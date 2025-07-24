Mike DeBartolo on Nationals Draft, Trade Deadline Strategy

With that being said, it seems unlikely that DeBartolo would pull the string on any major deal. The Nationals are operating with the idea that this team doesn’t need a full tear-down.

“While keeping our young core in place, we’re looking to, you know, add additional talent to the organization,” DeBartolo said. “To improve those future National teams.”

The month of July, DeBartolo’s first month as interim GM, will prove to be a crucial one for those future teams that he referenced. Between managing a large bonus pool for the draft and operating as a seller at the deadline, DeBartolo has that chance to improve this minor league system and make the Nationals organization better.

It’s a weird situation for DeBartolo, given that he may not be in the Nationals’ front office next season. But, for his candidacy in other front offices for a high-ranking position, it’s mutually beneficial for him and the Nationals for him to nail this draft and trade deadline.

“My goal in this role, whether it’s interim or otherwise, is to build a competitive team,” DeBartolo explained. “Whatever we can do to bolster the future outlook of the Nationals and get in the playoff race as soon as we can, that’s where I’m focused.”

Reflecting on the Draft

The Nationals drafted Willits with the number one overall pick, which was a surprise to some. Many thought fourth-overall pick Ethan Holliday was the best prospect.