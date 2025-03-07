What to Make of Jose Altuve’s Move to Left Field?

Back in January, long-time Houston Astros second baseman, Jose Altuve, was rumored to be considering a position change with the potential of Alex Bregman returning to the organization.

Flash forward to spring training, and a reunion with Bregman obviously never came to fruition. Yet, it still appears as if a move off of second base is likely for Altuve in 2025.

Earlier this week, manager Joe Espada told the Houston Chronicle that the plan is for Altuve to spend the majority of his playing time in left field in 2025, and that shuffling their star back and forth between second base and left field is “something that I am going to avoid.”

To some, this may come as a bit of a surprise. Since making his MLB debut back in 2011, Altuve has played all but two of his 1,767 games at second base. Moreover, of his 15,225.1 innings played, only six have been at a position other than second.