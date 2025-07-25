Chicago Cubs Trade Deadline Guide 2025

After selling beloved core pieces Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant at the 2021 trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs sold closer David Robertson en route to a 74-88 2022, then made minor upgrades at the 2023 and 2024 trade deadlines, acquiring Jeimer Candelario in 2023 and Isaac Paredes in 2024. In both seasons, the Cubs finished 83-79, missing the playoffs.

In 2025, make no mistake, the Chicago Cubs will be definite buyers. In fact, Jed Hoyer’s front office is preparing for its most aggressive trade deadline since the 2015-2020 window.

With a 60-41 record entering a weekend series against the White Sox, the Cubs are tied with the Brewers atop the NL Central and share the best record in baseball. Their +121 run differential is tops in MLB. They rank top five in nearly every major offensive category, feature an above-average pitching staff, and play elite defense.

The foundation is solid. But to transform themselves from contender to favorite, the Cubs are looking to bolster their pitching depth and add an impact bat at third base.