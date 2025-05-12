Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire 2025: Top Pickups & Sleepers of the Week, Every Week

While nailing your fantasy baseball draft is always the first step towards having a great season, make no mistake about it, leagues are won and LOST on the waiver wire.

There is nothing more important in fantasy baseball than being proactive. Whether that is picking up one of the hottest hitters in MLB to ride the wave, or if it means identifying players who are off the radar entirely that are your best stash players in MLB.

In fantasy, you want to be deep in the waiver wire constantly, making sure you never get too complacent with your roster and continue to make weekly waiver wire pickups whenever an opportunity arises.

Throughout the 2025 Fantasy Baseball season, this post is going to be your home to stay on top of the MLB waiver wire, so that you don’t miss any of the diamonds in the rough that can transform your fantasy lineup.