Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire 2025: Top Pickups & Sleepers of the Week, Every Week
Find the best fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups. With weekly updates, top sleepers, and expert tips, dominate your league all season.
While nailing your fantasy baseball draft is always the first step towards having a great season, make no mistake about it, leagues are won and LOST on the waiver wire.
There is nothing more important in fantasy baseball than being proactive. Whether that is picking up one of the hottest hitters in MLB to ride the wave, or if it means identifying players who are off the radar entirely that are your best stash players in MLB.
In fantasy, you want to be deep in the waiver wire constantly, making sure you never get too complacent with your roster and continue to make weekly waiver wire pickups whenever an opportunity arises.
Throughout the 2025 Fantasy Baseball season, this post is going to be your home to stay on top of the MLB waiver wire, so that you don’t miss any of the diamonds in the rough that can transform your fantasy lineup.
Also, since players often sit on the waiver wire for more than just one week, we will keep up to three weeks of wires saved at the bottom of each update. Just in case you miss a week, and a player has slipped through the cracks in your league longer than they should have.
Without further ado, let’s dive into our latest update of the top players you should have your eye on this week’s waiver wire!
Best Waiver Wire Pickups This Week: May 12th, 2025
We have reached the quarter turn of the MLB season. Baltimore is 10 games under .500, and the Athletics have a winning record, while the Rockies are making the 2024 White Sox look decent. Hopefully, your fantasy team has dodged injuries, but if not, we are here to help.
This week, I’m going to highlight a couple of sophomore bats and a few starting pitchers, including one set to return from injury. Make sure to read all the way through to see the names to keep an eye on. A couple of guys who will be getting bigger roles soon are mentioned.
All stats from before first pitch on May 11th. Ownership percentages from ESPN.
Victor Scott II – OF, St. Louis Cardinals (16.1%)
2025 Stats: .292/.360/.408, 2 HR, 11 SB
Scott has rebounded in a big way from his ugly first stint in the majors. The Cardinals have shown their willingness to let him run, which is a huge value in category leagues, but a lesser value in points. Playing time should not be a problem, and the way he’s hitting fastballs makes me believe he’s worth an add.
The caution with Scott is that his expected stats point toward regression. He currently has a whiff rate above 35% against both offspeed and breaking pitches, which also sounds some alarms. Essentially, Scott is worth an add because speed can be hard to find, but don’t fall in love with him. Ride the hot wave and see what happens.
Michael Wacha – SP, Kansas City Royals (20.7%)
2025 Stats: 2.98 ERA, 3.12 FIP, 6.75 K/9
Wacha has been the definition of consistency the past few seasons. After posting a sub-3.50 ERA each of the past three years, Wacha is once again cruising and currently sitting at a 2.98. The lack of strikeouts isn’t great, but he’s also not going to give you a blow-up start.
As injuries impact your rotation, falling back on a solid, steady arm to get you through is exactly what you need to do. Plus, the Royals have been playing better baseball, which should translate into a few more wins on his record.
Ryan Weathers – SP, Miami Marlins (3.0%)
2025 Stats: (MILB Rehab) 0.2 IP, 1.69 ERA, 2.26 FIP, 10.97 K/9
Weathers has yet to pitch during the regular season due to injury, but looked like a pickup-worthy arm in spring training. After getting to Miami last season, he posted a 3.63 ERA and 4.11 FIP while racking up groundballs at a 47.6% clip.
Keep in mind, Weathers is only 25 years old and could be on the verge of a breakout. Considering how low of an ownership he currently has, he’s likely available even in deeper leagues. The Marlins had him utilize his fastball less and sinker more, a change that led to much better results. I’m interested to see what else they have helped him with.
Colt Keith – 2B/1B, Detroit Tigers (8.2%)
2025 Stats: .220/.345/.360, 4 HR, 109 wRC+
Keith struggled last April before posting an .881 OPS in May and might be on the same trajectory this year. After a .580 OPS month in April, Keith’s bat has come alive to the tune of a 1.030 OPS to start May. He’s looking more confident at the plate and starting to drive pitches to all fields.
Different from last season, Keith has played much more against lefties this year. As the Tigers return more players from injury, we will see if that changes, but playing time should not be an issue. Scoop up Keith and start tuning into more Tigers games. They have been a fun team to watch.
Tomoyuki Sugano – SP, Baltimore Orioles (20.6%)
2025 Stats: 2.72 ERA, 4.61 FIP, 5.05 K/9
Sugano has been one of the more interesting stories in Baltimore. He’s struck out more than four batters only twice this season, with his career high of eight coming against the Yankees. However, he doesn’t give up many walks either, with only eight across 46.1 innings.
