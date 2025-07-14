A Summer Slump May Have Sealed the Guardians’ Deadline Fate

What a difference two and a half weeks can make. Just ask the Cleveland Guardians.

On June 25, the Guardians evened their series with the Blue Jays with a 5-4, extra-inning victory. It brought their record to 40-38, 8.5 games behind the Tigers for second place in the AL Central and a half game out of the final Wild Card spot.

It wasn’t exactly where a team that is coming off a 92-69 record and a division title might have hoped to be at that point in the season. But it certainly could’ve been much worse.

Now, having arrived at the All-Star break, teams have to look themselves in the mirror and determine whether they have the roster to make a playoff run in the second half of the season. Two and a half weeks ago, the Guardians might have thought they were one of those teams.