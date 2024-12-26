The Rangers Have Been a Quiet Winner of the Offseason So Far
The recent trade of Nathaniel Lowe and the subsequent signing of Joc Pederson underscore the Rangers' push to return to the playoffs in 2025.
Coming into the offseason, the Texas Rangers had several holes they needed to fill. The hard part was that the front office wasn’t given a blank check. Instead, they were asked to get creative in how they went about structuring the team for 2025.
In true Chris Young fashion, the club’s president of baseball operations went to work with some under-the-radar free agent signings, a spectacular trade, and two top-shelf free agent signings. All of those moves have gone a long way in addressing several of the team’s needs.
That’s not to say the offseason is over for the Rangers. There still need to be some further bullpen additions and depth moves.
The closer spot is still in question, although the team is thought to be interested in re-signing 2024 standout Kirby Yates. Plus, there is the possibility that another trade to help shed, or at least reallocate, some salary could take place.
But for today, let’s take a look at the moves that Texas has already made and how those will help position the team to get back to the postseason in 2025.
Recapping the Texas Rangers’ Offseason So Far
Luis Curvelo – RHP
Even though 24-year-old right-handed relief pitcher Luis Curvelo hasn’t pitched above Double-A, the Rangers signed him to a big-league contract early on this offseason.
With the majority of the team’s bullpen leaving through free agency, there were many holes to fill. And with that came the lack of depth this move obviously helped address.
Last season with Seattle’s Double-A team, the Arkansas Travelers, Curvelo put up some impressive numbers. He pitched 66.2 innings in relief, with a 2.57 ERA, a 0.86 WHIP, and a batting average against of a measly .168, while striking out 78 and walking only 18. Very impressive numbers in what is a highly competitive Texas League.
Kyle Higashioka – C
Jonah Heim was a key component in the Rangers’ 2023 World Series championship run. But his productivity dropped off in a huge way this last season.
Some of that could have been that his body was still run down from the extra month of high-intensity baseball. It also shouldn’t be understated that Heim was dealing with the loss of his mother-in-law who lost her battle with ALS. The mental load of a young, growing family and the loss of a loved one can affect even the best in the game.
There is little doubt that Heim is still going to play a massive role for the Rangers in 2025. But the addition of catcher Kyle Higashioka is just going to solidify the catcher position in Arlington.
Higashioka is known for his solid receiving skills and pop from the right side of the plate. The two-catcher system should allow both guys to play with more energy and stay fresh throughout the long season.
Higashioka has hit double-digit home runs in each of his last four seasons despite his limited playing time. Last year with the Padres, he hit 17 home runs and ended up taking over the main catching duties down the stretch and into the Friars’ postseason run.
With a pitching staff that is going to include some of the best in the business along with some of the greenest in the game, the ability of both Heim and Higashioka to handle the guys on the bump will be critical. It is going to be nice that the burden will be shared among two quality field generals and not fall solely on Heim’s broad shoulders.
Nathan Eovaldi – RHP
No other signing or trade this offseason has been more important to the Rangers than bringing back starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. The Texas native signed a three-year, $75 million contract to return to Arlington.
Eovaldi is a unique top-of-the-rotation starter who can have an impact on the club even on his off days. A natural leader, other pitchers and position players alike seek advice from the 13-year veteran on a regular basis.
Known for being ready for the biggest moments, Eovaldi is a manager’s dream. Bruce Bochy will be ecstatic to be able to run him out to the mound every fifth day this next season.
As a two-time All-Star (2021 and 2023) and a two-time World Series champion, Eovaldi has plenty of street cred to help guide his teammates.
His epic Game 5, Commissioner Trophy-clinching performance in 2023 will be remembered in Texas Rangers lore for ages. Despite not having his best stuff, Eovaldi did his perfect Houdini impersonation by repeatedly getting out of trouble. The result was six innings pitched, credit for the win, and the World Series title.
