Why Bailey Falter is the Pirates’ Best Trade Chip

With this deadline currently set to be one of the least impactful we’ve seen in a while, with few big pieces available, the Pirates could do very well selling off some of their pieces. Many players could make sense to sell off, but the main name who stands above the rest is left-hander Bailey Falter.

Why is Falter the player who stands above the rest? What makes him so valuable? Let’s take a closer look at his trade candidacy and why he makes the most sense for the Bucs to move this July.

Breaking Down Falter’s Career Year

The 2025 season marks the second full season Falter has spent with the Pirates, as he was dealt to the club for Rodolfo Castro during the 2023 trade deadline. His reputation across these two-and-a-half seasons has always been as a stable innings eater, yet the 2025 season has looked much different for him.

So far this year, Falter has pitched 85.1 innings across 16 starts, where he’s maintained a career-best ERA of 3.59 alongside an ERA+ of 118 and a WHIP of 1.18. He hasn’t been a super dominant strikeout threat, as he’s only struck out 51 batters in this same time frame. Yet, despite this, he’s still been a reliable starter who gets the job done.

The highlight of his season so far was his career-best month of May, where he recorded an ERA of just 0.76 across 35.2 innings, cementing himself as one of the better starters in the game during May.

He also only allowed three extra-base hits the entire month, while also posting the lowest ERA by a Pirates pitcher in the live ball era during a calendar month where they made six or more starts. Overall, he’s had some incredible highs this season.