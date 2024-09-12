Extending Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Should Top Blue Jays Priority List

Only José Berríos has been the lucky one to earn an internal extension and he was an implant from the 2021 trade deadline, as the Jays have kicked the tires on extension talks with their core players but have yet to put pen to paper.

With Bichette and Guerrero knocking on the door of free agency this winter, if the front office wants to keep either player around for the long haul, the time is now to get a deal done.

Blue Jays, Guerrero Must Find Middle Ground

Ask any Blue Jays fan which player they would like to see in a Toronto uniform for the long haul and Guerrero is the winner in that poll. The Montreal-born, Dominican-raised slugger has been a mainstay on the roster since being called up in 2019 and a fan favourite for his fun demeanor and the ability to hit a baseball a mile away with a quick swing of the bat.

Through six seasons in the big leagues, Guerrero has suited up in 804 games and has amassed a .287/.362/.500 line with a .862 OPS. The righty batter has collected 158 home runs and 498 RBI so far and boasts a 20.7 bWAR while splitting time at third base and first base early in his career.

https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1831137737337979057

Since 2019, Guerrero ranks 36th in terms of fWAR (16.3) and ranks even higher in respective offensive categories, such as wRC+ (137 – 10th), RBI (10th), average (12th), home runs (13th), SLG (17th), runs (464 – 17th), and ISO (.214 – 29th). His best season so far came in 2021, when he finished just behind Shoehi Ohtani in the AL MVP vote and led the AL in OBP (.401), SLG (.601), OPS (1.002), and OPS+ (167) while leading the league with 123 runs and tying Salvador Perez for the home run lead total (48).

While he started the season on a sour note, Guerrero has been one of the most dominant hitters since the All-Star break and has upped his stats to a similar pace fans saw back in 2024. Entering last night’s game, the 25-year-old has posted a .322/.395/.551 slash line with 40 doubles, 28 home runs, and 94 RBIs with 63 walks and a 166 OPS+ – sitting in the upper echelon of hitters since returning from the Midsummer Classic.