Any of the other twenty-nine MLB teams would have loved to have Eovaldi on their roster. But it is easy to say that the Rangers are the ones that needed him the most.
Even with Jacob deGrom in the rotation this next year, Eovaldi will be the man. Not that he will outpitch deGrom, but he is the guy who keeps the team focused and will lead them back to the postseason.
Jake Burger – 1B
What a great trade, CY pulled off to get Jake Burger. Sending three prospects, infielders Echedry Vargas and Max Acosta along with pitching prospect Brayan Mendoza, to Miami for Burger brings in another big bat to help get the Rangers offense to the production level it should be at.
At the time of the trade, it appeared that Burger was going to fill the role of DH and the occasional fill-in at first and third base. That all changed with the trade of Nathaniel Lowe.
With Lowe heading to the Washington Nationals, Burger will be seeing a vast amount of his playing time at first base. Even though he is not known as a great fielder, Burger has spent most of his time at third base, so the more full-time transition to first base should be doable.
Burger does strike out at a relatively high rate, but he also hits lots of dingers. The Rangers were victims of too much soft contact last year, and their slugging numbers were decimated because of it. One thing that Burger won’t give the team is weak contact. He gets his hacks and was in the top 81% of the league last year in hard-hit rate.
With 34 bombs in 2023 and 29 the season before, the need for additional power in the lineup was greatly addressed with the addition of Burger. A marketer’s dream (I’ve already seen some “Smash Burger” t-shirts), Burger is going to help not only extend the lineup but add some serious pop to the middle third.
Jacob Webb – RHP
Former Baltimore reliever Jacob Webb is no stranger to Texas Rangers fans. He is the pitcher who gave up the grand slam to Mitch Garver in Game 2 of the 2023 ALDS. And while that result was not a highlight of Webb’s career, don’t let that one outcome skew your take on his abilities.
The five-year veteran has a career 2.98 ERA over 187 innings pitched to go along with a 1.262 WHIP. Last season did find Webb’s velocity dip slightly, which is a bit of a concern. It’s hard to say if it was age-related (he turned 31 last August) or if there was an underlying issue.
Obviously, the Rangers front office has this same information along with a vast amount more, so whatever the case, they felt comfortable bringing Webb in to be a key part of the new-look bullpen.
Even though Webb is a righty, his dominance shines against left-handed hitters. His expert use of a nasty changeup has made him somewhat of a unique pitcher who has positive reverse splits.
Last season, righties had a slash line of .227/.324/.378 off Webb while lefties only hit .146/.238/.202. He will continue to see action against both lefties and righties in 2025.
Hoby Milner – LHP
A Paschal High School and University of Texas product, Hoby Milner is coming back to the Lone Star State to pitch.
After bouncing around the league, Milner settled in with the Brewers where he pitched for the past four campaigns.
Last season was a bit of a down year for Milner. Across 64.2 innings, he had a 4.73 ERA but did maintain a quality FIP of 3.14. In fact, his FIPs for the last three years have been 3.14, 3.13, and 3.16.
For those baseball fans that like consistency, Milner was also steady in his innings pitched over the last three years, with them coming in at 64.2, 64.1, and 64.2. A not-so-bold prediction would be that Milner pitches somewhere in the 64-inning range to a low 3.00s FIP for the Rangers in 2025.
One thing that Milner will not do this year is break any radar guns. The crafty lefty averages around 89 mph. With his low arm slot and cross-body pitching motion, he is a groundball-producing machine. Last year, his opponents hit 53.7% of balls in play on the ground. Milner has been near or above a 50% groundball rate in each of the past three years.
His delivery has to look as if he is delivering the ball from closer to first base than the pitching mound. Milner is a true change-of-pace guy, and Bochy will surely love to use him to induce many inning-ending double plays this next season.
Robert Garcia – LHP
The days of Nathaniel Lowe playing first base and offering up his infectious smile are sadly over in Texas. As part of a salary redistribution move, the Rangers traded Lowe to the Nationals in exchange for lefty reliever Robert Garcia.