I do not think Sugano will keep this level of pitching up. His expected stats are pointing significantly in the wrong direction. However, he does rack up innings. Three of his past five starts have been seven innings, and the Orioles have shown they will let him work into games. IF you need a short-term starter who can give you innings, Sugano should be there.
Wait and See
Evan Carter (OF, Texas Rangers), Tim Elko (1B, Chicago White Sox), Porter Hodge (RP, Chicago Cubs), Bubba Chandler (SP, Pittsburgh Pirates)
Evan Carter and Tim Elko are recent call-ups with very different stories. Carter was the top prospect who made a name for himself in the playoffs during the Rangers’ World Series run, while Elko is a 10th-rounder 26-year-old classified more as a minor league depth guy.
Elko has some serious pop and should take at-bats away from Andrew Vaughn, while Carter has upside and needs to help the Rangers get back on track.
Porter Hodge is the hot name on the waiver wire right now. A talented young arm who could take the closer’s role on a very good team. Bubba Chandler is pitching well in Triple-A and should be given a rotation spot in Pittsburgh sooner than later.
Best Waiver Wire Pickups: Week of May 5th, 2025
We have officially reached May, the month where sample size begins to mean something. While we still have 80% of the season left, I am sure you are starting to feel comfortable with how you feel about players.
Now’s the time to move on from the player you drafted too high that you just knew would break out, but hasn’t. Or, Carlos Correa, who looks injured and non-productive. It is also time to buy into a few players that you have been waiting to see if their hot streak would continue.
This week has a fun group of names with a couple of potential breakouts and a few veterans you have likely owned on your team at some point in time. Don’t let the past scare you, one name in particular might just be worth it…again.
Stats as of first pitch on May 4th. Owner percentage via ESPN.
Kyle Stowers – OF, Miami Marlins (Rostered: 21.3%)
2025 Stats: .324/.392/.552, 6 HR, 25 RBI
The Marlins trade with Baltimore last deadline keeps looking better for the Marlins.
Kyle Stowers, a player who was seen as excess, has started to breakout now with a more consistent role. He’s already doubled his home run output from last season in less than half of the games and has added two bags after not stealing any last season.
Although a 27.5% strikeout rate is still high, it’s eight percent lower than we saw in Baltimore.
Add the fact that he’s putting up a 91.3% average exit velocity and 20% barrel rate and you can consider the power output to be real. Worth an add and you don’t have to worry much about his playing time.
Javier Baez – SS/ 3B / OF, Detroit Tigers (Rostered: 14.7%)
2025 Stats: .300/.337/.467, 3 HR, 14 RBI
I know, I know, get the jokes out of the way. Sure, we have all been burned by owning shares of Baez in the past but you know his hot streaks will help you in a big way. I wrote this week about Baez and how he’s fared so far, so check that out for a deeper dive.
The best part about Baez is his added positional flexibility. Rostering a player who can player several positions helps you on off days or injuries. Even when Parker Meadows comes back Baez could slide to third. Shortstop, held by Trey Sweeney, has been a bit shaky so it is likely Baez will find a home even as the team gets healthy.
Gunnar Hoglund – SP, Athletics (Rostered: 7.1%)
2025 Stats: 6 IP, 1.50 ERA, 2.89 FIP, 7 K
This selection is not based simply off one start. I liked what Hoglund showed in the spring and he always had the talent, but injuries have held him back. I love what we saw from his fastball in his first outing and the fact that he has five pitches he can go to makes me think there’s a decent chance of him making it.
Starters fall like flies and you are likely always in the market for one. Jump on Hoglund now before someone else scoops him up. I believe in his command plus he has good enough stuff to be a value on strikeouts.
Kyle Manzardo – 1B, Cleveland Guardians (Rostered: 11.5%)
2025 Stats: .206/.306/.490, 8 HR, 20 RBI
Manzardo was a top 100 prospect that has yet to truly breakout. He might not put up elite exit velocities but he does a great job of lifting the ball and has started to pull it more this season (45.8% compared to 38.1%). Manzardo has already put up more home runs than last season in 23 less games.
The power potential is real and I think he’s the type of player that will start to hit for more average than he has shown. I am putting a lot of stock in his minor league numbers and despite a down season in 2023, I liked what I saw since he joined Cleveland’s organization.
Tony Gonsolin – SP, Los Angeles Dodgers (Rostered: 18.4%)
2025 Stats: 6 IP, 4.50 ERA, 2.22 FIP, 9 K
Oh, Tony. Another Dodgers starter with an injury history. Now that he’s back and healthy he’s worth an add. This one is about as simple as it gets. Gonsolin has a career 3.21 ERA over 381.2 innings. He’s always productive, but often injured. You know the Dodgers will rack up wins so why not add the pitcher starting those games? Especially one with a solid track record.
