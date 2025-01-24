Top 10 Second Basemen in Major League Baseball for 2025
Explore the top second basemen in MLB entering the 2025 season, featuring rankings, stats, and insights on baseball's best.
Throughout MLB history, our game has been blessed with some tremendous second basemen.
From players like Jackie Robinson making waves both on the field and off the field, to prolific hitters such as Rogers Hornsby, MLB has seen plenty of second-base talent.
Fast forward to 2025, and the second base position is filled with plenty of intrigue.
From platinum Glove winners such as Brice Turang and Andres Gimenez to power threats like Ozzie Albies, and even one of baseball’s best hitters in Ketel Marte, the current group of second basemen cover everything.
Honorable Mentions: Bryson Stott (PHI), Jonathan India (KCR), Gleyber Torres (DET), Tyler Fitzgerald (SFG)
This group of four players who just missed the top 10, provide upside in every area of the game.
Gleyber Torres enters 2025 playing outside New York for the first time, after signing a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers. Torres took a step back during the 2024 season, returning more toward the league average.
In 154 games, his 104 wRC+ ranked 8th among qualified second basemen. Now a 27-year-old, the question becomes whether he’ll return to an All-Star caliber player with Detroit.
Torres isn’t the only second baseman who’s entering the 2025 season with a new team, as this will be Jonathan India’s first year with the Kansas City Royals.
India, the former 2021 NL Rookie of the Year winner, is coming off of nearly a 3 fWAR season for the Reds. Last year was India’s best year since 2021, where he hit 15 home runs, and recorded a 108 wRC+. If India continues to get back toward his 2021 form, the Royals will benefit from his presence on the team.
Phillies second basemen Bryson Stott is another player who just missed out on our top 10. In 148 games last season, Stott was an 88 wRC+ hitter, after having the best season of his career a year prior. It’ll be interesting to see if Stott can bounce back, but for now, he has more to prove.
The San Francisco Giants have a clicking offense on the verge of being playoff-ready, and a huge part of that has been Tyler Fitzgerald.
Despite just missing the top 10, Fitzgerald was one of the better rookies in all of baseball last year. He finished with a 132 wRC+ while recording a 3.0 fWAR in just 96 games, and it’ll be very interesting to see how he puts things together in a full season. He also flashed some significant power potential, hitting 15 homers in the same span as well.
10. Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays
2024 Stats: 107 G, .244/.311/.473, 21 HR, 58 RBI, 123 wRC+, 2.2 fWAR
While the 2024 season was quite disappointing for the Tampa Bay Rays, Brandon Lowe’s offensive production was the complete opposite.
Lowe’s bat has been the definition of consistency throughout his Major League career, as the 2024 season saw him matching his home run total from the year prior, and finishing pretty similarly to past seasons overall.
Lowe may not have come close to the 40 home run threshold that he did in 2021, but he remained a barrel machine. His 12.4% barrel rate was second in the league amongst qualified second basemen, finishing only behind Cardinals youngster Nolan Gorman. His LA sweet spot percentage of 39.6 put him in the 94th percentile as well, showing how strong his bat can be.
In addition, Lowe finished second amongst qualified second basemen in hard hit percentage and average exit velocity, giving us an even bigger look at how his bat grades out against his competitors.
While plate discipline will always be the area of concern with Lowe, by the end of 2025, don’t be surprised if he’s nearing the top 5 players on this list.
9. Luis Garcia Jr., Washington Nationals
2024 Stats: 140 G, .282/.318/.444, 18 HR, 22 SB, 70 RBI, 111 wRC+, 3.1 fWAR
Similarly to the Rays, the Washington Nationals didn’t have much to cheer about during the 2024 season. However, one of their lone bright spots was second basemen Luis Garcia Jr.
A former top prospect, Garcia has been on the verge of a breakout for a few seasons now, and 2024 was the year he shone through. Garcia ranked very highly among second basemen in most areas, as he finished with the 4th highest wRC+, 6th highest fWAR, and 5th highest xwOBA at the position.
Garcia possesses a very good eye, with his strikeout rate finishing toward the top of the league. He also doesn’t whiff often and regularly posts a high expected batting average.
While he doesn’t hit the ball extremely hard, Garcia still manages to flash some power, with his 18 home runs being double his previous career high.
He also possesses a very good glove, finishing last season with an OAA of 5, tying him with Brenden Donovan for the 9th-best mark among second basemen.
