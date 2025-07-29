Boston Red Sox Trade Deadline Guide 2025
The countdown to the 2025 deadline is officially on. Here’s what makes sense for the Red Sox to do over the next couple of days.
As of Tuesday, July 29, the Boston Red Sox sit at 57-51, third place in the American League East. They trail the first-place Toronto Blue Jays by 6.5 games and are one game behind the New York Yankees in both the division and Wild Card races.
At present, the Sox hold the third and final AL Wild Card spot by a slim half-game margin over the Texas Rangers and trail the Mariners by a half game for the second spot.
It’s a far cry from where they stood a month ago. On July 1, the Red Sox were 42-44, buried seven games back in the division and three games out of a playoff spot. At the time, most deadline chatter focused on what Boston could sell.
Following the blockbuster June 15 deal that sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for LHP Kyle Harrison, RHP Jordan Hicks, RHP Jose Bello, and OF James Tibbs III, the assumption was that Boston was entering sell mode.
Names like Jarren Duran, Aroldis Chapman, and even Alex Bregman popped up in early trade rumors. One proposed scenario had Chapman returning to the Cubs; another saw Bregman linked to the Detroit Tigers. Duran, meanwhile, was tied to the San Diego Padres, who remain a rumored suitor.
But then the Red Sox went on a tear, winning 10 straight to close out the first half and posting a 15-7 record in July. Suddenly, the Devers trade looks more like a retool, and Boston may be buyers after all.
Tougher Schedule, Tougher Decisions
Since the All-Star break, the Sox have faced a gauntlet of top NL contenders. They dropped two of three to both the Cubs and Phillies but managed to take two of three from the defending champion Dodgers. Back on the road after one home series, and without a day off, the Sox lost a rain-delayed series opener in Minnesota on Monday night.
Their performance against playoff-caliber teams has been mixed, but the front office remains in evaluation mode. The key question: How aggressively should Boston pursue upgrades with a playoff spot within reach?
Rookie Talent Is Already Contributing
Three of the Red Sox’s top prospects entering the season are already – or have spent considerable time – with the big league club:
- Roman Anthony, the consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball, is starting in the outfield.
- Marcelo Mayer, the promising left-handed hitting SS/3B, is currently on the IL with a wrist injury.
- Kristian Campbell made the Opening Day roster but was sent down in late June after 67 games.
With Mayer out, Ceddanne Rafaela has shifted from center field to second base. That move, in turn, has kept Jarren Duran in center.
Trade speculation has swirled around Duran all month, highlighted by San Diego’s reported offer of RHP Dylan Cease and top catching prospect Ethan Salas, as well as an additional prospect, which Boston rejected. That rejection speaks volumes about Duran’s current value and his importance to the Red Sox down the stretch in 2025.
Duran Deal Unlikely, and That Changes Everything
By all indications, Duran is no longer on the table. His presence fills a crucial defensive and offensive role, especially with Rafaela temporarily handling infield duties. Trading him now would create a domino effect that the roster isn’t built to handle.
Jeff Passan reported last week that the Red Sox are “not inclined to engage in any large-scale deadline moves.” That all but confirms Duran is staying and, more importantly, that Boston likely won’t pursue a frontline starter such as Cease or Joe Ryan.
Expect the Sox to hold Duran and revisit trade possibilities this offseason.
Where the Red Sox Could Still Add
While the Devers trade may go down as the team’s big move, well before this deadline season, the Red Sox are still exploring supplemental upgrades. The most likely targets include:
- A controllable or rental starting pitcher
- A left-handed bat (preferably a 1B or DH)
- A backup catcher
- Middle relief depth
Here’s why: Boston’s rotation ERA still sits above 4.00 despite Garrett Crochet’s 2.23 ERA and MLB-best 175 strikeouts. Brayan Bello is having his best season (3.32 ERA), while Lucas Giolito has rebounded to a 3.97 ERA.
But Walker Buehler continues to struggle, Hunter Dobbins and Kutter Crawford are out for the year, and Tanner Houck remains injured. Meanwhile, Kyle Harrison hasn’t clicked in Triple-A, and Richard Fitts is the current No. 5.
The Red Sox bullpen has been elite (fourth in MLB with a 3.33 ERA), thanks in large part to the ageless Aroldis Chapman, but some depth wouldn’t hurt.
At the plate, Boston ranks fourth in MLB in OPS vs. lefties but just 15th vs. right-handed pitching (.743 OPS). That’s where a left-handed bat could make an impact, especially at first base. Right now, the Red Sox are piecing first base together with a platoon of Abraham Toro and Romy Gonzales, in place of Triston Casas, who is out for the season.
Potential Trade Targets
Controllable Starters:
- Mitch Keller
- Sandy Alcantara
- Luis Severino
Rental Starters:
- Zac Gallen
- Merrill Kelly
- Nick Martinez
- Aaron Civale
- Adrian Houser
Left-Handed/Switch-Hitting Bats (DH/1B):
- Ryan O’Hearn (BAL): Would the Red Sox pay the intra-division premium price to upgrade?
- Carlos Santana (CLE)
- Nathaniel Lowe (WAS)
- Josh Bell (WAS)
Catchers:
- Travis d’Arnaud
Final Thoughts
It’s entirely possible the Red Sox do little more than shore up the margins this week, and that might be the right call. With Anthony, Mayer and Rafaela representing the future (and the present), and with Bregman back from injury and raking, plus a healthy Trevor Story contributing, the Sox already have a competitive roster without mortgaging 2026 and beyond.
Breslow seems committed to threading the needle between building for the future and winning now. Expect Boston to explore low-cost, short-term adds, especially in the rotation and from the left side of the plate, before Thursday’s 6:00 PM ET deadline.