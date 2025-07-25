2025 MLB Trade Deadline Predictions | 3 Mock Trades to Shake Up Baseball

The package the Phillies would forfeit would be a hefty one, as they’d have to part with Aidan Miller, Justin Crawford, and Mick Abel. Aside from Andrew Painter, these are nearly all of the club’s most exciting prospects, making this an expensive price tag.

Abel has bounced between Triple-A and the Major League club, where he’s shown promise in both places. Abel had one of the more electric pitching debuts this season, as he outdueled Paul Skenes for the win. Also, he’s registered an ERA just above 1.80 this season at Triple-A.

Abel could immediately earn his promotion back to the big leagues, where he could get a more extended look than he’s gotten with the Phillies. If not, he’ll go to Triple-A for a little longer, looking to earn this promotion once more.

Aidan Miller would be the main piece forefitted in this deal, as he’s been the one prospect outside of Painter the Phillies have held the closest. Miller is still struggling to find his footing at Double-A, though, as he’s posted a 107 wRC+ in 72 games. Despite this, there’s tremendous upside to be had in his game, as his raw tools are off the charts.

Justin Crawford is another interesting piece in this deal. The former first-round pick comes with an elite contact/speed combination, which has led him to slash .325/.406/.424 with 29 stolen bases in 76 Triple-A games this season. While his power is nearly non-existent, this type of player could be an electric addition to the Red Sox’s system.

While it is a lot to give up, this trade keeps Andrew Painter and adds a player with three years of control to a roster that has some expiring pieces. It would allow the Phillies to jumpstart rebuilding a new core around Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, while bolstering their current group for another run.