Top 100 MLB Players for the 2025 Season

After his first season of relative full-health this past year, Harper was able to return to the 30+ HR and 80+ RBI threat that we saw in his best seasons, the last of which was his recent MVP season in 2021.

He’s the safest bet to be one of the most feared hitters and difficult outs in all of baseball on this list, making him more than worthy of taking the top spot in our rankings.

11. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

PHOENIX, AZ – OCTOBER 31: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers fields the ball during Game Four of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 31, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 123 G, .278/.353/.512, 30 HR, 74 RBI, 140 wRC+, 4.5 fWAR

Corey Seager is entering his fourth season with the Texas Rangers, and he’s already won a World Series, made three All-Star teams, and finished second in MVP. Seager continued his reign of dominance in 2024, where he blew the competition out of the water.

Seager finished fourth among all shortstops in wRC+, sixth in fWAR, fifth in homers, and second in xwOBA. Seager has consistently been able to hang around the best shortstops in baseball despite the position growing in talent every single year.

Seager is also one of the best overall hitters in the game as well, and not just at shortstop.

His xwOBA, xSLG, xBA, average exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate all ranked inside the 90th percentile or better.

By wRC+, Seager was the 14th-best hitter in all of baseball, sandwiched between Mookie Betts and Jurickson Profar. He also ranked 21st in fWAR among all hitters.

Seager did spend some time sidelined with injuries this year, which has become commonplace throughout his career. But when he’s healthy, there are few shortstops who swing a better bat.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 18: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros at bat against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 147 G, .308/.392/.567, 35 HR, 86 RBI, 168 wRC+, 5.3 fWAR

It’s not often that a six-year, $115 million contract extension would be considered a “great deal,” but it’s not often that a team gets their hands on an offensive talent like Yordan Alvarez.

One of the most feared hitters in all of baseball, Alvarez ranked second among all designated hitters (only to Shohei Ohtani) in fWAR (5.3), wRC+ (168), AVG (.308), SLG (.567), and wOBA (.402) while besting Ohtani in on-base percentage and striking out at a clip over 7% lower than the Dodgers slugger.

Owning a career slash line of .298/.390/.583 with 164 home runs at just 27 years old, Alvarez could be a premier power bat in the game for the next decade.

DUNEDIN, FL – FEBRUARY 25: Toronto Blue Jays DH Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) points at a friend in the St. Louis dugout during the spring training game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Toronto Blue Jays on February 25, at the TD Ballpark in Dunedin, FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 159 G, .323/.396/.544, 44 2B, 30 HR, 103 RBI, 165 wRC+, 5.5 fWAR

In 2024, did we witness the return of the MVP-caliber Vladdy in that we came to know and love back in 2021?

After finishing runner-up to Shohei Ohtani in 2021 AL MVP voting, Guerrero posted two consecutive seasons that were largely disappointing in comparison.

However in 2024, Guerrero put up his first 5.0+ fWAR, 160+ wRC+ and .900+ OPS season since 2021.

This season he led all MLB first baseman in fWAR, wRC+, OPS, SLG, OBP and doubles, while finishing top three in RBI and strikeout rate, top five in HR and top 10 in walk rate.

After now seeing an equal amount of elite seasons as we’ve seen just good seasons in the past four years, the question becomes: which Vladdy is the real Vladdy?

Regardless of the answer to this question though, he’s set himself up for a nice payday, whether it be an extension from the Blue Jays or in free agency next winter, barring anything catastrophic.

2024 Stats: 32 GS, 200.0 IP, 16-7, 2.57 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 3.13 FIP, 10.1 K/9, 2.3 BB/9

Frankly, no pitcher has been more valuable than Zack Wheeler in recent years.

Last season, Wheeler finished third among pitchers in fWAR at 5.4. That marked the third season in the last four years where he posted an fWAR above 5.0.

Dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season, no pitcher in the sport has accumulated more fWAR than Wheeler at 22.7. He’s been arguably the best pitcher in baseball for the past half decade, and that trend once again continued in 2024.

Wheeler finished fourth in innings pitched with 200 last season, and he pitched to the third-best ERA in baseball at 2.57. It marked the fourth time in the last five seasons where he finished with an ERA below 2.95.

But what’s more to say about Wheeler that hasn’t already been said over this impressive stretch of domination on the mound?

He’s the premier model of consistency, and even in his age-34 season, Wheeler managed to up his strikeout rate to 28.5% (85th percentile) and continue to produce some of the best quality of contact metrics in the sport.

He’s virtually a lock to finish near the top of the league in workload and run prevention each and every season, and there’s no indication of him slowing down in 2025.

15. Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

2024 Stats: 136 G, .292/.372/.560, 36 HR, 95 RBI, 151 wRC+, 6.3 fWAR

The Arizona Diamondbacks enter the 2025 season looking to return to the World Series once again, and the journey becomes a lot easier with Ketel Marte.

Marte, our consensus number one second baseman in baseball is coming off of the best year of his career by far. He finished third in NL MVP voting last season, and he deserved every ounce of recognition he received.

Marte was in the 96th percentile or better in xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, average exit velocity, and hard-hit percentage. His barrel rate, walk rate, and squared-up percentage also all placed within the 84th percentile or better as well.

Marte wasn’t just the best second basemen in baseball, but he was far and beyond one of the best players in the league.

Among all qualified hitters, Marte finished 10th in wRC+, fWAR, and homers, 8th in xwOBA, and 11th in OBP. Marte placing this high on any leaderboard is very impressive, let alone among all of the qualified hitters in baseball.

He’s also very good on defense, as his 8 OAA placed him in baseball’s 93rd percentile.

Finishing the season as an All-Star yet again, alongside a Silver Slugger Award, Marte was truly one of the game’s best players last season. It’ll be interesting to see if he keeps his crown as the best second baseman in baseball by the end of 2025, or if he’s dethroned.

16. Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs

2024 Stats: 78 G, .289/.408/.585, 23 HR, 49 RBI, 11 SB, 180 wRC+, 4.2 fWAR

Another player who will be playing his first season in a new city in 2025 is Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Over the offseason, the Astros decided to part with Tucker, sending him to the Windy City. Tucker should be a huge part of the Cubs offense, bringing them much-needed firepower that the team hasn’t seen since the 2016 World Series winning roster.

Though Tucker played just 78 games last year, he was on pace to have one of the best offensive seasons in the league, far and beyond his career best. Tucker still managed to hit 23 homers, recording a 180 wRC+ in the process.

If Tucker had continued playing at that pace, he would’ve come close to the 9.0 fWAR threshold, a very impressive mark for any hitter, let alone a corner outfielder.

Due to Tucker’s injuries, there’s a little less to talk about than for some of the other players on this list. Still, if everything goes to plan in 2025, he’ll continue to be one of baseball’s best hitters.

17. Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers)

2024 Stats: 147 G, .282/.378/.476, 35 2B, 22 HR, 89 RBI, 137 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

At 35 years old, the former NL MVP Freddie Freeman has been one of the league’s most consistently dominant hitters for most of his career.

Since 2013, Freeman has posted a 130 wRC+ or greater with an .840 OPS or greater in each season.

He’s a perfect mix of contact, power and plate discipline as a perennial .300 hitter and 20+ HR threat with the ability to post double digit walk rates.

What drops him third between the “big three” is simply the fact he dropped off a bit in the 2024 regular season compared to his 2022 and 2023 seasons, dipping under 140 wRC+ and .900 OPS for the first time since 2021.

However coming off a World Series MVP performance, would anyone be surprised if Freeman takes top spot this time next year?

2024 Stats: 23 GS, 133.0 IP, 1.96 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 2.44 FIP, 11.5 K/9, 2.2 BB/9

It didn’t take long for Paul Skenes to insert himself into the conversation of best pitcher in baseball.

Skenes took the world by storm in a generational rookie year, ending the season with a sparking 1.96 ERA in 23 starts.

Of course, he won the NL Rookie of the Year award thanks to that performance, and he even finished third in Cy Young voting. It was truly one of the best seasons we have ever seen by a rookie pitcher.

Skenes was simply dominant after making his MLB debut on May 11. Of pitchers with at least 130 innings pitched, Skenes led MLB in ERA and xERA (2.53), and he was second in FIP (2.44), xFIP (2.54), and SIERA (2.71).

Across his 133 innings, Skenes struck out 170 hitters while walking just 32. His K/9 of 11.50 and strikeout rate of 33.1% were the second-best marks in MLB (min. 130 IP). Likewise, his K-BB% of 26.8% was second only to Garrett Crochet.

The only thing keeping Skenes behind the two names ahead of him on this list is his lack of track record. He has just 173.2 innings of professional baseball under his belt to this point, so we’ll see how he can follow up his stellar rookie campaign in his first full big league season.

But there’s no denying that he has the potential to become the best pitcher on the planet this coming season, and he heads into the 2025 season with a ceiling as high as any pitcher in MLB.

19. Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

2024 Stats: 158 G, .231/.322/.428, 22 HR, 35 SB, 74 RBI, 107 wRC+, 8 OAA, 4.0 fWAR

Carroll burst onto the scene in his rookie year in 2023, swiping 54 bases, launching 25 homers, and putting up an fWAR of 5.4. He quickly established himself as one of the best young players in all of baseball with his ability to impact the game at a high level in so many different ways.

But last season didn’t come easy for Carroll, as it was a tale of two halves for the young star.

Slashing just .212/.301/.334 for a .635 OPS in the first half of the season, Carroll didn’t look like the same hitter that unanimously won the Rookie of the Year in 2023.

Most notably, his quality of contact took an enormous dip from the preceding season, and it was clear he had some things to work through in the batter’s box. But being the athlete we know Carroll is, he broke out of the slump in a big way and hit the ground running following the All-Star break.

From July 16th through the end of the regular season, Carroll put up a 3.1 fWAR in 64 games. That was seventh in all of baseball over that stretch and second only to Aaron Judge among center fielders. For reference, Carroll had a 0.9 fWAR in the 94 games prior to the All-Star break.

Carroll was impacting the ball at a much higher level in the second half, and that led to far better results at the plate.

Carroll slugged .568 in the second half, which was a .234-point increase from the first half of the season. He also went from a .122 ISO in the first half to a .309 ISO following the All-Star break, which was second to only Aaron Judge among qualified center fielders.

Over that stretch, Carroll had 17 homers (as opposed to just five in the first half) to go with eight triples and 17 steals. That is the version of Corbin Carroll that fans were expecting to see in 2024, and it was so encouraging to see him rebound to his old ways after the sluggish start to the year.

With the exception of the first couple of months last season, Carroll has done nothing but rake at the big league level. Even in a down sophomore campaign, he still managed to put up a four-win season.

Given that he has such a dynamic skill set that few players in MLB can replicate, Corbin Carroll is Just Baseball’s top center fielder for the 2025 season.

20. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

2024 Stats: 160 G, .259/.339/.471, 25 HR, 67 SB, 76 RBI, 118 wRC+, 6.4 fWAR

Starting in 2023, the Cincinnati Reds began to get a look at the team’s new, young icon, Elly De La Cruz. Fast forward to 2024, and De La Cruz took a huge leap forward.

After struggling mightily during his first season, De La Cruz raised his wRC+ by 35 points, improving in most aspects of his game. De La Cruz continued to hit the ball hard at every chance he got, posting average exit velocities near 92 MPH, and a barrel rate just under 13%.

It’s hard to find a more dynamic player in baseball than Elly De La Cruz, with every part of his game being extremely exciting. His speed is off the charts, as his 30 ft/s sprint speed finished in the 100th percentile. This sprint speed is tied for third in baseball, which helped lead him to a 67 stolen base season.

Even though De La Cruz ranked atop the NL error leaderboard, his defense still has some tremendous upside. His 15 OAA and 90th percentile arm strength both ranked at the top of the league, and with some work, he could become one of the game’s best fielders.

De La Cruz’s main drawback offensively is his high strikeout numbers. He led baseball with 218 strikeouts and was near the bottom of the league in whiff rate. But, there is hope, as De La Cruz saw a 2.4% improvement in his strikeout rate.

