The Rangers Have Been a Quiet Winner of the Offseason So Far

At the time of the trade, it appeared that Burger was going to fill the role of DH and the occasional fill-in at first and third base. That all changed with the trade of Nathaniel Lowe.

With Lowe heading to the Washington Nationals, Burger will be seeing a vast amount of his playing time at first base. Even though he is not known as a great fielder, Burger has spent most of his time at third base, so the more full-time transition to first base should be doable.

Burger does strike out at a relatively high rate, but he also hits lots of dingers. The Rangers were victims of too much soft contact last year, and their slugging numbers were decimated because of it. One thing that Burger won’t give the team is weak contact. He gets his hacks and was in the top 81% of the league last year in hard-hit rate.

With 34 bombs in 2023 and 29 the season before, the need for additional power in the lineup was greatly addressed with the addition of Burger. A marketer’s dream (I’ve already seen some “Smash Burger” t-shirts), Burger is going to help not only extend the lineup but add some serious pop to the middle third.

Jacob Webb – RHP

Former Baltimore reliever Jacob Webb is no stranger to Texas Rangers fans. He is the pitcher who gave up the grand slam to Mitch Garver in Game 2 of the 2023 ALDS. And while that result was not a highlight of Webb’s career, don’t let that one outcome skew your take on his abilities.

The five-year veteran has a career 2.98 ERA over 187 innings pitched to go along with a 1.262 WHIP. Last season did find Webb’s velocity dip slightly, which is a bit of a concern. It’s hard to say if it was age-related (he turned 31 last August) or if there was an underlying issue.