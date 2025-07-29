Boston Red Sox Trade Deadline Guide 2025

As of Tuesday, July 29, the Boston Red Sox sit at 57-51, third place in the American League East. They trail the first-place Toronto Blue Jays by 6.5 games and are one game behind the New York Yankees in both the division and Wild Card races.

At present, the Sox hold the third and final AL Wild Card spot by a slim half-game margin over the Texas Rangers and trail the Mariners by a half game for the second spot.

It’s a far cry from where they stood a month ago. On July 1, the Red Sox were 42-44, buried seven games back in the division and three games out of a playoff spot. At the time, most deadline chatter focused on what Boston could sell.

Following the blockbuster June 15 deal that sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for LHP Kyle Harrison, RHP Jordan Hicks, RHP Jose Bello, and OF James Tibbs III, the assumption was that Boston was entering sell mode.