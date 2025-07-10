To Trade or Not To Trade: The Byron Buxton Dilemma

The All-Star Game is less than a week away, and the July 31 trade deadline is quickly approaching. Teams are now discovering if they will be buyers or sellers. The Minnesota Twins have found themselves somewhere in the middle. This has led fans to ask: Could Byron Buxton be available?

It should be said that, technically, any player is always available. If they are willing to pay a high enough price, almost any team can trade for any player at any time. There is almost no doubt in my mind that the Twins will receive calls on their star center fielder. However, it is hard to guess how receptive they will be to said calls.

There is a case both for and against trading the All-Star outfielder.

The Case for Trading Byron Buxton

Byron Buxton among AL outfielders:



3.3 fWAR (2nd)

.900 OPS (2nd)

147 wRC+ (3rd)

19 HR (T-3rd)

15 SB (T-2nd)



He's on pace for the best season of his career and won't be starting the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/x20CjoFaj1 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 2, 2025

This might be a hard sell for most Twins fans, and it is easy to understand why. Buxton has been a Twin since he was drafted second overall in 2012. Fans are attached to him. Having to see Buxton in another uniform would feel a lot like watching Justin Morneau leave the Twins in 2013. It just wouldn’t feel right.