The Cincinnati Reds are very blessed that they have one of the most electric players in our sport on their team, especially as De La Cruz continues to improve.

21. Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

2024 Stats: 49 G, .250/.351/.365, 4 HR, 16 SB, 15 RBI, 105 wRC+, 1.0 fWAR

2023 Stats: 159 G, .337/.416/.596, 41 HR, 73 SB, 106 RBI, 171 wRC+, 9.1 fWAR

What version of Ronald Acuña Jr. will the Atlanta Braves get this year?

This is probably the biggest question mark we have from any player in this division, and certainly one of this magnitude when it comes to star power and impact. Expecting Acuña to once again be a member of his self-created 40-70 club is unrealistic, as he is only nine months removed from a knee surgery.

This was Acuña’s second knee surgery in four years, having torn the ACL in his other knee back in July of 2021. In his first year off the torn ACL in 2022, Acuña had the worst season of his career, posting low marks across the board, including his 115 wRC+ and 2.4 fWAR.

Acuña returned to the field that year at the end of April, just over nine months removed from surgery. This time around, Acuña has already had nine months to rehab, and the Braves are planning to give him two additional months with a rumored May 3rd target date for his return.

If Acuña’s production can fall somewhere between the gaudy numbers of his MVP season and the struggles he endured post-surgery in 2022, there is every chance that Acuña finishes the year as the Braves’ best player again.

Coming off his MVP, Acuña ranked No. 1 on this list one year ago. If Acuña proves healthy, there is no reason to think that he could move much closer to the top of this list a year from now, as he could still be one of the best players in baseball for years to come.

22. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

2024 Stats: 102 G, .276/.340/.492, 21 HR, 11 SB, 49 RBI, 135 wRC+, 3.2 fWAR

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 2025 season will be the fifth year of his career, and when he’s been on the field, there have not been many players better than Tatis. Despite missing 60 games last year, Tatis still managed to hit over 20 homers, recording a 135 wRC+, in a season worth over three wins.

If Tatis had played a full season, he would’ve been on pace to hit over 30 homers, while also posting over 5 fWAR. If Tatis can come anywhere near this production in 2025, he should put himself in the center of the NL MVP conversation once again.

Tatis is still just 25 years old, and when he’s healthy, it’s very hard to find a better, and more exciting player. I speak for baseball fans everywhere, when I say I can’t wait to see Tatis take the field this summer.

23. Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox

2024 Stats: 32 GS, 146.0 IP, 3.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 2.69 FIP, 12.9 K/9, 2.0 BB/9

Although last season was his first as a starter, the newest member of the Boston Red Sox, Garrett Crochet, checks in as Just Baseball’s seventh-best starting pitcher for the 2025 season.

In 32 starts with the White Sox, Crochet pitched to a 3.58 ERA across 146 innings. However, his ERA doesn’t tell the entire story, as his peripherals suggest he was one of the best starters in the entire sport.

His expected ERA (xERA), which is an ERA estimator based on the quality of contact surrendered, was fourth in MLB among pitchers with at least 140 innings pitched at 2.85.

Likewise, of pitchers with at least 140 innings, Crochet was third in FIP (2.69), only behind the two Cy Young winners in Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal. He was first in xFIP at 2.38, which takes his FIP and normalizes the home run rate, and he was No. 1 in all of baseball in SIERA at 2.53.

His overall whiff rate of 33.1% was impressive, but what’s more noteworthy is that he had the single highest in-zone swing-and-miss rate among qualified pitchers at 25.5%, according to Baseball Savant.

In turn, he struck out nearly 13 hitters-per-nine all while walking fewer than six percent of batters faced. That led to an incredible K-BB% of 29.6%.

Crochet’s ceiling is as high as any, but the reason he’s not higher on this list stems from his lack of track record and concerning injury history.

His 2024 campaign showcased what he’s capable of, but we’ll need to see him do it again in order for him to pass some of the names ahead of him on this list.

24. William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – APRIL 21: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers returns to the dugout on a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on April 21, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 155 G, .281/.365/.466, 23 HR, 92 RBI, 131 wRC+, 5.4 fWAR

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a knack for developing amazing catchers throughout their history, and the rise of William Contreras has only added to this list.

Last season, Contreras put up undoubtedly the best season of his career to date, as he recorded career-highs in homers, RBI, walk rate, and xwOBA. Contreras finished 13th in baseball in fWAR, tying Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for the highest mark by a catcher in baseball.

Contreras also led all catchers in wRC+ as well, showing just how well he stacked up against other players in his position. Contreras was the most productive Brewer as well, which led him to another All-Star nod, and another Silver Slugger award.

25. Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

2024 Stats: 138 G, .272/.354/.516, 28 HR, 83 RBI, 134 wRC+, 4.1 fWAR

The Red Sox are in an interesting place, as they look like a sneaky contender on all cylinders. One of the big reasons why, is their power-hitting third baseman, Rafael Devers.

Devers is coming off of a great 2024 campaign. Last year marked the 5th time in his career Devers had hit 25 or more homers, finishing just two shy of the 30-homer mark. Not only this, but his wRC+ of 134 finished 10 points higher than the year prior.

Devers’ role defensively has been a hot topic this Spring, but it’s looking like he’ll remain at the hot corner for the time being. However, his glove does need some work, as he posted an OAA of -6 in 2024.

As the 2025 season gets underway, it’ll be interesting to see if Devers can continue to be the power threat he’s been, while also improving his defense.

26. Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres

2024 Stats: 156 G, .292/.326/.500, 24 HR, 16 SB, 90 RBI, 130 wRC+, 5.3 fWAR

The race for the National League Rookie of the Year Award was as tight as ever in 2024, with two players having historic seasons respectively.

If it hadn’t been for the winner, Paul Skenes, putting up the best rookie pitching season ever, the award would’ve landed in the hands of Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill.

In his rookie campaign, Merrill finished 15th in baseball in fWAR, while producing a 130 wRC+ at the plate. Not only is this impressive for a rookie, but it’s also impressive that the pressure of learning a new position didn’t affect his game at all.

Merrill posted 11 OAA in his first season in center field, putting him in baseball’s 97th percentile. Also, Merrill became an All-Star in his first season, another impressive feat.

While Merrill may not have taken home the Rookie of the Year Award, his quest to become one of the league’s best players continues in 2025.

27. Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves

2024 Stats: 29 GS, 177.2 IP, 18-3, 2.38 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 2.09 FIP, 11.4 K/9, 1.98 BB/9

One year ago if you told a Braves fan that their team’s ace won the Cy Young, nobody would have been surprised that Spencer Strider took home his first award. Unfortunately for Braves, Strider went down after just two starts, which cleared the way for Chris Sale to win the award instead.

Sale not only won the Cy Young, but he also took home the pitcher’s Triple Crown, leading the NL with 18 wins, a 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts. If those awards weren’t enough, Sale even took home his first Gold Glove award.

This year, Sale once again returns to headline this rotation, but Strider’s comeback from elbow surgery looms as well, giving the Braves a potential lights-out 1-2 punch.

Beyond Sale and Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach will look to build off a strong rookie season in 2024, and Reynaldo Lopez will once again take on a starter’s workload, coming off an All-Star season in that role last year.

The Braves have a plethora of starting pitchers who can shoulder frontline duties in 2025, and they will need every one of them after losing both Max Fried and Charlie Morton in free agency this winter.

Right now, Sale enters the season as the reigning Cy Young and the clear top dog in the Braves rotation.

28. Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

2024 Stats: 143 G, .273/.325/.409, 20 HR, 24 SB, 68 RBI, 7 OAA, 116 wRC+, 3.8 fWAR

There’s no denying that 2024 was a down year overall at the plate for Julio Rodríguez. However, with back-to-back seasons above a 125 wRC+ in both 2022 and 2023, with some MVP consideration in the latter year, it’s easy to see the potential he holds.

Then when you look at how Rodríguez bounced back in the second-half of last season, he’ll be entering the 2025 season on a high note. In the first-half, he was very average looking, batting .267 with a .690 OPS and a 105 wRC+. When the second-half rolled around though, Rodríguez came to play, hitting .285 with an .818 OPS and 136 wRC+.

His 25+ stolen base capabilities, as well as the above average defensive side of his game, emulated in a his 3 DRS and 7 OAA in 2024, makes him one of the most well-rounded entities in baseball.

If he can carry his momentum from the second-half of 2024 into 2025 and put together a full season of production at that caliber of play, there’s no denying he could return to a near 6-win player again.

29. Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

2024 Stats: 160 G, .285/.342/.492, 21 HR, 75 RBI, 34 SB, 129 wRC+, 6.7 fWAR

2024 was a year full of breakouts for many players, but Jarren Duran’s breakout may have been the most impressive example.

Last season, Duran showcased all of his tools to the fullest. He stole 34 bases, and hit over 20 homers, while also posting an OAA of 10. Duran also made his first-ever All-Star game, winning the game’s MVP in the process.

The Boston Red Sox have slowly become one of the American League’s most exciting teams, and having a player like Duran on the field every day is a big reason why.

If Duran can replicate this season in 2025, there’s a good chance we could see him solidify himself as one of the top players in baseball.

30. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

2024 Stats: 29 G, .220/.325/.541, 10 HR, 14 RBI, 139 wRC+, 1.0 fWAR

There’s no denying that when Mike Trout is on the field, he’s still one of the best talents our game has today, as was recently made evident by his 139 wRC+ and .867 OPS in his short 29-game stint in 2024.

And from a wider lens, this is still a three-time MVP, 11-time All-Star and nine-time Silver Slugger, who’s hasn’t hit below a 130 wRC+ or .850 OPS since his rookie season, and has nine seasons with 6.0 fWAR or higher.

The issue has simply been staying on the field, as the 33-year-old Trout has just one season in his last four where he’s played in over 100 games, and even then he missed 43 that year, appearing in 119 contests in 2022.

The first-ballot Hall-of-Fame talent he continues to show when he’s available is definitely enough to keep him high on this list. However, even though he might be the most talented player on this list, the the more widespread availability of the two names ahead of him is enough to push him to third.

Perhaps his move to right field in 2025 will be enough to protect his body moving forward, but if this isn’t the case and the injuries persist, it’s hard to see him ranking this highly moving forward, even with his sterling resume.

31. Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 7: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a two run home run during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on August 7, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 110 G, .256/.322/.461, 19 HR, 56 RBI, 116 wRC+, 2.4 fWAR

Last year, Riley’s numbers regressed across the board, but he also dealt with injuries for the first time in his MLB career.

The first injury for Riley was an oblique, which forced him on the IL for a few weeks in the middle of May. Looking at his numbers, it is not unreasonable to assume that Riley tried to play through the injury and his performance was affected by it prior to going on the IL.

Through the first two months of the season, Riley hit .228/.295/.353, with three home runs in 42 games. The calendar turned to June, and one week removed from his IL stint, Riley hit .289/.373/.536, and tripled his home run total by hitting six blasts while playing in all 27 of the Braves’ June games.

Riley was well on his way to salvaging his season when another injury ended things for him early. A broken hand off a hit by pitch ended things for Riley in the middle of August with six weeks and 38 games left in the season.

Across the 68 games he played prior from June until August 18th, Riley hit .275/.339/.531, with 16 home runs and 2.2 fWAR. Those numbers are right in line with the player Riley has been in the three years prior, where he was guaranteed 30+ HR, 90+ RBIs, and a 5.0+ fWAR every season.

32. Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins

2024 Stats: 86 G, .310/.388/.517, 14 HR, 54 RBI, 155 wRC+, 4.3 fWAR

As rough as 2024 looked from a health standpoint for the 30-year-old shortstop, his injury history is not as bad as you’d think. The contract fiasco of the 2023 offseason with the Giants and the Mets really painted an unfair picture of Correa’s health.

In fact, 2024 was the first season since 2019 that he didn’t appear in at least 83% of his team’s games that season.

