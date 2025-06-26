Luis Robert Jr. Is the Most Confusing Trade Chip in MLB

He regressed significantly in 2022 while playing fewer than 100 games once again. This led to 2023 becoming a pivotal season for Robert, and he turned in a massive year. He played 145 games, posted 4.9 fWAR, and hit 38 home runs that season.

With the White Sox crashing and burning, this would have been the best time to move him. But that’s hindsight, unfortunately.

After dealing with another injury early in the year that continued to nag him, Robert had a rough 2024 season. He regressed in every way, sustained multiple injuries, and looked like a shell of himself from the year prior.

If Robert had a strong season last year or even a good second half, Chicago would have capitalized on him like they did with Garrett Crochet in the offseason. Instead, they chose to hold out in the hope of him rebuilding his value in the first half of the 2025 season.

That has not happened. Robert has been even worse at the plate, despite his perennially poor plate approach improving this year.

He’s hitting below .200 with just eight home runs on the year and an on-base percentage of just .273, which is brutal. Robert has some of the best bat speed in baseball and is still barreling balls at a strong rate, but he is whiffing over 30% of the time and failing to produce.