Yordan Alvarez Is Still the Best Hitter Nobody Talks About

Last October, I wrote about Yordan Alvarez, one of the most underrated superstars in the game. Less than a year later, I already feel compelled to return to the same subject.

There is no doubt that Alvarez is a great player, but he doesn’t get nearly enough recognition for just how great he is. Mike Petriello of MLB.com recently wrote about a similar topic. I’m hardly alone in thinking Alvarez deserves more credit.

Since he burst onto the scene in 2019, Alvarez boasts a 165 wRC+. That means he has been 65% better than a league-average hitter over that time.

To put that another way, the difference between Alvarez and a perfectly respectable, average hitter is the same as the difference between that average hitter and Adam Wainright (career 35 wRC+).