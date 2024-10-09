Zack Wheeler Is in a Class of His Own

Chris Sale is almost certainly going to win the 2024 NL Cy Young. There’s a good chance he wins it unanimously. He’s got traditional stats, advanced metrics, and a terrific narrative working in his favor.

Yet, even if Sale receives all 30 first-place votes from the BBWAA voters, that won’t mean it wasn’t a close race.

Among NL pitchers, Zack Wheeler finished second only to Sale in wins, strikeouts, and ERA. He also finished second to Sale in xERA and FanGraphs WAR. Take a look at how closely these two match up in a wide array of meaningful stats:

Pitcher IP W K ERA xERA fWAR bWAR WPA RV Sale 177.2 18 225 2.38 2.79 6.4 6.2 4.29 34 Wheeler 200.0 16 224 2.57 2.81 5.4 6.1 4.21 33 2024 regular season stats via FanGraphs, Baseball Reference, and Baseball Savant

Sale has the edge in every column except for innings pitched. That’s why he’s such a heavy favorite to take home the Cy Young. It’s hard to come up with any argument against him.