And when he’s on the field, there’s no denying the special talent he is. Correa enters the 2025 season coming off arguably the best year of his career at the dish despite the injury troubles, with a career-best 155 wRC+. This marked his fourth season in his last six with a wRC+ above 130.

Correa also happens to be one of the better defensive shortstops in all of baseball, fresh off a 5 OAA season in 2024. In the 10-year span of his big league career, his 65 DRS sits third amongst all shortstops and sixth in all of baseball, while his 26 OAA sits eighth amongst shortstops and within the top 25 of all MLB defenders.

Whether or not, Correa has found a way to overcome these nagging injuries like plantar fasciitis remains to be seen. However, we have to give him the benefit of the doubt in the meantime.

33. Corbin Burnes, Arizona Diamondbacks

2024 Stats: 32 GS, 194.1 IP, 2.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 3.55 FIP, 8.4 K/9, 2.2 BB/9

For years, Burnes has been one of the best pitchers in MLB. In four of his last five seasons, he’s ended the year with a sub-3.00 ERA. He continued that trend last season where he pitched to the tune of a 2.92 ERA (seventh in MLB) across 194.1 innings.

Burnes finished fifth in Cy Young voting last season, which marked the fifth consecutive year in which he finished in the top eight in voting. He also earned his fourth All-Star bid in as many years in 2024.

What’s more, dating back to 2021, Burnes has the second-most fWAR among all pitchers in MLB at 19.2. He’s also the only pitcher with at least 700 innings pitched with an ERA under 2.90 in the past five seasons.

The level of production Burnes has been able to maintain is unmatched, all while being one of the most available pitchers in the sport. He might not have as high of a ceiling as the pitchers ahead of him on this list at this point in his career, but he has arguably as high of a floor as any starter in baseball.

34. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

2024 Stats: 121 G, .295/.338/.469, 21 HR, 19 SB, 62 RBI, 124 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR

Which version of Trea Turner will the Phillies get this year?

Over the past two seasons, they have gotten a shortstop who is more of a four-win player, capable of posting 20 apiece in both the home run and stolen base departments.

In the two years before that however, Turner finished off his platform years to free agency with an fWAR total of 13.5, which was the best mark among shortstops in 2021 and 2022, and the best WAR total in the National League, with only Aaron Judge posting a better mark in MLB.

Entering year-three of an 11-year deal, Turner might not have shown us his best year in a Phillies uniform just yet. Hopefully, it comes in 2025, as the Phillies could use a true Robin to Bryce Harper’s clear Batman.

35. Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves

2024 Stats: 162 G, .302/.378/.546, 39 HR, 104 RBI, 154 wRC+, 4.7 fWAR

Marcell Ozuna will always be a polarizing player due to some of the issues he’s had off the field, but on the diamond and in the batter’s box there are few right-handed hitters who have been more productive over the past two seasons.

Last year, Ozuna was pushing for the Triple Crown as late as early September, before Shohei Ohtani ran away with the home run and RBI title, while Luis Arraez grabbed his third-straight batting title. Still, Ozuna was the most consistent hitter on a very inconsistent Atlanta Braves team, that needed every single one of his 39 home runs and 104 RBIs.

This year, we can expect another 35-100 season for Ozuna, who will look to at least maintain his career .272 average, if not improve upon it like he did last season.

36. Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers

SURPRISE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Jacob deGrom #48 of the Texas Rangers poses for a portrait during photo day at Surprise Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 3 GS, 10.2 IP, 11 H, 2 ER, 14 K, 1 BB

Most of us are familiar with the Jacob deGrom experience by now. His ability is unmatched when he’s on the mound, but unfortunately we haven’t seen a healthy deGrom in quite some time.

After joining the Rangers back in the 2022-’23 offseason, deGrom made just six starts with Texas before going down with Tommy John surgery. In those six starts, he pitched to a 2.67 ERA and struck out 45 hitters in 30.1 innings pitched.

He returned to the bump to make three starts for the Rangers at the tail end of the 2024 season, and he now heads into Opening Day 2025 with the hopes of putting his injury woes behind him.

It’s yet to be seen what his level of production will look like in his age-37 season, but there’s reason to believe he can still be a top pitcher in baseball given what he’s shown us across his small sample sizes.

37. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

SAN DIEGO, CA – SEPTEMBER 22: Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres acknowledges the fans after a 4-2 win over the Chicago White Sox September 22, 2024 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 152 G, .275/.325/.472, 29 HR, 11 SB, 105 RBI, 122 wRC+, 3.6 fWAR

The San Diego Padres possess just as much talent as anyone in baseball, and one of the key contributors to their offense is their third baseman, Manny Machado.

Machado is one of the highest-paid players in baseball, and so far, he’s been worth every penny of his contract. Aside from his first season with the Padres in 2019, Machado has posted a wRC+ above 110 every season.

Machado continued to be one of the more valuable third-basemen in the league as well, with his 3.6 fWAR placing 7th on the third base leaderboard. We’ve also seen Machado become one of the leaders in the Padres clubhouse over the last few years, something we didn’t see early in his career.

After finishing just one homer shy of the 30-homer threshold in 2024, it’ll be exciting to see him take the field in Petco Park once again this season.

38. Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 03: Cole Ragans #55 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 03, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 32 GS, 186.1 IP, 3.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 2.99 FIP, 10.8 K/9, 3.2 BB/9

After being traded from the Texas Rangers to the Kansas City Royals back in June of 2023, southpaw Cole Ragans has ascended into being one of the top pitchers in Major League Baseball.

Ragans made his Royals debut on July 15th of 2023. From that point through the end of the regular season, he pitched to the tune of a 2.64 ERA, which was seventh in baseball over that stretch, to go with the single best FIP in MLB at 2.49 and the third-best fWAR (2.4).

Expectations were sky-high for Ragans heading into 2024, and he delivered in many ways.

Ragans ended the 2024 season 12th in MLB in ERA (3.14) and fourth in both FIP (2.99) and fWAR (4.9). He also earned the first All-Star bid of his young career and finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting.

In terms of strikeout material, Ragans was one of the best in baseball. Thanks to his whiff rate of 32%, Ragans was fourth among qualified pitchers in K/9 (10.77) and in the 88th percentile in strikeout rate (29.3%).

It was the step forward many were anticipating from the budding southpaw. Big things could be in store for the 27-year-old as he heads into his second full season as a big league starter with rising expectations.

39. Blake Snell, Los Angeles Dodgers

2024 Stats: 20 GS, 104.0 IP, 3.12 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 2.43 FIP, 12.5 K/9, 3.8 BB/9

Now a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Blake Snell has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball in the past two seasons.

In 2023, Snell won the second Cy Young award of his career after pitching to a dazzling 2.25 ERA across 180 innings, despite walking 13.3% of batters faced while averaging nearly five walks-per-nine. It was unorthodox, but the end results were undeniably great.

What’s more, while it was a very slow start to the season, one could argue Snell was even better in 2024 with the San Francisco Giants.

He only pitched 104 innings after missing the majority of the first half of the year with strains to his adductor and groin, but he was lights out when he returned from the injured list.

Overall, his quality of contact numbers were phenomenal (28.9% hard-hit rate, 86.5mph average exit velocity), and he ranked second in MLB (min. 100 IP) in K/9 (12.55) and strikeout rate (34.7%). Batters also hit just .174 against him in 2024, which was the best mark in all of MLB (min. 100 IP).

Moreover, Snell was arguably the most dominant pitcher in MLB after the All-Star break. In the second half of the year (68.1 IP), Snell was second in the sport in SIERA (2.70) and led MLB in ERA (1.45), FIP (1.72), opponent batting average (.133), strikeout percentage (39.6%), and HR/9 (0.26).

He also recorded the first no-hitter of his career back in August. It might not always be stress free when watching him pitch, but Snell’s level of production has been mightily impressive.

40. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

2024 Stats: 162 G, .247/.333/.457, 29 HR, 98 RBI, 117 wRC+, 2.6 fWAR

When you are coming off a season where you hit 29 home runs and drove in 98, but people are calling it a down-year, you know how talented you truly are.

Matt Olson struggled to find himself last season, and it is part of why the Braves were not nearly as dangerous as in years past. Still, Olson is only a year removed from a 2023 season where he hit 54 home runs, drove in 139 runs and finished third in MVP voting.

Only entering his age-31 season, there is a great chance we see prime Olson again in 2025, giving the Braves a guy in the middle of their lineup who could clear at least 40 home runs, and well over 100 runs batted in.

It is also worth noting that Olson is one of the most dependable stars in the game, as he has not missed a single game since putting on a Braves uniform in 2022.

41. Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

2024 Stats: 153 G, .220/.312/.436, 34 HR, 100 RBI, 11.1% BB%, 117 wRC+, 5.4 fWAR, +13 Framing Runs, 26% CS%

When discussing the elite run producers in MLB today, it’s imperative that Raleigh is a part of that conversation.

The 28-year-old followed up a 30 HR and 75 RBI season in 2023, with a 34 HR and 100 RBI season in 2024.

And while he may’ve struck out at a rather high 28.0% clip in 2024, he mitigated that by drawing his fair share of walks, with an 85th percentile BB% of 11.1%.

When you pair all this with his outstanding 98th percentile framing and 88th percentile CS-rate, you suddenly have one of the best two-way contributors in all of baseball.

All of this lead to Raleigh placing within the top 15 positional players in all of baseball in fWAR (5.4), tied for 14th.

He’s found ways to improve virtually across the board both offensively and defensively every season of his career, making it easy to foresee yet another strong campaign from one of our top ranked catchers for 2025.

42. Brent Rooker, Athletics

2024 Stats: 145 G, .293/.365/.562, 39 HR, 112 RBI, 11 SB, 164 wRC+, 5.1 fWAR

Coming off one of the best seasons in MLB last year, Rooker ranked seventh in baseball among qualified hitters in wRC+ at 165.

For context, the only other hitters in baseball to post higher totals than him were Yordan Alvarez, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Bobby Witt Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Not bad company to be amongst by any means.

Along with his stellar wRC+, Rooker racked up 39 homers (T-5th in MLB) and 112 RBI (T-4th) while posting an OPS of .927 (8th) and slugged .562 (6th). He also hit .293 and finished with an fWAR of 5.1.

The biggest drawback of his game is that he’s a full-time DH, eliminating a full side of the game from his repertoire.

We’ve seen how he ranked amongst the league’s best at the plate in 2024. However the “show me more” argument does play a factor here, as it’s still only been one good season in 2023 and one elite season in 2024.

There’s no reason to believe Rooker can’t continue to follow up his phenomenal 2024 season with similar production in 2025. The A’s also awarded him with a healthy extension this winter and he too gets to benefit from getting out of the Coliseum which could further unlock his offensive capabilities.

43. Framber Valdez, Houston Astros

2024 Stats: 28 GS, 176.1 IP, 16-7, 2.91 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 3.25 FIP, 8.6 K/9, 2.8 BB/9

Astros ace Framber Valdez has been one of the most consistent pitchers in Major League Baseball for a handful of years. Dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season, Valdez is pitching to a 3.08 ERA (13th in MLB) with a 14.2 fWAR over that stretch as well (eighth in MLB).

The 2024 season was more of the same for Valdez, who turned in yet another stellar ERA (2.91, T-5th best in MLB among qualified pitchers) and a 3.25 FIP, which was ninth in MLB.

He was even better in the second half of the season, pitching to a sub-2.00 ERA with a 0.88 WHIP in his 12 starts after the All-Star break.

Valdez has mastered the art of pitching by keeping the ball on the ground at an elite rate and eluding barrels. That is the formula that has led to so much success and consistency for him over the years.

In 2024, Valdez posted a barrel rate of just 5.3% to go with a ground-ball rate of 61.7%, which was the best in MLB among qualified pitchers, according to Baseball Savant.

Even if hitters make loud contact against him, it’s often times hit on the ground and playing right into the defense behind him.

