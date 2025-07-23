Atlanta Is In Uncharted Territory as the Trade Deadline Looms

Despite injuries to Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach, AJ Smith-Shawver, and Reynaldo López, the starting rotation hasn’t been the issue. As of July 2, when Schwellenbach went on the IL, the Braves ranked 12th in ERA (3.80), 11th in WHIP (1.23), and 11th in FIP (3.84). Even the bullpen ranked top 10 in ERA (3.65) and WHIP (1.24), despite the panic from some fans.

The offense has been the glaring problem, despite being relatively healthy. Ronald Acuña Jr. missed the first 49 games, Jurickson Profar served an 80-game PED suspension, and Austin Riley recently landed on the IL. But even with those setbacks, the collective lack of production has been quite alarming. The Braves currently rank 21st in total bases, 19th in OPS, and 21st in runs scored.

So, now it’s time to turn our attention to the trade deadline. What should Alex Anthopoulos and the Braves do?

Atlanta’s Trade Deadline Approach

How will the Atlanta Braves approach the trade deadline in an unfamiliar position? @peterappel23 and @AramLeighton8 talked through their options on the Just Baseball Show⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GPrao5w0I8 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 21, 2025

Let me be clear: the Braves should not tear this down. This team is far too talented to blow it up. Every team has a down year from time to time, and this season feels more like that nightmare than a sign of long-term decline.

The ideal approach is what some would describe as a “soft sell.” That means moving players who aren’t expected to contribute in 2026 or beyond without compromising the next contending core.

The goal should be to bring back MLB-caliber contributors for 2026 and beyond, such as players who are currently injured, blocked, or struggling. Possibly a buy-low candidate.