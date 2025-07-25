Chicago Cubs Trade Deadline Guide 2025
As the deadline approaches, here’s what the Cubs need and which available trade targets they should consider.
After selling beloved core pieces Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant at the 2021 trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs sold closer David Robertson en route to a 74-88 2022, then made minor upgrades at the 2023 and 2024 trade deadlines, acquiring Jeimer Candelario in 2023 and Isaac Paredes in 2024. In both seasons, the Cubs finished 83-79, missing the playoffs.
In 2025, make no mistake, the Chicago Cubs will be definite buyers. In fact, Jed Hoyer’s front office is preparing for its most aggressive trade deadline since the 2015-2020 window.
With a 60-41 record entering a weekend series against the White Sox, the Cubs are tied with the Brewers atop the NL Central and share the best record in baseball. Their +121 run differential is tops in MLB. They rank top five in nearly every major offensive category, feature an above-average pitching staff, and play elite defense.
The foundation is solid. But to transform themselves from contender to favorite, the Cubs are looking to bolster their pitching depth and add an impact bat at third base.
Strengths and Current Roster Context
Few teams in baseball are as complete as Chicago right now:
- 4th in batting average, 4th in OPS, 2nd in runs scored, 3rd in home runs
- 12th in ERA, 6th in WHIP, 9th in bullpen ERA
- 2nd in FanGraphs defensive value, 3rd in DRS (Defensive Runs Saved)
The offense has been driven by MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong, pacing for a 40/40 season and trailing only Aaron Judge in bWAR (5.8). Kyle Tucker (4.2 bWAR), Nico Hoerner (3.9), Michael Busch (3.5), and Carson Kelly (3.0) also find themselves among the most valuable all-around position players to this point in the 2025 season.
Seiya Suzuki is tied for 6th in MLB in home runs and ranks 4th in RBI. Dansby Swanson has been a steady presence on both sides, commanding the middle infield with elite defense, while providing timely hitting with pop.
On the mound, All-Star lefty Matthew Boyd (2.2 ERA) has anchored a rotation that lost ace Justin Steele for the season. Shota Imanaga has returned from an injury that sidelined him in early May until late June, compiling a 2.4 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 13 starts.
Colin Rea (3.8 ERA) and rookie Cade Horton (4.04 ERA) have been solid. Jameson Taillon has also been a fine backend rotation (4.44 ERA, 1.11 WHIP in 17 starts), but has been hurt since late June. He is expected back in August.
The bullpen has quietly silenced the doubters:
- Daniel Palencia: 1.49 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 13 saves, 1 blown save
- Caleb Thielbar: 2.15 ERA in 43 games
- Drew Pomeranz: 1.71 ERA in 31 appearances
- Brad Keller: low-3s ERA in heavy usage
- Ryan Pressly has begun to rebound from early struggles
Primary Needs
- Starting Pitching: The Cubs have survived without Steele, but a playoff-caliber rotation demands another proven arm.
- Third Base Upgrade: Rookie Matt Shaw has held his own defensively and against left-handed pitching, but the offense at third remains an issue and demands an impact bat.
- Relief Depth: The bullpen has been strong, but additional matchup-based options for October would solidify it further.
Top Trade Targets
Eugenio Suárez (3B, Diamondbacks)
- 36 HR (T-2nd in MLB), .924 OPS, MLB RBI leader
- 34-year-old rental
- Likely to be moved by sub-.500 Arizona
- Obvious offensive upgrade over current 3B options
- Hoyer and GM Mike Hazen have a strong relationship
Mitch Keller (SP, Pirates)
- 3.48 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 92-27 K-BB
- Thriving amid trade rumors (1.96 ERA last 6 starts)
- Under control on a team-friendly deal through 2028
Merrill Kelly (SP, Diamondbacks)
- 3.32 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 118-37 K-BB
- Opponents hitting just .205 with .623 OPS
- Team control through 2027 on a reasonable deal
- Dependable and efficient
- He may not have ace-level flash, but Kelly’s four-year track record (3.42 ERA) makes him an ideal fit
Seth Lugo (SP, Royals)
- 2.94 ERA, rental
- Deep pitch mix, crafty veteran
- Mid-rotation arm with postseason experience
- Provides durability and stability
Jhoan Duran (RP, Twins)
- 1.94 ERA, 15 saves, 51 Ks, 1.14 WHIP
- Two more years of arbitration
- High-octane closer who touches 103 MPH
- Price tag is high, but stuff is elite
Kyle Finnegan (RP, Nationals)
- Proven closer with 107 saves
- Not dominant, but induces groundballs and competes
- Ideal for 7th-inning depth against weaker parts of opposing lineups
Zac Gallen (SP, Diamondbacks)
- Former All-MLB First Team arm, but struggling in 2025 (5.58 ERA, 1.37 WHIP)
- Underlying metrics concerning: Hard Hit%, Barrel%, K/BB down
- Intriguing buy-low if the Cubs bet on upside, but definitely a roll of the dice
Sandy Alcantara (SP, Marlins)
- 7.14 ERA, 1.49 WHIP in 97 IP
- 2022 NL Cy Young has delivered flashes of brilliance post-Tommy John, but extremely inconsistent
- No discount, despite risk. Marlins are holding out for a sizable return
- Contract: 2 years, ~$39M total remaining
- High-risk, high-reward acquisition
Ryan McMahon (3B, Rockies)
- .219/.721 OPS, 16 HR, 1.4 bWAR
- .760 OPS vs RHP
- Has hit 20+ home runs in five consecutive full seasons
- Durable, solid glove, great left-handed hitting platoon fit with right-handed hitting Shaw
Jonathan India (INF, Royals)
- .662 OPS, -0.4 bWAR, but versatile
- Buy-low candidate with upside vs LHP
Charlie Morton (SP, Orioles)
- 5.58 ERA, 1.56 WHIP
- 41 years old, erratic in 2025
- Back-end option with flashes of mid-rotation upside
Dream Target (But Highly Unlikely)
Jacob deGrom (SP, Rangers)
- Has already reached 20 starts for the first time since 2019 – 2.28 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 122 Ks in 118.1 IP
- 3.2 bWAR in age-37 season
- Rangers are a wild card at the deadline
- Salary with 3 more years of control is steep, but a clear-cut October ace if moved
Final Thoughts
The Cubs have waited years for this moment. With the division up for grabs, a loaded offense, elite defense and a surprisingly effective bullpen, they are built to win now. And with one of the deepest and strongest farm systems in the game, the Cubs have plenty of trade capital, making most names on the list provided above quite possible. By adding a top-tier starter and an impact third baseman, Chicago can cement itself as a true World Series threat.
This deadline is about pushing chips in and trusting the player development that’s carried them this far. The question is no longer whether the Cubs will buy, but how bold they’re willing to be.