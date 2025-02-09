2025 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List Announced
With College Baseball soon upon us, the top players in the nation have been placed on the watch list to win the Golden Spikes Award.
Today, USA Baseball announced the 2025 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List. Each year, the Golden Spikes Award honors the top amateur in the nation. The award has been around since 1978 and is given to the player who shows incredible skills and sportsmanship on the field.
This year’s preseason watchlist included 55 high school and college baseball players. There were 41 total schools and 12 conferences represented. At the college level, the SEC led the pack with 17 players. The ACC came in second with 14. The Big 12 had six players, and the Big Ten had three.
Overall, out of all college players, Arizona State (Compton, Walker, and Jacobs), Texas A&M (LaViolette, Prager, Grahovac), and Virginia (Blanco, Ford, and Didawick) led teams with the most players on the list with three players each.
There is also tons of talent on this list for the 2025 MLB Draft. For college, 27 players are on the Just Baseball Top 80 College Prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft.
Out of the college talent, four were named as Golden Spikes Award finalists in 2024.
Three of them are top prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft: Jamie Arnold, Brooks Bryan, and Jace LaViolette. Weihwa Aloy, Cam Cannarella, Ethan Petry, Nolan Schubart, and Devin Taylor were also on last year’s preseason watch list. Here are the 33 players on our Draft board:
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|TEAM
|1
|Jace LaViolette
|OF
|Texas A&M
|2
|Jamie Arnold
|LHP
|Florida State
|3
|Tyler Bremner
|RHP
|UCSB
|4
|Cam Cannarella
|OF
|Clemson
|5
|Aiva Arquette
|SS/3B
|Oregon State
|6
|Brendan Summerhill
|OF
|Arizona
|7
|Ike Irish
|C/OF
|Auburn
|8
|Luke Stevenson
|C
|North Carolina
|9
|Devin Taylor
|OF
|Indiana
|10
|Dean Curley
|SS/3B
|Tennessee
|11
|Ethan Conrad
|OF
|Wake Forest
|12
|Caden Bodine
|C
|Coastal Carolina
|14
|Marek Houston
|SS
|Wake Forest
|15
|Henry Ford
|1B/OF
|Virginia
|19
|RJ Austin
|OF
|Vanderbilt
|20
|Kyson Witherspoon
|RHP
|Oklahoma
|21
|Nick Dumesnil
|OF
|Cal Baptist
|24
|Max Belyeu
|OF
|Texas
|26
|Wehiwa Aloy
|SS
|Arkansas
|27
|Kolten Smith
|RHP
|Georgia
|28
|Tre Phelps III
|3B
|Georgia
|31
|Ben Jacobs
|LHP
|Arizona State
|32
|Nolan Schubart
|1B/OF
|Oklahoma State
|33
|Gavin Turley
|OF
|Oregon State
|34
|Jalin Flores
|SS/3B
|Texas
|35
|Brooks Bryan
|C
|Troy
|36
|Ethan Petry
|1B/OF
|South Carolina
|44
|Easton Carmichael
|C
|Oklahoma
|48
|Ryan Prager
|LHP
|Texas A&M
|53
|Brandon Compton
|1B/OF
|Arizona State
|59
|Tanner Thach
|1B
|UNC-Wilmington
|70
|Ben Abeldt
|LHP
|Texas Christian
|72
|Anthony Martinez
|1B
|UC Irvine
The High School talent on the Golden Spikes Watch List also has some names on the Just Baseball Top 80 High School Prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft list, headlined by Ethan Holliday.
Ethan is the younger brother of Jackson Holliday and the son of Matt Holliday. Ethan Holliday, Seth Hernandez, and Kayson Cunningham join five players from non-NCAA Division I schools on the preseason watch list. The other two are Eric Colaco (Denison – DIII) and Dennis Pierce (East Stroudsburg – DII).
|RANK
|PLAYERS
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|3
|Ethan Holliday
|3B
|Stillwater HS (OK)
|4
|Seth Hernandez
|RHP
|Corona HS (CA)
|6
|Kayson Cunningham
|SS
|Johnson HS (TX)
USA Baseball noted that fan voting will again participate in the Golden Spikes Award in 2025. They also mentioned that the mid-season watch list will be announced on April 3rd, and the semifinalists will be announced on May 18th.