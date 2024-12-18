Fantasy Baseball ADP Values: Part 3

After ranking the top players at each position last month, I’ve decided to make December the month for ADP. And when it comes to ADP, value is the single most important thing you should be looking for.

I’ll be the first to say it: This isn’t a sleepers list, nor a busts list. This is about identifying which guys are lower than they should be according to the National Fantasy Baseball Championship rankings.

For this final set of players, I will be selecting seven players from spots 200-150. Let the discounts run wild!

Michael Toglia – #194

Yes, the average needs work. But what’s the one thing that is so hard to find in the back end of drafts? Power. And 25 home runs in just 116 games was a strong display of said skill for Michael Toglia in 2024.