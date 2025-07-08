Could Seth Lugo Become the Top Rental Ace on the Trade Market?

Major League Baseball is getting into the heart of its busiest month, with the MLB Draft and All-Star Game just days away. Along with these major events in the season, the trade market is set to heat up ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

With tightly contested postseason races in both the American League and National League, there are still plenty of teams in search of a boost down the stretch to strengthen their chances at October baseball.

One of those teams that still finds themselves with a reasonable shot at the postseason is the Kansas City Royals, sitting five games back of the final wild-card spot. That being said, with four teams still sitting between them and the final playoff spot at this point in the season, time might be running out for the Royals to repeat on their postseason fortunes this year.

However, whether that’s case or not, Kansas City is in a unique position where one of their ace-caliber pitchers may be on the market regardless.