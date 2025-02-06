Pete Alonso Returns to the New York Mets

It got scary for a while there, but despite already spending nearly $800 million on a superstar this winter, the Mets have brought back first baseman Pete Alonso.

He has spent his entire career thus far in New York and will remain there at least for one more season but has the ability to leave for more next year.

How Much Did Pete Alonso Get?

Two-years, $54 million

$30 million in year one

Opt-out clause after 2025

Was offered a three-year deal worth $71 million total

Entering the offseason, Alonso was projected to sign a five or six-year deal to return to the Mets for over $100 million. Our initial projection for him was $140 million across six years.

With minimal suitors outside of New York and the Mets focusing on Juan Soto and other signings earlier in the winter, negotiations took quite some time here.