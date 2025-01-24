Top 10 Second Basemen in Major League Baseball for 2025

Honorable Mentions: Bryson Stott (PHI), Jonathan India (KCR), Gleyber Torres (DET), Tyler Fitzgerald (SFG)

This group of four players who just missed the top 10, provide upside in every area of the game.

Gleyber Torres enters 2025 playing outside New York for the first time, after signing a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers. Torres took a step back during the 2024 season, returning more toward the league average.

In 154 games, his 104 wRC+ ranked 8th among qualified second basemen. Now a 27-year-old, the question becomes whether he’ll return to an All-Star caliber player with Detroit.

Torres isn’t the only second baseman who’s entering the 2025 season with a new team, as this will be Jonathan India’s first year with the Kansas City Royals.

India, the former 2021 NL Rookie of the Year winner, is coming off of nearly a 3 fWAR season for the Reds. Last year was India’s best year since 2021, where he hit 15 home runs, and recorded a 108 wRC+. If India continues to get back toward his 2021 form, the Royals will benefit from his presence on the team.

Phillies second basemen Bryson Stott is another player who just missed out on our top 10. In 148 games last season, Stott was an 88 wRC+ hitter, after having the best season of his career a year prior. It’ll be interesting to see if Stott can bounce back, but for now, he has more to prove.