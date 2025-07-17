A Strong Deadline Could Help the Mariners Leapfrog the Astros

Despite all of these moves, the Astros have settled in nicely, making up for their losses. They currently sit in first place with a 56-40 record, five games above the Seattle Mariners for the division lead. Although the Astros have been in the driver’s seat, the Mariners are closer than they may seem.

The Mariners currently rank fourth in MLB in wRC+, with the offense being their main strong suit to this point. At the same time, their rotation is strong too; they currently rank 16th in team ERA, making it seem like the Mariners are a few additions away from challenging the Astros.

With the deadline approaching quickly, these problems could all be resolved very quickly. Let’s take a closer look and see if a strong deadline could lead the Mariners to the promised land.

What Do the Mariners Need?

As I briefly mentioned, the Mariners have had a strong offense to this point. Not only do they rank fourth in team wRC+, but they also rank inside the top 10 in many other key categories. The Mariners currently have eight players with at least 50 plate appearances who have posted a wRC+ above 110, showing the depth of the offense.

When diving deeper, it becomes clear that the offense is far from the problem with this team. Instead, which may be a surprise to some, it’s clear that the pitching staff has been the Mariners’ main weakness.

Time to Address the Pitching Staff?

Among starters with at least 40 innings pitched, the Mariners have just three arms with an ERA under 3.50: Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, and Luis Castillo. Even though all three of these arms have done very well, we run into some problems near the back of this list.