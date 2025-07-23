What Will it Take for the Red Sox to Trade Jarren Duran?

With the Red Sox still very much in the playoff race, they are surely not going to take on the appearance of a seller, but selling high on Duran in a market that is desperate for impact players could reallocate resources from a position of strength to make the Red Sox better now and into the future.

Why the Red Sox Should Listen on Jarren Duran

The Boston Red Sox outfield of the future likely centers around Anthony, but Ceddanne Rafaela is locked into an eight-year contract that will keep him roaming center field at Fenway for a long time as well.

Wilyer Abreu has established himself as a well-rounded right fielder who has outperformed Duran this season, blasting 20 home runs with a 121 wRC+, compared to Duran at 105. Abreu has also been the better defender this season, as he has thrived playing out in the spacious right field at Fenway Park, where his cannon of an arm (97th percentile in arm strength) has shone.

If Rafaela is the center fielder of the future, and Anthony is one day slated to become the face of the franchise, the Red Sox eventually have to make a decision on Duran or Abreu, and it feels like the latter is a better fit to remain with this core long-term.

Abreu will hit free agency a year after Duran, and he also won’t hit arbitration until 2027. Still pre-arb in 2026, Abreu is one of the biggest bargains in the game right now. Duran is only making $3.85 million this season, but as a super-two eligible player, he is already in arb 1, with three more arbitration years ahead of him.

While Duran might not be slated for the biggest of raises next season if he ends up having a down-year, he is still a former All-Star in the arbitration system, meaning he will cost the Red Sox a lot more over the next three years than Abreu will.