Last season, Valdez came one out shy of throwing his second no-hitter in as many years. His efficiency on the mound is second to none, and he’s proven to be one of the most reliable pitchers in baseball heading into 2025.

44. Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

DENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 21: Starting pitcher Logan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on September 21, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 33 GS, 204.2 IP, 3.47 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 2.95 FIP, 7.6 K/9, 2.2 BB/9

Webb’s workload was once again near the top of the league in 2024, finishing third in innings pitched with 204.2. Dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season, Webb has pitched the second-most innings (761.1), and he’s third in number of quality starts with 77.

This past season, he finished 8th among qualified pitchers in fWAR at 4.4. That marked the fourth year in a row where he posted an fWAR of 4.0 or higher.

Additionally, Webb ended the year with a respectable 3.47 ERA, but he finished with the third-best FIP among qualified pitchers at 2.95.

Pounding the strike zone and keeping the ball on the ground is the recipe that’s led to so much success for Webb over the years, and it’s why his FIP is consistently among some of the best in the sport.

He may not strike out the world, but Webb does an excellent job at limiting damage on the mound and providing length for the Giants. He’s the steady anchor that many teams yearn for, and it’s fair to expect Webb to turn in his usual results in his age-28 season.

45. Willy Adames, San Francisco Giants

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 23, 2025: Willy Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants bats during the fifth inning of a spring training game against the Cincinnati Reds at Scottsdale Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 161 G, .251/.331/.462, 32 HR, 21 SB, 112 RBI, 119 wRC+, 4.8 fWAR

Adames comes to San Francisco after having arguably the best season of his career in 2024. He posted career highs in homers, RBI, xwOBA, and fWAR, which is very impressive.

For a few offseasons now, the Giants have tried to land the league’s top free agents, but have been unsuccessful in the process. When they landed Adames this winter, this became a different story.

In Willy Adames, the Giants have finally found their franchise shortstop, and he’s immediately become a top-10 player in the division. If he continues to hit how he has to this point, there’s no doubt he’ll be worth every penny of his $182 million deal.

46. Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 27: Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on against the Minnesota Twins on September 27, 2024 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 148 G, .250/.318/.391, 19 HR, 79 RBI, 104 wRC+, 2.8 fWAR

Although 2024 was not the season Rutschman or the Orioles had hoped for, the future remains bright for the former number-one overall pick.

During the 2024 season, the difference in quality in Rutschman’s game was very noticeable. For starters, his 104 wRC+ was 23 points lower than it was the year prior, in addition to his fWAR dipping under three for the first time in his big league career.

Rutschman was also virtually non-existent in the Orioles’ lineup during the second half, as he put up a wRC+ of just 70 and an OBP of just .282.

Given Rutschman’s past success and the level he’s played at throughout his entire professional career, I don’t see these struggles continuing. If he gets back on track, Rutschman could finally end the debate for the title of “the best catcher in baseball”.

47. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

2024 Stats: 153 G, .295/.350/.439, 20 HR, 22 SB, 65 RBI, 127 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR

Is Altuve the 7.0+ fWAR player he once was in his prime MVP seasons? No. However, there’s a lot of value to be had in a guy that can consistently hits near .300 with 20+ homers, wRC+ totals above 125, and OPS totals in the ballpark of .800.

To get a bit more specific, last season marked the 10th season in of his 14-year career where he’s hit .290 or better, posted a .790 OPS or higher, and recorded a wRC+ above 120.

His speed adds another area of intrigue to his game, as even in his mid-30s, he found a way to return to 20+ SB status for the first time since his aforementioned 2017 MVP season.

His track record and safe offensive profile, makes him a great candidate to be a 20+ HR and 60+ RBI bat in the leadoff role for the Astros in 2025.

Then his move away from second base and more into a left field role in 2025 could also add some defensive value back to his game, after a what was a poor fielding season with a -13 DRS and -8 OAA, setting him up for more versatile success in the latter stages of his career.

48. Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers

2024 Stats: 148 G, .275/.327/.464, 21 HR, 79 RBI, 22 SB, 117 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR

The 2024 season was full of rookie superstars, especially in the National League. If it wasn’t for the historic seasons of both Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill, Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio may have taken home the award.

In his rookie season at just 20 years old, Chourio set the third-highest mark for homers by a Brewers rookie. The production Chourio showcased in 2024 was amazing, especially considering his age.

Chourio has one of the best gloves in the National League while also recording elite speed in the process. He’s truly one of the very few five-tool players in MLB, something that’ll only improve as he ages further.

If Chourio can play like he did in the second half for a full season, he may ascend to being considered the best player on the Brewers, and has the potential to shoot up this list next season.

49. Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

2024 Stats: 122 G, .292/.368/.425, 14 HR, 44 RBI, 12 SB, 131 wRC+, 4.1 fWAR

One of the best leadoff guys in baseball, Kwan is coming off another stellar season for the Guardians.

He’s one of the league’s premier bat-to-ball hitters, leading the league in back-to-back seasons in in-zone contact rate (Z-contact%). His great eye has also resulted in some of the lowest K-rates in all of baseball, as his 9.4% clip in 2024 ranked second in MLB to only Luis Arráez.

Kwan also managed to show off a bit a bit more pop than usual last season, running into double-digit big flies for the first time in his major league career.

He compliments his offensive prowess with a the ability to swipe bags a decent rate, with as much as 21 in a season under his belt from back in 2023.

At DRS no lower than 10 and OAA totals no lower than three in his three-year career thus far, Kwan also has the defense to really round out his repertoire of versatility.

While he may not be as flashy as some of the other guys on this list, there’s something about a more sure-fire entity that holds its weight in value in the long-run.

50. Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

2024 Stats: 74 G, 47 SV, 74.1 IP, 0.61 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, .151 BAA, 2.22 FIP, 8.0 K/9, 1.2 BB/9

Emmanuel Clase is our unanimous No. 1 reliever for 2025 and it’s not difficult to see why after one of the best seasons for a relief pitcher in recent memory, resulting in a third-place finish in AL Cy Young voting.

He led the league in ERA by such a large margin that if you were to double his 0.61 ERA, it would only fall just 0.05 behind Kirby Yates’ second-best 1.17 ERA.

He also led the league in WHIP, sat top five in fWAR, saves, AVG against and BB/9, and ranked in the top 10 in FIP.

Looking at things from more of a macro lens, 2024 marked the third season in his last four in which he threw to a sub-1.50 ERA, sub-2.50 FIP, sub-1.00 WHIP and a sub-.200 AVG against.

Now Clase isn’t like the majority of arms on this list, where strikeouts dominate their game. He’s ranked under the 25% threshold in K-rate the past two seasons as a matter of fact.

However, he lives off of inducing weak contact, keeping the ball on the ground and avoiding issuing walks.

His hard-hit rate (29.7%), barrel rate (3.6%) and AVG exit velocity all ranked (86.5 mph) ranked in the 92nd percentile or better.

He kept the ball on the ground 57.8% of the time, which was good enough to place him within the 95th percentile of league arms.

Clase’s 3.7% walk rate was also amongst the league’s best, sitting in the 98th percentile in 2024.

It’s been his cutter/slider combination at the center of his success. Last season he threw his cutter over 77% of the time and held opposing hitters to just a .150 AVG and .209 SLG. Then he’d toss in a slider around 20% of the time to keep hitters on their toes, resulting in a .145 AVG and .161 SLG against it.

Clase is like no other reliever in baseball and has used that to his advantage, separating himself as the clear best bullpen arm in all of MLB entering 2025.

51. Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants

2024 Stats: 154 G, .247/.328/.463, 27 HR, 78 RBI, 15 SB, 121 wRC+, 5.5 fWAR

In the course of two offseasons, the San Francisco Giants have put together one of the best duos on the left side of the infield in all of baseball. With Willy Adames making up half of this, their third baseman Matt Chapman completes the duo.

Chapman’s first year in San Francisco was arguably one of the better seasons of his career, as his numbers were incredible across the board. His 5.5 fWAR tied his 2019 season for the second-highest fWAR season in his career. Not only this, but it was his highest fWAR in four seasons.

Chapman came just shy of being the first Giant in two decades to hit 30 home runs, while also providing Gold Glove-caliber defense. He put up an OAA of 11, which placed him in baseball’s 96th percentile.

Heading into 2025, it’ll be very interesting to see if Chapman can break the 30-homer drought, and help propel the Giants towards becoming a competitive team once again.

52. Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

SURPRISE, ARIZONA – MARCH 17: Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers poses during Photo Day at Surprise Stadium on March 17, 2022 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 159 G, .237/.308/.391, 23 HR, 74 RBI, 99 wRC+, 4.2 fWAR

The 2024 season was less than ideal for Semien, but I guess the same could be said for nearly the entirety of the Texas Rangers organization after a disappointing season as a whole last year.

However, as rough as last season might have been for the veteran second baseman, this is still a perennial MVP contender at the plate, who just a year ago was finalist for the award for the third time in his career.

He’s been a lock for 20+ HR and 70+ RBI in the post-COVID era, and has more often than not been a an above average hitter in the eyes of wRC+, posting totals no lower than 107 in four of the last six seasons.

Semien pairs that high-upside offense with world-class defense at second (10 DRS and 19 OAA in 2024) and well-above-average speed on the basepaths (81st percentile sprint speed).

He’s never gone back-to-back seasons as below average hitter since breaking out in 2019, and with how the narrative has switched in Texas after some quality additions were brought through the door this winter, that trend looks likely to continue for Semien.

53. Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners

2024 Stats: 33 GS, 208.2 IP, 3.23 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 3.27 FIP, 9.5 K/9, 1.6 BB/9

Logan Gilbert took his game to another level last year.

He was 10th in MLB in fWAR (4.1); 14th in ERA (3.23); 12th in FIP (3.27); and fifth in SIERA (3.19). He also led MLB in innings pitched with 208.2, and he achieved those accomplishments by doing a little bit of everything on the mound.

Gilbert took a step forward in more ways than one last season. His walk rate of 4.6% was in the top five percent of baseball, and he managed to increase his strikeout rate to a career-high 27.4%, which was nearly a three tick bump from the previous season.

In turn, Gilbert was fifth in Major League Baseball in strikeout-minus-walk rate (K-BB%) at 22.8%. It’s that leap forward in command and strikeout material that took his game to new heights.

On top of those improvements, Gilbert also managed to take a step forward in the quality of contact department. He dropped his hard-hit rate to a career-low 39.3% and he was generating ground balls at the highest rate of his career as well at 45.2%.

In the end, batters hit just .194 against Gilbert, which was the third-best mark in MLB among qualified pitchers, and he led baseball in WHIP at a dazzling 0.89.

His results are consistent, he’s as available as any starter in the game, and he is seemingly improving with each successive season. After a stride forward in 2024, there’s reason to believe Gilbert can continue to build upon that success in his age-28 season.

54. Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Scott Boras, Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, Manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox, and Boston Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy pose for a photo during Bregman’s introductory press conference at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 145 G, .260/.315/.453, 26 HR, 75 RBI, 118 wRC+, 4.1 fWAR

Another new face joining the AL East this upcoming season is third baseman Alex Bregman.

After a very successful career with the Houston Astros, Bregman decided Boston was the better fit, inking a three-year, $120 million deal with the club.

Although he hasn’t been able to replicate the MVP runner-up season he had in 2019, 2024 was a very solid season. He’s currently riding a three-year streak of posting an fWAR of 4 or higher, something very impressive.

While it’s unclear exactly what role Bregman will play in Boston, but what’s clear is that he’s still deserving of a spot in the heart of this list.

55. Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his walk-off two run homerun, for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies, during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 128 G, .248/.327/.433, 20 HR, 75 RBI, 111 wRC+, 2.7 fWAR, -10 Framing Runs, 33% CS%

Smith’s 10-year, $140 million extension that he signed with the Dodgers this past season will pay him through his age 38 season. That deal included $50 million of deferred money, so his luxury tax allocation against Los Angeles is just $12.2 million per year.

