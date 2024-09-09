Do the Athletics Have a Breakout Star in Lawrence Butler?

The 2024 Oakland Athletics have outperformed projections. Though they won’t come close to making the playoffs, the A’s have a good chance to finish higher than last place in the AL West for the first time since 2021. That year, they narrowly missed the playoffs and finished with a 53.1% win rate.

In 2024, they’ve won games 43.1% of the time. This is a vast improvement to their 30.2% winning percentage from last season.

The A’s have simply been a more enjoyable offense to watch on a daily basis. In 2023, they had only two hitters post an above-average wRC+: Ryan Noda and Brent Rooker. In 2024, they’ve had four. Over the course of a full season, that can play a huge role in a team’s total offensive production.

The four hitters with a minimum of 350 plate appearances with a wRC+ above 100 this season are Rooker, JJ Bleday, Shea Langeliers, and perhaps the most exciting player of the group, Lawrence Butler.