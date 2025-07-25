2025 MLB Trade Deadline Predictions | 3 Mock Trades to Shake Up Baseball
If you are a baseball fan, the next week is pretty much the highlight of your summer. This is the time when we all turn on notifications for Jeff Passan, Ken Rosenthal, and every credible reporter with a pulse as we await with great anticipation to see what will take place at the MLB Trade Deadline!
Buyers are lining up for the top bats on the market, and this year, that is Eugenio Suarez and not a whole lot else. Suarez’s teammate Josh Naylor was just dealt a week in advance of the deadline, waving the flag that Arizona will be sellers at the deadline.
Other teams are still sitting on the fence between buying and selling, and with a muddled Wild Card race in both leagues, there are teams who truly may do both.
All we can do at this point is wait for the moves to start to trickle in, but in the meantime, why not play GM and make a few of our own?
From now until the deadline, we are going to continue to update this story with fun trade predictions on moves that would make for a more exciting trade deadline. These trades will come with complete mocks, as we try to best gauge what the market could be for the top talent on the board, and get to know some of the top prospects in the game that could be on the move.
Let’s dive into our first three Mock Trades that would shake up the MLB landscape at the trade deadline!
Dodgers Swing for the Fences to Land Clase and Kwan
The Los Angeles Dodgers make the blockbuster trades at the deadline. It is what they do.
Some years, that means trading for a pair of All-Stars in Max Scherzer and Trea Turner (2021). Other years, that means swinging separate trades for Jack Flaherty, Tommy Edman, and Michael Kopech, the finishing pieces of last year’s World Series roster.
The Dodgers are going to look to be active on the market, and there is no trade they can’t make as they continue to churn quality prospects through their farm system.
Looking at what the Dodgers could use at the deadline, there are a few key needs. One is out in left field, where Michael Conforto has been a massive disappointment after signing a one-year, $17 million deal in the offseason.
Along with needing an outfielder, the Dodgers will be in the market for relief help, as Tanner Scott has not been nearly as dominant in the closer’s role as anticipated (4.14 ERA) and just hit the IL with elbow inflammation.
If the Dodgers wanted to swing for the fences, their ideal trade partner is the Cleveland Guardians, who could offer an All-Star outfielder in Steven Kwan, along with one of the game’s best closers in Emmanuel Clase.
Kwan is one of the best bat-to-ball hitters in the game, and comes with two and a half years of control. The 27-year-old comes with two and a half years of team control, giving the Dodgers a piece that could help them out a lot for multiple playoff runs.
Clase is not having nearly as good of a season as he had last year, when he pitched to a 0.61 ERA and finished third in the AL Cy Young race, but he is still getting the job done (2.80 ERA, 22 saves) and is locked into a team-friendly contract.
The 27-year-old closer is making $4.9 million this year and is under contract for $6.4 million next year, with two $10 million club options for 2027 and 2028.
To acquire both Kwan and Clase in the same deal is going to take an absolute haul, but the Dodgers have the prospect capital to make it happen.
Dodgers Trade Package: C Dalton Rushing (JB No. 8), SS Alex Freeland (JB No. 53), LHP Jackson Ferris, and OF Eduardo Quintero (JB No. 76)
With Clase and Kwan heading to Los Angeles, it should be expected that the return would come with an expensive price tag. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, this is extremely doable, as they currently possess one of the best farm systems in the entire sport.
The Guardians would land their catcher of the future in this deal in our number eight prospect, Daulton Rushing. Before being promoted to the big leagues, Rushing tore up Triple-A, slashing .308/.424/.514 with a 139 wRC+. Since being promoted, he’s struggled mightily in limited at-bats at the big league level.
However, it’s clear the talent is still there with Rushing. He could benefit from a change of scenery, as it’s tough for him to get much playing time behind Will Smith. If he were dealt to the Guardians in this deal, he’d likely be their new everyday starting catcher.
Jackson Ferris finds himself in a similar situation for the Dodgers, as the once top prospect has run into some trouble in his second Double-A season. Posting a 4.74 ERA in just under 80 innings, Ferris has experienced some adversity this season.
The Guardians are among the best at developing pitching, and acquiring Ferris could mean finding themselves with a future ace waiting in the minor leagues.
The Guardians have also been seeking a permanent answer at shortstop ever since they dealt Francisco Lindor, and the answer could come from this trade in Alex Freeland.
Currently our number 53 prospect, Freeland, finds himself in a similar situation to Ferris. He’s seen a dip in production this year at Triple-A, posting a 105 wRC+ across 90 games. However, he tore through the minor leagues last season, showcasing the tools to become a franchise shortstop. If given a change of scenery, he could become this player for the Guardians.
Last but not least, the Guardians would also receive coveted outfield prospect Eduardo Quintero in this deal. Although he’s currently in Low-A, Quintero has been one of the best performers in the Dodgers system and the entire level.
Through 81 games, Quintero has already slugged 14 homers while slashing .306/.426/.533 with a 160 wRC+. Something else to note is that Quintero has done all of this at just 19 years old! He has a real chance to blossom into the best player in this package within the next few seasons.
Overall, the Guardians will receive a very good return for two of their best players in Clase and Kwan. If this type of return is on the table, this could be the blockbuster of this year’s deadline.
Yankees Win the Eugenio Suarez Sweepstakes | Get a Side of Zac Gallen
The New York Yankees need to make a big splash at the deadline. How much bigger a splash can you make than adding the most-coveted bat at this deadline? Especially if you got a top-end starting pitcher as well.
Eugenio Suarez is the hottest bat that could be moved, as he has blasted 36 home runs with a league-leading 86 RBIs in 101 games played. Suarez would immediately upgrade the Yankees’ lineup, and would plug their biggest hole in the infield.