While Smith is coming off of a career-low 111 wRC+, let’s also note that he hasn’t had a single season where he’s produced a wRC+ lower than 110. Smith is as consistent as they come offensively at the catching, serving as a near-guarantee of 20 home runs and a batting in the mid-to-high .200s with an innate ability to get on base.

56. Dylan Cease, San Diego Padres

2024 Stats: 33 GS, 189.1 IP, 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 3.10 FIP, 10.6 K/9, 3.1 BB/9

While it may not have been the Cy Young runner-up year he had in 2022, Dylan Cease put together a fantastic 2024 in his debut campaign in San Diego.

His ERA, FIP, WHIP and AVG against last year were all the best totals he’s produced in a single season apart from his second place finish in AL Cy Young voting in 2022.

Cease also remained one of the league’s premier strikeout arms as his 29.4% K-rate ranked in the 89th percentile of league arms, and he paired that with 92nd percentile whiff rate of 32.4%.

All of this culminated in a fourth place finish in NL Cy Young voting this past season.

The saying goes, “the best ability is availability”, and Cease has managed to be one of the most available starters in major league baseball in recent years. Not only has he performed at such a high standard, he’s tied for ninth in MLB for total innings pitched from 2021 to 2024 with 774.1 IP.

A caveat to Cease though has been his consistency, or lack there of, throughout a full season with 2024 being a prime example of that.

He’ll have months like July of last year, where he threw to a 2.35 ERA and 0.81 WHIP which included a no-hitter on July 25. However, then he’ll have months like August of 2024, when he followed up his stellar July with a lackluster 4.43 ERA and 1.70 WHIP.

Despite the inconsistency month-to-month, across a full season he’s managed post excellent numbers in two of the last three campaigns, which paired with his top-tier durability spells a winning combination.

2024 Stats: 2 GS, 9.0 IP, 10 H, 7 ER, 12 K, 5 BB

What a track record it has been for Spencer Strider.

In his last full season the mound in 2023, Strider threw 186.2 innings to a respectable 3.86 ERA, along with very strong totals in FIP (2.85), WHIP (1.09) and AVG against (.210).

What the most impressive part of his game is though is his strikeout abilities, as few starters have been able to replicate his strikeout standards.

Strider’s K% in 2024 landed him in the 99th percentile of league arms, with his whiff rate in the 98th percentile and his chase rate in the 95th percentile.

His 13.55 K/9 in 2023 sat first in MLB, with Blake Snell and his 11.70 K/9 rate that year be the next closest total from a qualified starter. The same went in 2022, as among pitchers with 100+ innings that year, Strider ranked again as 13.81 K/9 total once again bested Snell’s 12.02 K/9 effort.

After a lackluster 9.0 inning spurt in 2024 before going down with a torn UCL resulting in an internal brace procedure, Strider will have a lot to prove in 2025.

58. Pete Alonso, New York Mets

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game Three of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 162 G, .240/.329/.459, 31 2B, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 10.1% BB%, 122 wRC+, 2.1 fWAR

Since taking the league by storm in his rookie season back in 2019 – when he belted 53 HR, drove in 120 RBI, while sporting a .941 OPS and a 144 wRC+ – Alonso has been a bill of consistency at the plate.

He’s posted wRC+ totals at 120 or higher with OPS totals above .780 in each of his six big league campaigns.

Other than the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, the 30-year-old has hit no less than 34 HR, 88 RBI while posting at least 2.1 fWAR.

Despite what was down year for him in many aspects this past season, Alonso countered a dip in HR, RBI and OPS with a 23 point rise in AVG, an 11 point jump in OBP, a leap back to a walk rate over 10% and even a one point jump in wRC+.

He was one of just two first basemen and four major leaguers to appear in all 162 games in 2024, which makes him an immense asset for the New York Mets, who brought him back on a two-year deal, in February.

59. Michael Harris, Braves

2024 Stats: 110 G, .264/.304/.418, 16 HR, 10 SB, 48 RBI, 8 OAA, 99 wRC+, 2.0 fWAR

Michael Harris II set sky-high expectations for himself heading into 2024 after what he accomplished in the two preceding seasons. From 2022-23, Harris slashed .295/.334/.494 for a 124 OPS+ to go with 40 stolen bases, an ISO of .199, and a combined 8.6 fWAR.

He has the ability to hit for both contact and power, he’s one of the most dynamic defenders at his position, and he has the speed to be a consistent threat on the base paths.

Unfortunately, a left hamstring sprain forced him to miss two months right in the middle of the 2024 season, stunting his ability to gain any momentum last year.

This past season, in 110 games, Harris hit .264 with 16 bombs while stealing 10 bases. He finished right around league average in wRC+ and ended with a modest wOBA of .312. Despite the nagging hamstring injury, however, Harris still put up a great defensive season, finishing in the 93rd percentile in OAA with 8 to go with 11 DRS, which was a career-high.

What’s more, the month of September was a reminder of how lethal of an offensive weapon Harris can be when fully healthy. In 122 plate appearances that month, Harris slashed .316/.344/.579 for a .923 OPS and a 150 wRC+.

That’s the type of hitter Harris can be when he’s feeling right, and that’s the version fans saw across his first two big league seasons. One of the most well-rounded players at the position, Harris heads into next season as a top-five center fielder and could be in store for a career year in 2025 now that he’s fully healthy.

60. Mason Miller, Athletics

OAKLAND, CA – JUNE 19: Mason Miller #19 of the Oakland Athletics pitches during the game against the Kansas City Royals at the Oakland Coliseum on June 19, 2024 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Royals 5-1. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 55 G, 65 IP, 28/31 SV/SVO, 2.49 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 2.18 FIP, 14.40 K/9, 2.91 BB/9, 40.7% GB%

Miller quickly established himself as one of the top relievers in all of baseball heading into 2025. He ended his first full season as a big league closer with an ERA of 2.49, but his peripherals suggest he was far more dominant than his ERA indicates.

Miller has the best xERA and SIERA in MLB among qualified relievers at 1.77 and 1.91, respectively. Likewise, he had the fifth-best FIP at 2.18, and his xFIP was the single best among relievers at 2.21.

Miller’s dominance stems from his sensational swing-and-miss material. Standing at 6-foot-5, Miller launches off the mound with a four-seam fastball that averages triple digits to go with a slider that generated a wOBA of just .170 and a whiff rate near 50% last season.

Overall, Miller’s chase rate of 37.4% was in the 99th percentile, and his whiff rate of 40.1% was the second-best mark in MLB (min. 50 IP). In turn, it’s no surprise to see that he led MLB relievers in K/9 (14.40), strikeout rate (41.8%), and K-BB% (33.3%).

Opposing hitters hardly did any damage against him as well. He had a barrel rate under six percent, and his hard-hit rate of 32.5% was in the top 10% of baseball. In turn, Miller was in the 100th percentile in xERA (1.77), xBA (.150), xSLG (.225), and xWOBA (.206).

Miller was arguably the most dominant reliever in MLB last season not named Emmanuel Clase, and he’s only scratching the surface of what he’s capable of heading into his age-26 season.

61. Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 6: Yandy Diaz (L) #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates with Brandon Lowe #8 after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers Comerica Park on August 6, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 145 G, .281/.341/.414, 31 2B, 14 HR, 65 RBI, 15.3% K%, 120 wRC+, 1.9 fWAR

While it may not have been the 145 or 163 wRC+ season he had in 2022 and 2023, the 2024 campaign was yet another excellent one for Yandy Díaz, as he’s further established himself as one of the leagues most established offensive forces.

Díaz continued to be one of MLB’s most prolific contact hitters while sporting an equally strong sense of discipline at the plate.

The 2024 season marked the third consecutive year in which he posted an average above .280. His expected metrics fared well league-wide also, as he sported an 88th percentile xBA.

Then from the plate discipline standpoint, Díaz’s 15.3% K-rate ranked in the 86th percentile of league hitters, while his chase and whiff rates placed him in the 88th and 97th percentile of MLB respectively.

However, the stark 43-point drop in wRC+, 3.1 decline in fWAR, and 177-point dip in OPS from 2023 to 2024 will have Díaz looking to recapture his All-Star form again in 2025.

62. Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 02: Ozzie Albies #1 of Atlanta Braves walks into the dugout before Game Two of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 2, 2024 in San Diego California. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 99 G, .251/.303/.404, 10 HR, 53 RBI, 8 SB, 95 wRC+, 1.3 fWAR

The 2024 campaign was yet another injury-shortened one for Ozzie Albies, who failed to make it into 100 games for the second time in the past three years. The switch-hitter has regularly shown that when he’s healthy, he’s one of the top offensive talents in the game, but he needs a multi-year stretch of health on his side if he’s to continue that.

A three-time All-Star and Silver Slugger, the 28-year-old is just one year removed from recording a career-high 33 home runs with a career-high 109 runs driven in. There’s no question about him being an elite talent, and a bounce-back performance from him in 2025 gives the Braves a complete embarrassment of riches on the offensive side of things.

63. Kerry Carpenter, Detroit Tigers

DETROIT, MI – MAY 15: Kerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers looks on in the third inning during the game between the Miami Marlins and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 87 G, .284/.345/.587, 18 HR, 57 RBI, 0 SB, 160 wRC+, 2.4 fWAR

Kerry Carpenter has been quietly breaking out for the Tigers for over a calendar year now, and it seems he’s just not getting enough love around the industry. That ends now, because we’re very high on Detroit’s next young stud-in-the-making.

Injuries limited him to just 87 games last year, but that didn’t prevent him from falling just short of 20 home runs while sporting a .932 OPS. He projects to slot into the two-hole in the Tigers’ lineup that he’s more than earned at this point, especially seeing as how he posted a .977 OPS while hitting there this past season.

Carpenter is likely headed for his first All-Star Game in 2025 and the production he’s had over the past two seasons will back that up. One of his nicknames is “Kerry Bonds” for a reason.

64. George Kirby, Seattle Mariners

PEORIA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 26: Starting pitcher George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Athletics during the first inning of the MLB game at Peoria Stadium on February 26, 2025 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 33 GS, 191 IP, 3.53 ERA, 1.068 WHIP, 3.26 FIP, 8.4 K/9, 1.1 BB/9

There are few pitchers quite like George Kirby in today’s game, and that’s meant to be a major compliment. He is stingier than anybody when it comes to throwing strikes consistently and walking batters at an alarmingly low rate.

Armed with some of the best control in baseball, the right-hander has led the majors in BB/9 in each of the past two seasons and has been turning heads left and right because of it. He has an expansive arsenal that’s full of legitimate weapons that he can throw at the opposition at any given moment.

Only just a week ago it was announced that Kirby, who has been the face of durability, was going to miss Opening Day as he battles through shoulder inflammation. It doesn’t immediately sound like he’s going to miss an extended period of time, but he won’t be ready for the season opener.

Fortunately, the Mariners are spoiled when it comes to their pitching staff. Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller, and Bryan Woo give them four arms that can easily hold things down until Kirby’s triumphant return.

65. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers at bat against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of the game at loanDepot park on May 21, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 73 G, .315/.406/.504, 11 HR, 42 RBI, 21 SB, 153 wRC+, 3.0 fWAR

In heartbreaking fashion, Christian Yelich was well on his way to another MVP-caliber season (his first since 2019) last year when an injury wiped out the second-half of his year. Just like that, what looked to be an extremely promising bounce-back from the 2018 NL MVP fell apart.

That’s been the theme for Yelich for years now. 2024 was the first time had appeared in less than 100 games (outside of the COVID-shortened 2020), but he’s still battled through nagging injuries for quite some time, and it’s shown in his output.

Don’t get it twisted though, Yelich is still a star, with or without the durability concerns. Despite the fact that he’s played through injuries, he has never had a wRC+ below 102 and the 73-game stint we saw out of him last year provides a whole lot of hope and optimism for him heading into 2025.

66. Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

2024 Stats: 150 G, .248/.366/.485, 38 HR, 104 RBI, 5 SB, 135 wRC+, 3.4 fWAR

Kyle Schwarber has some of the most impressive raw power in the league and was the Phillies’ primary leadoff hitter last year. It’s not everyday you see a 40-homer, 100 RBI threat like him bat first, but he excelled there.

