Yankees Moving Jazz to Second Opens the Door For a Big Trade

Looking For A Glove? How About Ke’Bryan Hayes?

Long regarded as one of the best defensive third basemen in baseball, Ke’Bryan Hayes has turned into a frustrating hitter to watch every time he steps to the plate. He has occasionally flashed some promise at the big-league level, but as of right now, he’s an elite glove with perhaps some untapped potential at the dish.

Entering the current season, Hayes reworked his swing so he could better deal with a chronic back issue that’s plagued him for quite some time. The result? Two home runs in 86 games, a .241 batting average, and a 63 wRC+.

He’s under contract through the conclusion of the 2028 season on a very team-friendly deal, and the Yankees could look to take advantage of that. The Pirates are 38-56 and 17 games out of the top spot in the NL Central. Their playoff hopes are well in the rearview mirror, and it’s time for them to start considering moving anything with a pulse.

MLB insider Jon Heyman linked the Yankees to Hayes recently, so there’s at least something to chew on here. The slick-fielding 28-year-old already has 12 DRS and 13 OAA at the hot corner this season, so his glove isn’t going anywhere. More than anything, it’s a matter of whether or not the Yankees think they can be the ones to uncover some of that offensive prowess.

Solid Glove With a Slightly Better Bat? Ryan McMahon Fits the Bill

TAMPA, FL – MARCH 28: Ryan McMahon #24 of the Colorado Rockies throws during the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Friday, March 28, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

For an unreasonably long time, the Colorado Rockies have been a team that get sentimental and hangs on to their players for longer than they should. Ryan McMahon fits that bill, as he’s gone on hot stretches multiple times over the past few years pre-deadline, only to regress as the season marches on.

Sure enough, McMahon hit .283 with four home runs, 13 RBI, and an .889 OPS through the month of May, which once again prompted the question: will the Rockies finally trade him? Clearly, the answer to this point has been “no.”