will be making just over $20 million in the final season. Teams will take on the deal, but they might not give up as much of a prospect return as you would expect for a starter with so much control.

This is because teams would rather sign their own fourth starter each season for $16 million, rather than be locked into the same caliber arm with the risk of a three-year deal.

This is where Bailey Falter becomes a way more attractive trade chip for the Pirates to move at the deadline. The 28-year-old lefty was super-two eligible, so he received $2.22 million in his first year of arbitration this past winter. He still has three more years of arbitration left, and they are going to come a lot cheaper than the $55.7 million Keller will earn during the same time.

Ranger Suarez has earned just under $17 million through three years of arbitration, and Jesus Luzardo has earned just under $15 million with one year left. The two Phillies lefties are good comps for Falter, who will likely cost somewhere between $15-20 million over the next three years.

Falter is pitching to a 3.49 ERA that is nearly a run lower than his career average, so the Pirates might be selling high a bit, and teams won’t be fooled into thinking they are grabbing an ace. Falter is a quality back-end starting pitcher, but one that comes with so much affordable team control that he becomes very valuable on the market this time of year.

The Pirates should sell Falter now, and they should likely just hang onto Keller, who has spent over a decade in the organization and is likely more valuable to them than he would be on the market.

In the spirit of anything can go, the Pirates’ entire bullpen should be on the open market, but the two names that might most move the needle are David Bednar and Dennis Santana.

Bednar has been the Pirates closer for four seasons now, and has largely been one of the best in the game. Last year, Bednar struggled for the first time since coming to Pittsburgh, pitching to a 5.77 ERA. Those struggles carried over to this season, leading him to a brief demotion to Triple-A.

Optioned on April 1st, Bednar returned to a big league mound on April 19th and has been lights out ever since. Across his last 25 appearances, Bednar has pitched to a 2.35 ERA, and he is striking out 36.7% of the batters that he has faced. His 1.75 SIERA is the fourth-best mark in baseball during that time, behind Griffin Jax, Edwin Diaz, and Josh Hader.

If Bednar keeps this up, he might just be the best closer moved at the deadline. He also comes with one more year of arbitration beyond this season, making him even more attractive to contenders.

Dennis Santana’s recent altercation with a fan has his name in the news right now, but assuming that all blows over by the deadline, he could be moved. The 29-year-old is pitching to a 1.75 ERA this season, as he is attacking the zone and keeping the ball on the ground. Might not net you too much, but certainly a movable arm.