It sounds like Trea Turner may get some additional looks as the Phillies’ leadoff hitter in 2025, but that should only set Schwarber up for more opportunities to drive runners in.

Strikeouts will always be a concern for Schwarber, but as long as he’s continuing to draw a ton of walks (he led the NL with 106 last year) and hitting the ball over the fence, there’s no real questions about the talent we’re dealing with.

Dating back to 2021, there aren’t many power hitters that have produced like Schwarber has. He’s third in baseball in home runs (behind Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani), while coming in sixth in ISO, ninth in runs scored, and 15th in RBI.

67. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers

2024 Stats: 18 GS, 90 IP, 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 2.61 FIP, 10.5 K/9, 2.2 BB/9

There was absolutely nothing Yoshinobu Yamamoto didn’t do well in his first year stateside. The right-hander fought through some injuries, but when he was healthy he was every bit the top-of-the-rotation talent the Dodgers were counting on him being.

He doesn’t walk many batters, he keeps the ball in the ballpark, and he punches tickets with the best of them. These traits make him a clear cut ace, and it’s already been announced that he’s going to be the Dodgers’ Opening Day starter in the upcoming Tokyo Series.

Yamamoto is still so young, so to see him pitch as well as he did last year at just 26 years old instills a ton of confidence in how he’ll hold up long-term. He’s tied to the Dodgers for the next decade-plus, but we’ve been given no reason to believe he’s going to be anything other than a Cy Young-caliber arm for years to come.

68. Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 06: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers rounds the bases after hitting a leadoff solo homer during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on May 06, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 137 G, .262/.348/.479, 24 HR, 74 RBI, 4 SB, 135 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

Anytime a player is selected in the first round of the MLB Draft, the expectations are going to be sky-high. Riley Greene was the Tigers’ first-round pick back in 2019 and finally started to come into his own over the course of a full season in 2024.

Last year, Greene finished 16th in the American League in fWAR, beating out the likes of Jose Altuve, Salvador Perez, Julio Rodriguez, and Wyatt Langford. Making matters even more encouraging was Greene’s 10th-place finish on the AL leaderboards in wRC+, where he beat out Rafael Devers, Steven Kwan, Anthony Santander, and Josh Naylor.

The Tigers have a young and exciting lineup, and Greene is projected to be the centerpiece of that unit heading into 2025. He’s just 24 years of age and already has that first All-Star Game under his belt, and it looks like we’re dealing with a long-time face of the franchise over in Detroit.

69. Hunter Greene, Cincinnati Reds

PEORIA, ARIZONA – MARCH 10: Hunter Greene #21 of the Cincinnati Reds plays during a spring training game against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Stadium on March 10, 2025 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 26 GS, 150.1 IP, 2.75 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 3.47 FIP, 10.1 K/9, 3.4 BB/9

The 2024 campaign was finally the one where Hunter Greene capitalized on all of the potential the league knew he had in his toolbox. The right-hander set career-highs in basically every major pitching category and sailed his way into the first All-Star Game of his career.

An 8th-place finish in NL Cy Young voting deserves an additional tip of the cap.

Greene can be a bit erratic at times – he led the majors with 19 HBP last year – but he strikes out a ton of batters and had a miniscule 5.7 H/9, which would’ve led the league if he had thrown more innings. In fact, he’d be in the top-15 in baseball in multiple categories, including K/9, HR/9, BABIP, strand rate, ERA, and fWAR, if his 150 innings would’ve made him a qualifying arm.

70. Max Fried, New York Yankees

TAMPA, FL – MARCH 3: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees warms up during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field on March 3, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 29 GS, 174.1 IP, 3.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 3.33 FIP, 8.6 K/9,2.9 BB/9

Now that Gerrit Cole is on the shelf for the year, newcomer Max Fried is going to be tasked with being the Yankees’ ace for the 2025 campaign. Fortunately, that’s a role he’s become all too familiar with over the course of his eight-year career.

Fried joins the Yankees with a long track record of success, highlighted by two All-Star Games, three Gold Gloves and a World Series ring. A player with extensive playoff experience is one that’s always welcomed in the Yankees’ clubhouse.

At his best, Fried has consistently proven to be one of the best starting pitchers in baseball. Especially left-handed starting pitchers. It’s tough to go up against the likes of Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, and Cole Ragans on the leaderboards, but Fried hung tough in most categories this past season.

Outside of a 14-start 2023 season, Fried has been a stud that barely misses any starts. He doesn’t take many trips to the injured list and is always available to take the mound. In a time where injuries are running rampant throughout the league, he’s been consistent and durable, which provides a ton of value in itself.

71. Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants

2024 Stats: 121 G, .234/.298/.339, 8 HR, 46 RBI, 4 SB, 81 wRC+, 4.3 fWAR

On both sides of the ball last year, Patrick Bailey was one of the very best catchers in baseball. He took strides on offense while remaining an elite defensive catcher by nearly every metric for backstops.

When putting his offensive and defensive numbers side-by-side, it’s obvious that the majority of Bailey’s value comes from what he brings to the table behind the plate rather than standing at with a bat, but that is just fine. Finding backstops with the defensive prowess he has is rare in today’s game, so that 81 wRC+ (which was up from 76 the year before) is perfectly acceptable once you factor in just how solid he was behind the dish.

During the 2024 campaign, Bailey has the highest Fielding Run Value (+22), which is the highest in baseball at any position. In fact, it’s a total of five runs higher than the second-best player in the league. A catcher who mans his position well is so, so valuable, and Bailey is one of the very

72. Michael King, San Diego Padres

2024 Stats: 30 GS, 173.2 IP, 2.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 3.33 FIP, 10.4 K/9, 3.3 BB/9

The 2024 season was King’s first full season as a starting pitcher, and it went as well as it could have possibly gone.

King’s sub-3.00 ERA and 27.7% K-rate and 201 total strikeouts ranked within the top 10 amongst starters with 150+ innings pitched, while his FIP and AVG against ranked in the top 15.

A lot of this success came down to how unhittable multiple pitches within his arsenal were. His primary sinker held opponents to just a .200 AVG and .376 SLG, while two of his three main secondary offerings kept hitters on their toes.

Opposing bats only mustered a .207 AVG and .286 SLG and whiffed 36.2% of the time against his changeup. His sweeper held hitters to an equally impressive .206 AVG and .305 SLG with a 34.5% whiff rate.

On top being a strikeout merchant who’s extremely difficult to solve, King also found himself as one of MLB’s most effective arms for limiting hard contact.

In 2024 King ranked in the 97th percentile in hard-hit rate at 30.3%, the 79th percentile in barrel rate at 6.2%, and most impressively the 99th percentile in AVG exit velocity at 85.7%.

He’ll have to prove that he’s more than a one-hit wonder as a starter, but back-to-back sub-3.00 ERA seasons as relief of option in the Bronx prior to 2024, as well as a seven-inning, 12-strikeout NLDS masterpiece this October certainly leaves the impression that King can build off his success come 2025.

73. Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers

2024 Stats: 154 G, .272/.339/.501, 33 HR, 99 RBI, 12 SB, 134 wRC+, 3.5 fWAR

Teoscar Hernández entered the 2024 season on a one-year “prove it” deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, looking to prove that his 106 wRC+ was just a fluke the year prior. He did just that, showcasing a level of play we hadn’t seen from him since 2021.

In 154 games, Hernández would go on to play a pivotal role in the Dodgers’ eventual World Series-winning season, hitting a career-high 33 homers.

On a team full of superstars and big-money contracts, Hernández and his one-year deal stood out. This was largely due to his 134 wRC+ and 3.5 fWAR, which were both the second-highest marks he has ever recorded in those areas.

Hernández hit everything hard in 2024 as well, producing a 14.9% barrel rate which was good for baseball’s 94th percentile. While there’s work to do in terms of his plate discipline, these power numbers were amazing to see.

Hernández ended up doing more than proving he could still hit among the best in the league – he also ended up landing himself a three-year, $66 million deal.

74. Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 01: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs at bat against the Milwaukee Brewers during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field on April 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 149 G, .242/.312/.390, 16 HR, 19 SB, 66 RBI, 99 wRC+, 4.3 fWAR

The 2024 season was Dansby Swanson’s second year with the Chicago Cubs, and despite being a down year, he was still one of the more productive players on their 26-man roster.

In a down year, Swanson still managed to put up a 4.3 fWAR, something you usually don’t see from most players in a season like this. Even if his bat didn’t always deliver, his glove was still one of the better gloves in all of baseball. His 18 OAA ranked fourth in MLB last season.

The last time Swanson put up a 99 wRC+ was in 2021, and he followed that season up with the best season of his career, where he posted a wRC+ near 120 while being worth 7 fWAR.

If this trend continues, 2025 should be a monster season for Swanson, and I can’t wait to see the type of player he is once he returns to his ceiling.

75. Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies

2024 Stats: 149 G, .260/.317/.446, 23 HR, 72 RBI, 16 OAA, 97 wRC+, 3.7 fWAR

In 149 games last season, Doyle showed flashes of being a great player and took a big step forward in many ways.

In 2024, Doyle hit 23 homers, slashed .260/.317/.446 with a 97 wRC+ and a 3.7 fWAR. While his bat was solid, arguably the best part of his game was his glove. In his first two big league seasons, he’s taken home a Gold Glove Award.

He recorded 15 OAA last season, with his 94th-percentile speed allowing him to run down balls in the gap that most players couldn’t get to. If Doyle becomes even slightly above-average offensively, this is a player that can skyrocket up WAR leaderboards due to the high floor his glove and speed on the basepaths provide.

He has the potential to make an All-Star leap next season.

76. Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

KANSAS CITY, MO – APRIL 02: Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins bats against the Kansas City Royals on April 2, 2023 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 102 G, .279/.335./.524, 24 HR, 74 RBI, 142 wRC+, 3.7 fWAR

There are few players in MLB that can leave a fanbase as awestruck and equally as frustrated as Buxton can.

The former first overall pick has some of the best tools in all of baseball, making him one of the most versatile talents the game has to offer.

With a 171 wRC+ (2021), a 135 wRC+ (2022) and a 142 wRC+ (2024) under his belt, there’s no questioning the top-end offensive capabilities of Buxton. Also, regardless of how many games he plays he’s a virtual lock for double-digit homers, achieving this feat in eight of his 10 big league seasons.

From a defensive standpoint, he’s never had a year where he’s been below average, or even close to average for that matter, posting DRS and OAA totals no lower than two but as high as 22 and 28 respectively.

Then, with 97th percentile sprint speed like he had in 2024, he’s capable of being an absolute force on the basepaths.

Where the frustration sets in, and you can’t really blame Buxton for this, is his horrendous injury history.

Buxton has only managed to appear in 100+ games just twice in his 10-year career with 140 games played in 2017 and 102 games played last season. For even further context, he’s played 772 MLB games in total, which over that 10-year span is just over 50% of total games he could have appeared in.

77. Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 2: Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on October 2, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 151 G, .273/.335/.373, 7 HR, 31 SB, 48 RBI, 103 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR

The Cubs enter 2025 looking to make another deep playoff run, and if they do, the ever-consistent play Nico Hoerner provides will be a huge reason why.

When looking across the league, it’s very difficult to find a player more consistent than Nico Hoerner. Over the past three seasons, Hoerner has posted an fWAR above or slightly below four, while also recording a wRC+ above 100 in the process.

He’s also played some of the best defense in baseball, as he recorded an 11 OAA last season. Hoerner has won a Gold Glove previously, and there’s no reason to assume he won’t be in the running for the award in future years.

78. Pablo López, Minnesota Twins

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Pablo López #49 of the Minnesota Twins pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the fifth inning on June 23, 2024 at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 32 GS, 185.1 IP, 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 3.65 FIP, 9.62 K/9, 1.99 BB/9

After an outstanding debut season in Minnesota in 2023, Pablo López posted a mediocre 2024 campaign as whole, with an ERA over 4.00, with more than 1.20 decline in K/9 and a nearly three percent jump in hard-hit rate, with marginal increases in both WHIP and AVG against as well.