Along with shopping Suarez, the Diamondbacks have a couple of rental starting pitchers that could be on the move as well. Zac Gallen is the biggest name, as he has two top-5 Cy Young finishes on his resume, and sports a solid career 3.59 ERA.
While his resume is outstanding from year’s past, this season, Gallen has really struggled.
The soon-to-be 30-year-old has pitched to a 5.58 ERA in his contract year, showing flashes of brilliance that have been overshadowed by plenty of clunkers. If the Yankees don’t believe they can fix Gallen quickly enough as a rental, they could get a safer arm instead in Merrill Kelly.
The 36-year-old is pitching to a 3.32 ERA this season across his first 21 starts. In 2023, Kelly pitched to a 2.25 ERA across the D-Backs’ playoff run, so he has a track record in October. Getting either Gallen or Kelly to solidify their rotation, and Suarez to put their lineup over the top, is the type of home run rental trade that can completely change your fate come October.
Yankees Trade: RHP Carlos Lagrange (JB No. 82), RHP Bryce Cunningham (Yankees No. 4), and C/3B Jesus Rodriguez (Yankees No. 9)
If the Yankees truly want to make a big impact during this year’s deadline and acquire these two stars, they’ll have to part with a sizable package in return. However, for a pitcher with ace potential and one of the best third basemen in the sport, it’ll be worth it.
The first player they’ll have to part with in this package is right-hander Carlos Lagrange, one of the faster risers on our top 100. Lagrange has spent this season between High-A and Double-A, where he’s done very well in both places.
Lagrange has thrown 77.1 innings across the two levels, posting a 3.96 ERA, while striking out an astounding 113 batters. Lagrange has an electric fastball that sits in the high-90s and touches triple digits often, making him a super intriguing piece for the D-Backs to land.
Lagrange won’t be the only arm heading back to the D-Backs in this move, as they’d also acquire Bryce Cunningham, a former second-round pick and Vanderbilt alum. Cunningham has thrown very well this season, leading him to potentially be a coveted trade asset.
Across 46.1 High-A innings this season, Cunningham has pitched to a 1.93 ERA while striking out 47 batters, dominating opposing hitters along the way. While he may not be as intriguing as Lagrange, Cunningham has some serious upside.
The third and final player heading back to the D-Backs would be Jesus Rodriguez, an interesting third baseman and catcher. Rodriguez is currently just 23 years old, and he’s been tearing up Triple-A this season.
Across 72 games in Triple-A, Rodriguez has hit three homers, slashed .313/.411/.409 with a 126 wRC+. For the D-Backs, a player like Rodriguez is quite the interesting throw-in, as he could make an impact in the big leagues very soon.
While the D-Backs will be losing a lot of talent in this move, they’ll also be gaining quite a bit of talent in the process. Between Lagrange, Cunningham and Rodriguez, they’re setting up their farm system quite nicely in this deal.
Phillies Bolster World Series Hopes | Look to Extend Their Window with Jarren Duran
The Phillies already made their first big splash of the deadline, and they did not have to forfeit any prospects. Instead, they re-signed a piece from their 2022 World Series roster, David Robertson.
Robertson was signed to a prorated one-year, $16 million deal, which will pay him roughly $5.5 million for the remainder of the season. If the Phillies had traded for an arm of Robertson’s caliber, they surely would have needed to forfeit some top prospects, which they can instead push towards another deal.
While they’ve played very good baseball to this point, the Phillies’ outfield has left much to be desired this season. For starters, Brandon Marsh has been disappointing offensively, posting below-league-average metrics alongside just three homers in nearly 80 games.
The Phillies have also struggled to get Max Kepler going offensively, which only adds to the outfield challenges plaguing this team moving forward. What better way to address this than with Jaren Duran?
Duran would give the Phillies some incredible speed at the top of their lineup with Duran and Trea Turner, while still having their big boppers in place behind them with Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.
This move would not only shake up this lineup for a stretch run but also give the Phillies another star to build around, along with Harper and Turner, as Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto are both set to hit free agency after this season.
Phillies Trade Package: RHP Mick Abel (Triple-A), SS Aidan Miller (JB No. 39), OF Justin Crawford (Triple-A)
The package the Phillies would forfeit would be a hefty one, as they’d have to part with Aidan Miller, Justin Crawford, and Mick Abel. Aside from Andrew Painter, these are nearly all of the club’s most exciting prospects, making this an expensive price tag.
Abel has bounced between Triple-A and the Major League club, where he’s shown promise in both places. Abel had one of the more electric pitching debuts this season, as he outdueled Paul Skenes for the win. Also, he’s registered an ERA just above 1.80 this season at Triple-A.
Abel could immediately earn his promotion back to the big leagues, where he could get a more extended look than he’s gotten with the Phillies. If not, he’ll go to Triple-A for a little longer, looking to earn this promotion once more.
Aidan Miller would be the main piece forefitted in this deal, as he’s been the one prospect outside of Painter the Phillies have held the closest. Miller is still struggling to find his footing at Double-A, though, as he’s posted a 107 wRC+ in 72 games. Despite this, there’s tremendous upside to be had in his game, as his raw tools are off the charts.
Justin Crawford is another interesting piece in this deal. The former first-round pick comes with an elite contact/speed combination, which has led him to slash .325/.406/.424 with 29 stolen bases in 76 Triple-A games this season. While his power is nearly non-existent, this type of player could be an electric addition to the Red Sox’s system.
While it is a lot to give up, this trade keeps Andrew Painter and adds a player with three years of control to a roster that has some expiring pieces. It would allow the Phillies to jumpstart rebuilding a new core around Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, while bolstering their current group for another run.