Who The Dodgers Could Target at the 2025 Trade Deadline

As the baseball world enjoys its All-Star festivities and gears up for the final third of the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves facing a seller’s market and one of the most uncertain trade deadlines of the Andrew Friedman era.

The Dodgers, who reloaded after a 2024 championship, remain World Series favorites to this point in the season, despite a recent seven-game slide. But they need to plug real holes across the roster if they hope to make a serious run in October.

With injuries aplenty up and down the Dodgers’ pitching staff this season, underperformance from key bullpen arms and starting pitchers who have been healthy, plus a couple of underperforming position players, questions are beginning to pile up everywhere.

The answers might lie in Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, or the South Side of Chicago.