However, we are talking about a recent All-Star though, who’s only a year removed from consideration for the AL Cy Young in 2023, finishing seventh in voting.

Before slipping in form mildly in 2024, López was a sub-4.00 ERA guy for four consecutive.

Even including last season he’s still remained a bill of consistency with a sub-1.20 WHIP and a sub-3.00 BB/9 clip in his past five seasons, a K/9 rate of 9.00 or more in four of the past five seasons and a 3.0 fWAR total or better in his past three campaigns.

From a pitch delivery standpoint, there were aspects of López’s game that actually fared better in 2024 and paints a promising picture for a ’25 bounce-back.

He throws his four-seam fastball at an over 40% clip, nearly 20% more than his next utilized pitch, and held hitters to a .208 AVG and .352 SLG, significantly better than .264 AVG and .460 SLG hitters produced off it in 2023.

Looking from a durability standpoint as well, it’s hard to get much better than 180.0 innings pitched or better in the past three seasons.

So if he can find a way to get areas in his game such as his K-rate and hard-contact rate back to where we saw them at his peak, then there’s no doubt in my mind that López can rebound to the highly-regarded arm we’ve become accustomed to knowing.

79. Christian Walker, Houston Astros

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 18: Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks gets ready in the batters box against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field on June 18, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 130 G, .251/.335/.468, 26 HR, 84 RBI, 10.0% BB%, 119 wRC+, 3.0 fWAR

Christian Walker pairs above-average offense with world-class defense.

Since a poor season at the plate in 2021 (88 wRC+ and .696 OPS), Walker has posted three consecutive seasons with wRC+ totals at 119 or higher with 800+ OPS clips.

He’s also a perennial 30+ HR and 90+ RBI threat that pairs that power and run production with a strong ability to draw walks, with a BB% at 10.0% last season.

From the defensive side of the ball, there’s been no one better at the position in the last three seasons than Walker. He leads all MLB first baseman in DRS (33) and OAA (39) in that time span, resulting in three consecutive NL Gold Gloves.

After the Astros struggled to get production from first base on either side of the ball, Walker will be a welcomed addition to the defending AL West champs.

80. Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays

2024 Stats: DID NOT PITCH

2023 Stats: 21 GS, 115 IP, 3.29 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 3.92 FIP, 9.27 K/9, 3.21 BB/9

Shane McClanahan has a lot to prove in 2025 coming off a missed 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.

However, with a track record as sterling as his is, there’s no reason think he can’t bounce back.

Prior to 2024, McClanahan was coming off a stretch of three consecutive years with a sub-3.50 ERA, sub-4.00 FIP, and a K-rate above 25%.

From 2021 to 2023 among starting pitchers with at least 300.0 IP, McClanahan ranked eighth in ERA at 3.02, while also ranking within the Top 20 in FIP (T-18th at 3.36), WHIP (18th at 1.10), AVG against (T-17th at .220), SIERA (13th at 3.43) and K-rate (13th at 28.0%).

His sheer upside is as good as any, after that incredible Cy Young-caliber 2022 campaign in which he finished within the top 10 in ERA (8th at 2.54), FIP (10th at 3.00), WHIP (3rd at 0.93), AVG (4th at .193) and K-rate (6th at 30.3%).

81. Sandy Alcántara, Miami Marlins

2024 Stats: DID NOT PITCH

2023 Stats: 28 GS, 184.2 IP, 4.14 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 4.03 FIP, 7.36 K/9, 2.34 BB/9

A missed 2024 season for Sandy Alcántara ultimately drives him lower on this list, however the sheer talent the 2022 NL Cy Young award winner has shown makes him worthy of having a spot on this list.

The fact that Alcántara went into his missed 2024 season off the back of a lackluster 2023 campaign in which he threw to a 4.14 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and .248 AVG against, didn’t help his case to push higher on this list.

That being said though, his four season stretch from 2019-2022 was firmly among the best in the major leagues.

His 3.07 ERA in that span ranked 13th among qualified MLB starters, while his 1.12 WHIP and .223 AVG against were among the Top 25 arms, both ranking 23rd.

Pair all this with above 80th percentile walk rates and above 90th percentile chase rates in his last three seasons on the mound, and Alcántara is easily one of the hardest pitchers to face in all of baseball.

82. Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees

2024 Stats: 147 G, .256/.324/.436, 24 HR, 40 SB, 73 RBI, 110 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

At last year’s trade deadline, the Yankees pulled off a blockbuster move to acquire some help in the outfield. The player they traded for was infielder Jazz Chisholm.

Chisholm’s 2024 season was a huge success for him, as he posted the highest wRC+ of his career in a full season. Seeing Chisholm healthy was also a big deal, as this was the first season of his career where he played more than 125 games.

Chisholm’s 4.0 fWAR was also the first time in his career that he’s posted an fWAR above 2.5, showing his growth as a player. His glove has also developed nicely, as his OAA of 9 last year landed him inside baseball’s 94th percentile.

2025 will be Chisholm’s first full season in Pinstripes, and if the Yankees are going to return to the World Series, Chisholm will be a huge reason why.

83. Anthony Santander, Toronto Blue Jays

2024 Stats: 155 G, .235/.308/.506, 44 HR, 102 RBI, 19.4% K%, 129 wRC+, 3.3 fWAR

For the first time in his big league career, Anthony Santander will be playing for a team other than the Baltimore Orioles. After an amazing season, he inked a five-year, $92.5 million deal with the Blue Jays.

In his last season with the Orioles, Santander hit 11 more home runs than his previous career high, virtually beating every single one of his previous career highs. His 129 wRC+ was his highest wRC+ in a full season.

Something else to note is that Santander’s plate discipline even improved, as his strikeout rate dropped from over 23% to 19.4%.

When the Blue Jays inked Santander this offseason, they were hoping they’d be getting this version of Santander for the next five seasons. However, only time will tell if this contract ages well.

84. Lawrence Butler, Athletics

2024 Stats: 125 G, .262/.317/.490, 22 HR, 57 RBI, 18 SB, 130 wRC+, 3.3 fWAR

After an incredible second-half to the 2024 campaign, Butler put together one of the best break out stories in all of baseball.

He elevated his game from a putrid 59 wRC+ in 2023 to a 130 wRC+ just a year later. He’s hitting the ball harder while also developing a better eye at the plate with higher walk rates and lower strikeout rates.

To go along with the strong offensive side of his game, he has strong enough base-stealing abilities to swipe double-digit bags in a season while also being a passable defender in the outfield (-1 DRS and 0 OAA in 2024), giving him more value than just simply his bat.

Due to mechanical changes in his swing in 2024, there’s no reason to believe that Butler was simply a one-hit wonder last year. Getting out of the Oakland Coliseum, which Baseball Savant’s Park Factor ranked 24th for hitters, will also serve to improve his offensive game as well.

The signs point to Butler becoming one of the stars of major league baseball. And the A’s certainly seem to see that, extending him on seven-year deal this offseason.

85. Félix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles

2024 Stats: DID NOT PITCH

2023 Stats: 56 G, 61 IP, 33 SV, 1.48 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 1.88 FIP, 16.23 K/9, 3.84 BB/9

Even after missing all of 2024 due to Tommy John recovery, Félix Bautista should return to being a top closer in MLB this season.

Bautista’s 2023 All-Star campaign saw him lead the league in fWAR alongside Tanner Scott, while his 1.48 ERA, 1.88 FIP, 0.92 WHIP, .155 AVG against, and 46.4% K-rate all ranked within the top five totals amongst qualified relievers.

Despite looking average in 2023 when it came to missing barrels (48th percentile at 8.1%) and limiting strong exit velos (58th percentile at 88.6 mph), he showed he was able to keep the ball in the ballpark to an admirable 0.59 HR/9 clip.

This was in large part thanks to the fact he struck out guys nearly half the time, but also limited his hard-hit rate to just 34.3%, placing him in the 81st percentile.

His four-seam/splitter combo accounted for over 95% of pitches in 2023, and both were elite offerings, holding hitters to sub-.160 AVGs and sub-.250 SLGs.

86. Sonny Gray, St. Louis Cardinals

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MAY 09: Sonny Gray #54 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 09, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 28 GS, 166.1 IP, 3.84 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 3.12 FIP, 10.98 K/9, 2.11 BB/9

Gray fell from a 2.79 ERA guy in 2023 to a 3.84 ERA last season. He was also more susceptible to the long-ball in 2024 with a 1.14 HR/9, up from the 0.39 clip he posted the year prior.

From a pitch mix standpoint, he could stand to further decrease the amount of four-seamers he throws, even after an over three percent drop in usage from 2023 to 2024.

Opponents hit .333 and slugged .567 off his four-seamer last season. Meanwhile, his next two most utilized pitches were a sweeper and sinker and fared significantly better, giving a lot reason to believe a pitch usage alteration could catapult his game back into Top 25 standing.

His sweeper generated a .142 AVG and .205 SLG with an outstanding 44.4% whiff rate, while his sinker saw hitters post just a .200 AVG and .385 SLG against it, with that being the offering that produced his highest put-away%.

Along with some impressive secondary numbers, there were plenty more things that Gray either improved or remained extremely similar too last season from his electrifying ’23 campaign.

He saw his WHIP dip to a 1.09, his best posting since 2019 while his AVG against only rose by a single point. His K-rate also increased by six percent and his his walk rate dropped by 1.5%.

With the increase in some key metrics despite a “down year”, if Gray can find ways to control areas of his game such as his hard-hit rate, further tweak his pitch mix and continue to maintain an impressive approach on the mound, he could continue to age like fine wine.

87. Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles

2024 Stats: 153 G, .242/.321/.447, 24 HR, 69 RBI, 30.7% K%, 120 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

American League Rookie of the Year runner-up Colton Cowser is a part of one of the most exciting young squads in baseball, and he’s looked amazing so far.

In 153 games in his rookie season, Cowser slashed .242/.321/.447 with a 120 wRC+, and a 4.0 fWAR, while hitting 24 homers.

With the departure of Anthony Santander this offseason, Cowser’s role on the team will be even more important than it was in 2024. If he can put up a season close to what he did in 2024, Santander’s departure won’t hurt nearly as badly.

Cowser put himself on the map with an impressive 2024 campaign, and he’s certainly on the right path to rising up this list heading into 2025.

88. Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Wyatt Langford #36 of the Texas Rangers celebrates runs scored with teammates in the dugout in during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 28, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 134 G, .253/.325/.415, 16 HR, 74 RBI, 19 SB, 110 wRC+, 2.9 fWAR

In the 2023 MLB Draft, most eyes were focused on the LSU duo of Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews. However, the Texas Rangers grabbed a prospect with arguably just as much talent: Wyatt Langford.

Langford battled injuries in his rookie campaign but still showed amazing results when all was said and done. The 22-year-old recorded a wRC+ of 110, paired with 16 homers in just 134 games. Langford matured as a hitter all year, and he only seemed to get better with time.

His wRC+ in the second half of the season was 123, which was over 30 points higher than it was in the first half of the season.

Langford produces elite bat speed and chase rates, as well as above-average power potential. His barrel rate of 9.3% was a solid number, and I believe this number will only continue to rise with time.

Not only is his bat an attractive part of his game, but Langford is one of the few five-tool players in today’s game. His glove graded out very well in his rookie campaign, as he produced an OAA of 2 and an arm value of 3.

Not only that, but Langford is also one of baseball’s fastest players. His 29.8 ft/s sprint speed landed him within baseball’s 98th percentile, a rare feat for someone with this strong of a bat.

Being just 22 years old, Langford still has a very long way to go as a player, and I look forward to seeing how he develops with even more time.

