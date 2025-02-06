Pete Alonso Returns to the New York Mets
The New York Mets are bringing back their homegrown star, signing Pete Alonso to a two-year, $54 million deal.
It got scary for a while there, but despite already spending nearly $800 million on a superstar this winter, the Mets have brought back first baseman Pete Alonso.
He has spent his entire career thus far in New York and will remain there at least for one more season but has the ability to leave for more next year.
How Much Did Pete Alonso Get?
- Two-years, $54 million
- $30 million in year one
- Opt-out clause after 2025
- Was offered a three-year deal worth $71 million total
Entering the offseason, Alonso was projected to sign a five or six-year deal to return to the Mets for over $100 million. Our initial projection for him was $140 million across six years.
With minimal suitors outside of New York and the Mets focusing on Juan Soto and other signings earlier in the winter, negotiations took quite some time here.
Alonso, without a market for a long-term deal it seems, opted for more money in 2025 with the chance to completely retest his market next winter with a strong season this year.
Career Highlights
Spending the first six years of his career in New York, Alonso has been one of the most prolific power bats in the game despite having some limitations to his game.
His Rookie of the Year season when he hit 53 home runs may never be topped, but he has a consistent presence for the Mets.
Alonso has been the staple of durability with at least 150 games played in every full season of his career. He has already hit 226 home runs with 586 runs batted in through 846 games across those six years.
He may not have everything, but Alonso mashes and the Mets needed another masher. He has been their guy for years now and will continue to produce runs with the strongest lineup of his career supporting him.
Fit for Both Sides
The Mets have to be absolutely fired up all things considered. They signed the most expensive free agent in sports history and still managed to retain multiple key pieces and add more. That’s pretty solid.
Alonso, meanwhile, seemingly wanted to secure a long-term deal but the market just was not there for it. But, he does get to remain in the heart of an elite team and gets a massive salary for one year with the chance to bet on himself.
It is also worth noting that Alonso is just 27 home runs from breaking Darryl Strawberry’s record for the most home runs in Mets franchise history. Alonso’s lowest home run total over a 162-game season came in 2024, when he hit 34 bombs.
This was the fit that always made sense. There were plenty of reasons to believe the two sides may split given the trajectory of the winter, but the most likely outcome occurred after all. It’s not perfect, but it’s a fit.