Although it took a few years for Garcia to put things together in the Majors, the payoff was certainly worth it.
8. Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers
2024 Stats: 155 G, .254/.316/.349, 7 HR, 50 SB, 57 RBI, 87 wRC+, 2.5 fWAR
Brice Turang enters the 2025 season after coming off of a career year in the 2024 campaign.
While Turang will never be a bat-first player, his glove is one of the best you’ll find in all of baseball. Turang took home the Platinum Glove Award in the National League, which is impressive for the 24-year-old.
His OAA of 6 was in the 90th percentile amongst all players, which speaks to the level of defense he played. He also recorded a DRS of 22 at second base. His defense being so good is partially due to his speed, with his 94th percentile sprint speed landing him in baseball’s top 6%.
His speed allowed him to snag 50 stolen bases last year, which is good for fifth all-time for Brewers in a single season. This is also the first time a Brewer has stolen 50 bags since Jonathan Villar in 2016.
While his bat still has quite a way to go, Turang provides enough upside defensively and on the bases to land him inside our top 10. If he improves offensively, Turang could become unstoppable.
7. Andres Gimenez, Toronto Blue Jays
2024 Stats: 152 G, .252/.298/.340, 9 HR, 30 SB, 63 RBI, 83 wRC+, 2.8 fWAR
Similarly to Brice Turang, Andres Gimenez lands himself on this list as one of the best defensive players in all of baseball. He’ll also be playing for a new team this upcoming season, as he heads to Toronto.
Gimenez recorded an OAA of 21 last year, which wasn’t just first among all second basemen, it was the best mark in all of baseball. A former Platinum Glove winner, Gimenez also recorded 20 DRS last season at second base.
Not only is Gimenez’s defense the best in the league, but he’s also one of the fastest. His sprint speed was in the 89th percentile, which allowed him to steal 30 bases last season.
Unfortunately, Gimenez wasn’t the 140 wRC+ hitter he was back in 2022, instead, he was one of the worst qualified hitters in the league.
Hopefully, with time, Gimenez can regain his crown as one of the better-hitting second basemen, and players in the league.
6. Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees
2024 Stats: 147 G, .256/.324/.436, 24 HR, 40 SB, 73 RBI, 110 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR
Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be entering the 2025 season for his first full year with the Yankees, and fans across baseball are excited to see what he can do.
A former MLB The Show cover athlete, Chisholm played his best full offensive season last year between the Yankees and Marlins. Chisholm posted the second-highest wRC+ of his career, finishing second only to his 60-game stint in 2021.
Not only were his games played and wRC+ career highs, but Chisholm also recorded a career-high in homers, RBI, stolen bases, strikeout rate, batting average, and fWAR.
Chisholm also recorded a 9 OAA, which was good enough for the league’s 94th percentile. It’ll be interesting to see how he adjusts to the move back to second base, as he played mostly third base last year in New York.
Chisholm appears to have reinvented himself as a player during his short time with the Yankees, and it’ll be interesting to see if he continues this trend in 2025.
5. Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves
2024 Stats: 99 G, .251/.303/.404, 10 HR, 8 SB, 53 RBI, 95 wRC+, 1.3 fWAR
The first player inside the top five second basemen will be the switch-hitting, power threat Ozzie Albies.
Although Albies has been plagued with injuries throughout two of his last three seasons, Albies has still flashed his 30-homer potential. While he hit just 10 last season, Albies hit a career-high, 33 homers just the year prior, which was also during his most recent healthy season.
Albies was elite last year when it came to not striking out, with his strikeout rate of just under 15% placing him in baseball’s 90th percentile. The three-time All-Star has the potential to be a 4 fWAR player if he stays healthy as well, as he’s reached that mark three times throughout his career.
While last year was one of Ablies’ worst Major League seasons, it’s tough to attach too much weight to it due to his struggles to stay on the field. He has all the potential in the world to end 2025 as one of the better second basemen in the league, but he has to remain healthy.
4. Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs
2024 Stats: 151 G, .273/.335/.373, 7 HR, 31 SB, 48 RBI, 103 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR
The Chicago Cubs are entering the 2025 season looking to return to the Postseason, and if they do, Nico Hoerner will be a key reason why.
Hoerner has been the definition of a solid really good baseball player, as he does everything fairly well when he steps on the field.