Garcia is a big boy who is listed at 6’4″ and 236 lbs. He relies on his four-seamer that averaged 94.5 mph last year along with a solid changeup and slider.
A high-strikeout, low-walk guy is a good way to describe Garcia, and that will play well in any bullpen. Last season with Washington in 59.2 innings, he recorded 75 strikeouts and only walked 16 batters.
As the Rangers are working to bolster their bullpen, Garcia will be a key ingredient in accomplishing just that.
Over the last couple of seasons, he hasn’t been a closer, but he has pitched in some back-third-of-the-game situations. With no clear roles set as the pen is still being constructed, Garcia will give Bochy plenty of flexibility to fill many different needs.
Joc Pederson – DH
Goodness, the Rangers have been active this offseason. Being creative is something that was going to be a must as the team looks to simultaneously compete while reducing the overall salary outlay.
After announcing the Garcia for Lowe trade on Sunday evening, CY wasted little time in adding the power-hitting lefty that he was after. Even though the Rangers were not looked upon as a top landing spot for Joc Pederson early in the offseason, all of that changed with the trading of Lowe.
Pederson joins the Rangers and will be plugged into the lineup as the regular DH. The two-time World Series champ (’20 Dodgers & ’21 Braves) who is known for being a quality teammate and great clubhouse guy should fit right in the Rangers family.
Texas and Pederson agreed to a two-year $37 million contract with an opt-out after the 2025 season.
One of the biggest issues that the Rangers had offensively last year was their lack of production from the DH spot. In Pederson they not only get production, but they also get a guy that is comfortable in the DH role. He can fill an outfield spot if needed (although he played only DH last year), but his main focus will be to hit and hit well.
Not only should Pederson help the Rangers get back to the playoffs, but he brings quite the playoff pedigree to Arlington.
Over his career, he has played in 79 playoff games and has 218 playoff plate appearances. In those games, he slashed .256/.332/.482 and hit 12 home runs. The Rangers will hope that Pederson will be able to add to his playoff statistics come October 2025.
Shawn Armstrong – RHP
In yet another pre-Christmas move, the Rangers signed an additional bullpen arm in righty Shawn Armstrong.
The 34-year-old and 10-year MLB veteran is coming off a rough season that saw him pitch for the Rays, Cardinals, and Cubs. But 2023 was Armstrong’s career-best season when he threw 52 innings and recorded a 1.38 ERA, 0.904 WHIP and 1.7 bWAR.
Armstrong’s repertoire consists of a fairly equal share of four-seamers, cutters, and sinkers. He established his sinker in 2022 when he was part of the Rays organization, and that coincided with when his performance on the mound started to shine.
As a multi-inning reliever, Armstrong will look to find his niche within the Rangers revamped 2025 bullpen.
Notable Rangers Minor League Contract Signings
Michael Plassmeyer – LHP
A lefty who pitched last season for Triple-A Indianapolis in the Pirates organization, Michael Plassmeyer’s signing was one for depth.
Drafted by the Mariners in the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of the University of Missouri, Plassmeyer has yet to live up to his billing. The 28-year-old will have a chance to prove himself this spring and early summer, and if things go well for him, he could find himself beating up I-35 back and forth between Round Rock and Arlington.
Tucker Barnhart – C
As mentioned earlier, the Rangers will head into the season with Heim and Higashioka as the big-league catchers.
The signing of Tucker Barnhart to a minor league deal was to address the organization’s lack of depth at catcher at the higher levels. In an ideal world, both of the main guys remain healthy all season and Barnhart is nothing more than an insurance policy.
Adrian Houser – RHP
Houser’s poor results as a starter in 2024 could somewhat close the door on his usage out of the rotation, although the Rangers could see value in having a swingman around as rotation depth.
Beyond just last year’s splits, Houser has a 2.32 ERA in 97 career innings as a reliever, compared to a much less impressive 4.57 ERA in 511 2/3 frames as a starter.