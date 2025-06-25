This Year’s Trade Deadline Could Be Run By the D-backs

As the July 31 MLB trade deadline inches closer each passing day, the rumor mill has started to heat up, especially after the Rafael Devers blockbuster trade.

Looking at the National League postseason picture, there are plenty of clear-cut buyers like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs, and plenty of clear-cut sellers such as the Colorado Rockies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins.

But for many teams in the thick of the NL Wild Card race, the coming days and weeks will be crucial in determining how they’ll approach the deadline.

One team in that category that eyes will surely be fixated on is the Arizona Diamondbacks. At 40-38 and just 2.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot, they certainly fit the mold of a team that could more than reasonably be aggressive at the deadline if they so choose.