89. Tanner Scott, Los Angeles Dodgers

2024 Stats: 72 G, 22 SV, 72.0 IP, 1.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, .175 BAA, 2.92 FIP, 10.5 K/9, 4.5 BB/9

There’s no better way to describe Tanner Scott, other than one of the best relievers MLB has seen in the past two seasons.

Scott’s 2.04 combined ERA ranks fourth amongst qualified relievers and he’s accumulated the highest fWAR amongst his bullpen compatriots in that span.

Looking at the 2024 season in particular, it was a special year for the 30-year-old southpaw when you focus on that glimmering stat line.

His underlying metrics also tell the story though of his sheer dominance across the board.

He’s one of the best at avoiding hard contact, as his 27.5% hard-hit rate last season landed him in the 99th percentile of league arms, while his 4.7% barrel rate fell in the 92nd percentile and his 84.3 mph AVG exit velocity was in the 100th percentile.

That stands alongside his elite ability to sit hitters down, with an 86th percentile K-rate (28.6%), a 92nd percentile whiff rate (32.7%) and an 84th percentile chase rate (31.9%)

With relief pitching being so stuff-oriented, his four-seam fastball was yet again a consistent source of immense success for him. He accompanied it with a very solid slider.

His four-seamer left hitters helpless, with a .134 AVG against and a .179 SLG, while his slider held its own with a .231 AVG and .316 SLG against it.

He now takes his talents to Los Angeles with a Dodgers organization that time and time again finds ways to get the absolute best out of their bullpen arms, meaning the good times could keep on rolling for this top-tier arm.

90. Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

2024 Stats: 28 GS, 148.0 IP, 14-6, 3.65 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 3.38 FIP, 9.5 K/9, 3.3 BB/9

Since debuting in 2019, the 29-year-old right-hander has pitched to the tune of at least a mid-3.00s ERA and FIP in five of those six seasons, while posting K-rates above 25.0% in each of those campaigns.

A lot has to be said for Gallen’s consistency too, as he’s made 28 or more starts in the past three seasons, resulting in a Top 15 innings count in that same span (12th at 542.0 IP).

This level of performance has resulted in plenty of hardware consideration for Gallen, finishing in the top five in NL Cy Young voting in both 2022 and 2023, as well as being the anchor of the Diamondbacks’ 2023 NL pennant winning staff.

With Corbin Burnes now in the fold for 2025, Gallen no longer has to be the anchor of Arizona’s rotation. This could play to his advantage as he looks to bounce back to his peak 2022 and 2023 form once again come 2025, and now has the pressure of being the outright ace off his shoulders.

91. Eugenio Suárez, Arizona Diamondbacks

2024 Stats: 158 G, .256/.319/.469, 30 HR, 101 RBI, 115 wRC+, 3.8 fWAR

It was a tale of two halves for Eugenio Suárez in 2024, like it was for the Arizona Diamondbacks in general last season.

In the first half of the campaign, Suárez only mustered a .216/.302/.366 slash line with an 87 wRC+.

However, come the second half, he was one of the league’s best hitters, slashing .307/.341/.602 with a 153 wRC+ to more than salvage his season.

Since becoming a full-time starting option in 2016, Suárez has been an excellent run producer. He’s managed at least 20+ HR and 70+ RBI in eight of his last nine seasons, and the only year he missed either of those marks was in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign where he still managed 15 HR and 38 RBI in 57 games.

His defense is also plus and has played a role in the 3.5+ fWAR seasons Suárez has managed to post the last three years. He’s sported a positive DEF (FanGraphs’ defensive metric) in each of those seasons, as well as two consecutive years with positive OAA totals (12 in 2023 and three in 2024).

If he can pick up right where he left off last year from the get-go in 2025, he’ll continue to play a huge role for this the D-backs lineup that has its sights set on returning to the postseason.

92. James Wood, Washington Nationals

2024 MiLB Stats: 52 G, .353/.463/.595, 10 HRs, 176 wRC+

2024 MLB Stats: 79 G, .264/.354/.427, 9 HRs, 120 wRC+, 1.2 fWAR

In August of 2022, the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres pulled off a franchise-altering move that resulted in Juan Soto heading to the Padres. The Nationals were able to land a huge return for Soto, with one of the key pieces heading back being outfield prospect James Wood.

Fast forward to 2024, and Wood finally made his long-awaited debut with the Major League club. In this short stint, Wood shined, showing that he has the tools needed to be the superstar they anticipated.

Wood’s 120 wRC+ was a very welcome addition to a Nationals offense that struggled to find its footing all season long. Their team wRC+ of 92 was 24th in baseball which made his presence even more needed.

As an individual, Wood performed extremely well. While he didn’t qualify for any of the percentile rankings, he would have ranked near the top of baseball if he had. For example, Wood’s hard-hit percentage, average exit velocity, chase rate, and walk rate would have all finished near or above the 90th percentile.

Also, although Wood stands in at 6-foot-7, he’s deceivingly fast for his frame. His 28.7 ft/s sprint speed ranked in the 85th percentile, which could give him the upside to steal 30 or more bags in a full 162-game season.

Wood honestly didn’t hit the ball in the air too much last season, which was surprising given the power he showcased throughout the Minor Leagues. If Wood starts to hit the ball in the air more next season, he should have as much power as anyone in the big leagues.

Wood’s rookie season was a good look at the type of player he could be with some time. If all goes to plan, it’ll be interesting to see what his final line will look like at the end of 2025.

93. Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers

2024 Stats: 73 G, .232/.358/.494, 15 HRs, 135 wRC+, 2.3 fWAR

While he may have missed over three months with an oblique strain, Max Muncy still managed to put together an excellent 136 wRC+ season in 2024.

That being said, Muncy’s offensive profile is limited compared to others at the position, on the account he’s a three true outcome hitter. He’s always a threat to hit 30+ HR, he’ll walk at 15.0% clip every season, but he’ll also strikeout around 25.0% of the time, resulting in very low batting averages that can flirt with the Mendoza Line.

94. Masyn Winn, St. Louis Cardinals

2024 Stats: 150 G, .267/.314/.416, 15 HR, 11 SB, 103 wRC+, 3.6 fWAR

Masyn Winn, the former Cardinals top prospect, is one of these talented players who just missed the cut.

Winn showed a lot of promise in the 150 games he played in 2024, as he hit 15 home runs, with a 103 wRC+, alongside nearly a 4-win season.

Also, Winn is a very fast runner, as well as an electric defender. He placed in the 84th percentile or better in sprint speed, OAA, and arm strength, with his arm grading out in the 95th percentile.

If Winn continues to develop in 2025, he could very easily crack the top 10 next season.

95. Devin Williams, New York Yankees

2024 Stats: 22 G, 14 SV, 21.2 IP, 1.25 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 2.06 FIP, 15.8 K/9, 4.6 BB/9

Moving into our top four now, we get into the guys who were all consensus top five relief arms amongst our panel of voters. We start this group with the air-bender himself in Devin Williams.

Williams returned from injury in 2024 and put together yet another season on par with the insane stretch of top-notch seasons he’s strung together in recent years.

It was his third straight season with a sub-2.00 ERA and sub-3.00 FIP for the 30-year-old, and his second straight season with a sub-1.00 WHIP and sub-.150 AVG against.

While he’s walked hitters at a more than 12.0% clip in his last four seasons, he’s made up for that with an over 37% K-rate in each of those years, including two seasons above a 40.0% clip.

He also continued the trend of being a tough arm for opposing hitters to generate solid contact against, as in 2024 he posted a 32.4% hard-hit rate, a 5.4% barrel rate and an immaculate 84.2 mph AVG exit velocity.

It wouldn’t be an analysis of Williams without discussing his disgusting pitch mix, with a changeup and four-seam fastball that have held hitters to sub-.200 AVGs and sub-.300 SLGS in each of the last three seasons.

His biggest knock is that he hasn’t been the best performer in the postseason, however now that he’s on the Yankees, he’ll continue to have a chance to right those October wrongs.

96. Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies

2024 Stats: 157 G, .269/.295/.469, 26 HR, 6 SB, 95 wRC+, 3.7 fWAR

Rockies youngster Ezequiel Tovar is a dynamic player who’s been projected to be one of the game’s best for a while now. While he got off to a slow start in his MLB career, he took huge steps in 2024.

In 157 games, the 22-year-old hit 26 homers, recorded a 97 wRC+, and generated 3.7 fWAR. He also did this while playing elite defense at short, posting 15 OAA, and taking home a Gold Glove Award.

97. Tommy Edman, Los Angeles Dodgers

2024 Stats: 37 G, .237/.294/.417, 6 HR, 6 SB, 20 RBI, 98 wRC+, 0.9 fWAR

Starting us off is Tommy Edman, who was a key contributor for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their pursuit of a World Series title last season.

Acquired at the trade deadline from the Cardinals, Edman fit in very nicely with his new ball club. In 37 games, he provided a nice boost of depth, defensive value, speed, and power for the Dodgers – which is exactly what they were in the market for.

What’s more, while he was a solid contributor for them in the regular season, Edman took his game to a new level in the playoffs. In 67 postseason plate appearances, Edman slashed .328/.354/.508 with a .180 ISO and a 139 wRC+.

Most notably, Edman helped the Dodgers top the Mets in the NLCS, winning the series MVP honors after going 11-for-27 (.407) with a 1.022 OPS while driving in 11 runs.

A utility man for the majority of his time in St. Louis, Edman will now be utilized as the Dodgers’ primary center fielder in 2025.

He might not blow you away in the box score, but Edman can flirt with 10 home runs, he has the ability to steal 30 bases, and he puts together solid at-bats with strong bat-to-ball skills. All while still providing above-average defense in center field.

The combination of his consistency and his ability to contribute in so many facets of the game gives him such a high floor. You know what you’re going to get from Edman each season, and that’s exactly why he comes in at No. 10 on this list.

98. Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox

2024 Stats: 100 G, .224/.278/.379, 14 HR, 23 SB, 35 RBI, 84 wRC+, 1 OAA, 0.5 fWAR

Robert is as confusing a player as there is to rank on a list like this. On the one hand, you don’t want to rank him too high based on the fact he was an 84 wRC+ and half a win player in 2024.

However on the other hand, we cannot discount that Robert had been an above average contributor at the plate the three seasons prior to last, including a 155 wRC+ and 3.5 fWAR season in a short 68-game spurt in 2021 and a 128 wRC+ and 4.9 fWAR player in his first real full season of action in 2023.

He’s displayed the ability to do everything well, from showcasing 30+ HR and 80+ RBI potential; to defense ranging from above average to world class; to excellent baserunning capable of swiping 20+ bags in a season.

Other than a dreadful 2024 season, the biggest caveat to his game that sees him rank this low is his brutal injury past. Robert has only managed to play in over 65% of games just twice in his five year career so far (2020 and 2023).

As of right now, last season was an anomaly and based on raw talent alone, Robert is deserving of being on this list. However another injury-ridden season or failure to bounce-back in 2025, and we could be having a very different conversation about him in a years’ time.

99. Walker Buehler, Boston Red Sox

2024 Stats: 16 GS, 75.1 IP, 5.38 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 5.54 FIP, 7.7 K/9, 3.4 BB/9

Yes, I’m biased. Walker Buehler is a recurring guest on our podcast.

This past regular season was a disappointing return from Tommy John for the 30-year-old righty, as in 75.1 innings pitched across 16 regular season starts he posted a 5.38 ERA, a 5.54 FIP, a 1.55 WHIP, and a .286 AVG against.

But come October, Buehler showed us some the form he had in his breakout campaign in 2021 where he finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting. In three outings, two of which were starts, between the NLCS and World Series, Buehler threw 10.0 innings of scoreless baseball while striking out 13. While I am biased, I do believe he will end up a top 100 payer by season’s end. We can’t forget, we are only a few years removed from him being one of the five best pitchers in the world.

100. Cal Quantrill, Miami Marlins

2024 Stats: 29 GS, 148.1 IP, 4.98 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 4.87 FIP, 6.7 K/9, 4.2 BB/9

If you know, you know. It’s always King Cal at number 100.