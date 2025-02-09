2025 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List Announced

With College Baseball soon upon us, the top players in the nation have been placed on the watch list to win the Golden Spikes Award.

ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 13: Ethan Holliday participates in the High School Home Run Derby during the 2024 All-Star Futures Day at Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

Today, USA Baseball announced the 2025 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List. Each year, the Golden Spikes Award honors the top amateur in the nation. The award has been around since 1978 and is given to the player who shows incredible skills and sportsmanship on the field.

This year’s preseason watchlist included 55 high school and college baseball players. There were 41 total schools and 12 conferences represented. At the college level, the SEC led the pack with 17 players. The ACC came in second with 14. The Big 12 had six players, and the Big Ten had three.

Overall, out of all college players, Arizona State (Compton, Walker, and Jacobs), Texas A&M (LaViolette, Prager, Grahovac), and Virginia (Blanco, Ford, and Didawick) led teams with the most players on the list with three players each.

There is also tons of talent on this list for the 2025 MLB Draft. For college, 27 players are on the Just Baseball Top 80 College Prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft.

Out of the college talent, four were named as Golden Spikes Award finalists in 2024.

Three of them are top prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft: Jamie Arnold, Brooks Bryan, and Jace LaViolette. Weihwa Aloy, Cam Cannarella, Ethan Petry, Nolan Schubart, and Devin Taylor were also on last year’s preseason watch list. Here are the 33 players on our Draft board:

RANKPLAYERPOSITIONTEAM
1Jace LaVioletteOFTexas A&M
2Jamie ArnoldLHPFlorida State
3Tyler BremnerRHPUCSB
4Cam CannarellaOFClemson
5Aiva ArquetteSS/3BOregon State
6Brendan SummerhillOFArizona
7Ike IrishC/OFAuburn
8Luke StevensonCNorth Carolina
9Devin TaylorOFIndiana
10Dean CurleySS/3BTennessee
11Ethan ConradOFWake Forest
12Caden BodineCCoastal Carolina
14Marek HoustonSSWake Forest
15Henry Ford1B/OFVirginia
19RJ AustinOFVanderbilt
20Kyson WitherspoonRHPOklahoma
21Nick DumesnilOFCal Baptist
24Max BelyeuOFTexas
26Wehiwa AloySSArkansas
27Kolten SmithRHPGeorgia
28Tre Phelps III3BGeorgia
31Ben JacobsLHPArizona State
32Nolan Schubart1B/OFOklahoma State
33Gavin TurleyOFOregon State
34Jalin FloresSS/3BTexas
35Brooks BryanCTroy
36Ethan Petry1B/OFSouth Carolina
44Easton CarmichaelCOklahoma
48Ryan PragerLHPTexas A&M
53Brandon Compton1B/OFArizona State
59Tanner Thach1BUNC-Wilmington
70Ben AbeldtLHPTexas Christian
72Anthony Martinez1BUC Irvine

The High School talent on the Golden Spikes Watch List also has some names on the Just Baseball Top 80 High School Prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft list, headlined by Ethan Holliday.

Ethan is the younger brother of Jackson Holliday and the son of Matt Holliday. Ethan Holliday, Seth Hernandez, and Kayson Cunningham join five players from non-NCAA Division I schools on the preseason watch list. The other two are Eric Colaco (Denison – DIII) and Dennis Pierce (East Stroudsburg – DII).

RANKPLAYERSPOSITIONSCHOOL
3Ethan Holliday3BStillwater HS (OK)
4Seth HernandezRHPCorona HS (CA)
6Kayson CunninghamSSJohnson HS (TX)

USA Baseball noted that fan voting will again participate in the Golden Spikes Award in 2025. They also mentioned that the mid-season watch list will be announced on April 3rd, and the semifinalists will be announced on May 18th.