Wait and See
Spencer Horwitz (2B/1B, Pittsburgh Pirates), Zack Gelof (2B, Athletics)
Both of these names fall into similar situations. Young guys who are about to return from injury, both with previous success, but with potential upside. Horwitz put up a sneaky 127 wRC+ last season but will likely sit versus tough lefties.
Gelof will see plenty of playing time but will need to improve from his 82 wRC+ from 2024. I liked the bat coming through the minors but think he’s more of a coin flip. Deeper leagues might find a spot for him.
Best Waiver Wire Pickups: Week of April 28th, 2025
Since last week’s fantasy waiver wire pickups article, we have seen a number of players make their Major League debut, most notably Nick Kurtz. The early-season waiver of debuts is always one to monitor closely. These players might take some time to adjust but could hit their stride with plenty of season left, giving you extra value.
Without further ado, here are this weeks waiver wire adds.
Stats as of first pitch on April 27th. Owner percentage via ESPN.
Agustin Ramirez – C, Miami Marlins (13.8%)
2025 Stats: .500/.563/.1.000, 1 HR, 3 RBI
Ramirez came to Miami as part of the Jazz Chisholm trade with the Yankees last season and has gained a lot of helium as a prospect, and it’s easy to see why. The power potential, especially from the catchers’ position, is legit and something your team might need if you have struggled behind the plate.
Ramirez has posted a 94.3 mph average exit velocity since joining Miami and does not have a ton of swing and miss in his game. The sample size of small, but he is currently one of the hottest hitters in MLB, so grab him and put him in your lineup immediately.
Offensive upside from catchers is hard to find on the waiver wire, so scoop Ramirez up before someone else does.
Noelvi Marte – 3B, Cincinnati Reds (16.7%)
2025 Stats: .333/.381/.641, 3 HR, 2 SB
Now THIS is the Noelvi Marte the Reds traded Luis Castillo for. After missing a chunk of last year due to suspension then returning and looking lost, Marte has bounced back in a major way. Even in his small sample, Marte has a 116.7 mph exit velocity, five mph faster than any ball he hit last season.
He looks much more comfortable both at the plate and in the field. We are seeing a level of play that did not once show last year, and I think it’s worth rolling the dice. Marte is hitting everything right now and should see plenty of playing time while giving you both power and speed upside.
Reese Olson – SP, Detroit Tigers (11.9%)
2025 Stats: 27.1 IP, 3.29 ERA, 3.11 FIP, 8.23 K/9
Reese Olson continues to be one of the more underrated pitchers in the league. Last season Olson had a 3.17 FIP across 112.1 innings, and he’s trending in the same direction this year. He’s a groundball machine and rarely has a disastrous outing, making him a high-floor starter for your team on the MLB waiver wire.
Detroit is one of the best teams in baseball, which benefits owners, as Olson should rack up wins. He started the year shaky but has back-to-back starts with no runs, including 7.1 shutout innings against the Padres.
Griffin Canning – SP, New York Mets (9.1%)
2025 Stats: 26 IP, 3.12 ERA, 3.30 FIP, 9 K/9
Last year was about as bad as it gets for Canning. Not only did his ERA inflate to over 5.00, but his strikeouts took a major dip to under 7.00 K/9. Now with the Mets, Canning has been a pleasant surprise and worth rostering off the deep waiver wire, at least until a drop off comes.
Canning has five starts this year and has allowed one run in three of those starts. He’s going to allow some contact, but a 54% groundball rate allows you to buy in without worrying about getting blown up.
Camilo Doval – RP, San Francisco Giants (9.9%)
2025 Stats: 12 IP, 2.25 ERA, 3.20 FIP, 5 SV
The Giants have used Ryan Walker as their closer but with a 5.91 ERA and a significant drop in his swing and miss a door has opened for Doval. This one is simple. If Doval takes the closers role, he’s well worth a roster spot. Keep a close eye, because once he starts walking too many batters he could lose the spot once again.
Wait and See
Lucas Giolito (SP, Boston Red Sox), Tyler Stephenson (C, Cincinnati Reds), Jordan Beck (OF, Colorado Rockies), Adel Amador (2B, Colorado Rockies)
Giolito and Stephenson are both proven players set to return from injury within a week. Neither are must adds, but in deeper leagues you might want to get ahead before others scoop them up. Stephenson hasn’t been sharp in his rehab assignment but did launch a home run on Sunday. He comes with a solid offensive track record for a catcher.
Beck and Amador are both younger options for the Rockies and should get plenty of run as Colorado continues to look toward the future. Amador gives you a high batting average upside while Beck has the ability to put up a decent amount of power.