A former first-round pick, Hoerner is a very tough out at the plate. His whiff and strikeout rates were both within the 99th percentile last season, showing just how elite he is in both areas.
Although he ranks near the bottom of baseball when it comes to hard contact, Hoerner ranked in the top 8% last year in squared up percentage.
For the past few seasons, he’s been the definition of consistency, posting a wRC+ 103 and 108 since 2021. He’s also routinely been around a 4 fWAR player.
Hoerner is also an elite defender, as he posted an OAA of 10 last year, which was good enough for 4th among all qualified second basemen.
He’s also pretty quick on the bases as well, posting a sprint speed near the 80th percentile in 2024. This speed allowed him to steal 30 bases, which provided even more upside to his game as well.
While it would be nice to see Hoerner develop a little more as a hitter, having a stable bat like his is something the Cubs should never take for granted.
3. Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
2024 Stats: 159 G, .237/.308/.391, 23 HR, 74 RBI, 99 wRC+, 4.2 fWAR
Speaking of players who are the definition of consistency, there aren’t many players in baseball who are as consistent as Marcus Semien.
Semien, a former World Series champion and 3x All-Star, continued to be worth every penny of his contract in 2024. As previously mentioned, Semien has been the definition of consistency throughout his entire career, routinely finishing with a wRC+ significantly above 100, and consistently being worth 4 or more fWAR.
While this season was one of Semien’s down years, I do not doubt that this season was nothing more than that. Just three seasons ago in 2021, Semien set the single season record for homers at the second base position, showcasing the power he’s capable of reaching.
He was elite last year at not striking out, finishing in the top 9% of the league in strikeout rate. His chase rates and whiff rates were also extremely solid, placing him near the top 25% of the league.
Semien was the second-best fielder at the second base position, recording an OAA of 19, putting him only behind Andres Gimenez for the second base crown.
While Semien trended more towards league average with the bat in 2024, Semien still managed to be a 4-win player, something he has accomplished in each of his last five full seasons dating back to 2019 (and excluding 2020).
2. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
2024 Stats: 153 G, .295/.350/.439, 20 HR, 22 SB, 65 RBI, 127 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR
The Houston Astros have had quite an interesting offseason, as two of the franchise’s icons will be off the team by Opening Day. One of the two that remain however is the most prominent one, which of course, is Jose Altuve.
Despite aging into his mid-30s, Altuve has remained one of baseball’s best players. The former AL MVP has put together one of the best careers of any player in baseball, and his 2024 season only added to his resume.
Among all qualified second basemen, Altuve posted the second-highest wRC+, second-highest wOBA, and the third-highest fWAR. While Altuve saw some regression in his underlying numbers, he was still very solid overall.
His strikeout rate of 17.4 placed him in the 74th percentile, propelling him to record a batting run value of 17. He also beat his home run total from the 2023 season by three homers, showing he still can hit 20 home runs.
While the signs of Altuve’s age are starting to show through, he remains one of the game’s best and most feared hitters. With Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman both leaving Houston, Altuve’s production will be even more valuable to the 2025 Houston Astros.
1. Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
2024 Stats: 136 G, .292/.372/.560, 36 HR, 95 RBI, 151 wRC+, 6.3 fWAR
The Arizona Diamondbacks enter the 2025 season looking to return to the World Series once again, and the journey becomes a lot easier with Ketel Marte.
Marte, our consensus number one second baseman in baseball is coming off of the best year of his career by far. He finished third in NL MVP voting last season, and he deserved every ounce of recognition he received.
Marte was in the 96th percentile or better in xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, average exit velocity, and hard-hit percentage. His barrel rate, walk rate, and squared-up percentage also all placed within the 84th percentile or better as well.
Marte wasn’t just the best second basemen in baseball, but he was far and beyond one of the best players in the league.
Among all qualified hitters, Marte finished 10th in wRC+, fWAR, and homers, 8th in xwOBA, and 11th in OBP. Marte placing this high on any leaderboard is very impressive, let alone among all of the qualified hitters in baseball.
He’s also very good on defense, as his 8 OAA placed him in baseball’s 93rd percentile.
Finishing the season as an All-Star yet again, alongside a Silver Slugger Award, Marte was truly one of the game’s best players last season. It’ll be interesting to see if he keeps his crown as the best second baseman in baseball by the end of 2025, or if he’s dethroned.