The Problem With MLB’s Modern Playoff Structure

That 2020 trial gave the powers that be the opportunity they needed to finally expand the postseason permanently to 12 teams in 2022. They added a third Wild Card berth, and now we get two best-of-three Wild Card series in each league. All in the name of fan interest. And what does more fan interest mean? Money.

More fans engaged deeper into the season, and more teams in the postseason, means more revenue. It’s good for baseball. And it’s good for the owners who will take any chance they can to bring in more money.

So, gone are the days when half the league was out of division and playoff races by the time June rolled around, if they were lucky. So while fans remain interested longer and owners get what they really want, the trade deadline suffers.

More ‘Contending’ Teams Means More Trade Deadline Confusion

Under this playoff format, it’s difficult to know who are the buyers and who are the sellers (aside from a few extremely obvious perennial punching bags). The fans don’t know, the media doesn’t know. Heck, the teams don’t even know.

Some division races are still tight as we exit the All-Star break. The National League East and Central races are within one game, while three games separate the top three American League East teams. Those races could easily go down to the wire. Others, however, are getting close to being out of hand, if they haven’t gotten there already. In the AL Central, for example, the Detroit Tigers are running away with an 11-game lead.

But thanks to Wild Card races, one week can change a team’s entire season outlook. Take the Boston Red Sox. They went into the break on a 10-game heater and thrust themselves back into a Wild Card spot and are again in play in the AL East.